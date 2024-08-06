Education Committee chairman seeks answers on school bus shortage, Honolulu introduces vacancy tax on dwelling units, voter turnout lags as Primary Election Day nears, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
There’s still time to submit your ballot as early voting numbers indicate low Primary turnout. As of Aug. 5, Honolulu election officials say roughly 103,000 people have already turned in their ballots. With roughly about 7,000 to 9,000 ballots incoming a day, that’s on track to be lower than 2020, where the primary saw a 52% turnout on Oahu, or about 275,000 voters. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Carpenters Union PACs Are Training Candidates To Run For Office. Groups with ties to the politically influential union have doled out nearly $70,000 since 2021 to teach more than a dozen people to run better campaigns. Civil Beat.
State will pay about $800 million in Lahaina wildfires settlement agreement. Governor Josh Green says the payment won’t have any effect on any of the state’s other top priorities. KHON2.
More Details Emerge On Attack Of Hawaii Inmate Daniel Kosi, Serving Time for Two 1999 Murders, In An Arizona Prison. Hawaii officials are investigating the possible involvement of Saguaro prison guards in the assault, a lawyer says. The state currently holds 1,001 prisoners at Saguaro because there is no room for them in Hawaii prisons. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council introduces bill to establish tax on empty homes. Last week, the Honolulu City Council introduced Bill 46 to put a tax on dwelling units that have sat empty for over half of the year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu Seeks Charter Commission Members. The City and County of Honolulu is seeking 13 people to serve on the Honolulu Charter Commission, and is asking residents to submit their resumes and cover letters to the mayor’s office. Civil Beat.
Delays in trash pick-up likely to continue through 2025. Delays in picking up trash could continue through 2025, according to the city. Honolulu Deputy Communications Director Ian Scheuring said they are doing everything they can to address a shortage of trucks. KHON2.
Former Damien president files whistleblower lawsuit. The former president of Damien Memorial School has filed a lawsuit accusing the institution of firing him for uncovering alleged illegal financial management, failure to pay taxes, a football player sex scandal and payments to players from alumni. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Speed limits around schools could lower to 20 mph under new bill. The Honolulu City Council will consider a measure Wednesday that would lower speed limits in school zones. KHON2. Star-Advertiser.
Homeless advocate, activist Twinkle Borge dies. Twinkle Borge, longtime activist and leader of the Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae homeless encampment, died Monday. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Primary Election Day is around the corner; know where to vote. This year, the mayoral race is packed with several community leaders going up against incumbent Mayor Mitch Roth. Hawai‘i County Council seats are also being challenged. Big Island Now.
Judge orders police to turn over new evidence in Dana Ireland case for court review. A Circuit Court judge is reviewing evidence collected from the newly identified killer of Dana Ireland. Hawaii News Now.
Summit discusses fentanyl crisis, impact on youth. The Hawaii Island Fentanyl Task Force held its 3rd Annual Fentanyl and Addictions Summit on Monday, bringing together more than 200 representatives of state and county agencies, healthcare organizations, nonprofits and more to discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisis, its impacts and potential solutions. Tribune-Herald.
L&L Drive Inn At Captain Cook Shut Down By Health Department. The restaurant on Mamalahoa Highway was issued a red “closed” placard due to an active roach infestation, a non-operational hand-washing sink and suspected sewage backup. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Fuel dock at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor repaired, ready for business after wildfire. Nearly a year after wildfire overwhelmed Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, exploding fuel tanks and incinerating vessels moored dockside, a quiet Hawaiian blessing ceremony was held Monday for the harbor’s repaired fuel dock, now ready for business. Maui Now.
Donations exceeding expectations for victims of Maui wildfires. The outpouring of financial support through donations in the days and weeks after the wildfires was tremendous and came from various sources, small to large — through small individual checks, dozens of GoFundMe accounts, the People’s Fund of Maui launched by celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson, or millions channeled through the Hawaii Community Foundation. Star-Advertiser.
Researchers Fear A Disturbing Pattern Of Health Problems Is Emerging After The Maui Fires. It may be years before the full extent of illnesses affecting wildfire survivors is documented, but the preliminary data is troubling. Civil Beat.
Bob Fenton Reflects On A Year Of Leading FEMA’s Fire Recovery Efforts On Maui. There were highs and lows managing multiple programs in a place historically skeptical of the federal government, but overall his agency’s work has been well received. Civil Beat.
New food distribution center opens in Lahaina to alleviate hunger ‘crisis’ since fires. Maui Food Bank officials said there has been a “notable rise” in demand for food assistance since the wildfires nearly one year ago. Hawaii News Now.
Former Kihei hotel welcoming Maui wildfire survivors. Maui wildfire evacuees have begun moving into a former hotel in Kihei that the state has been fixing up since it bought the 175-room property in March from a religious institute. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Kauai
The primary election approaches; be sure to get votes in. Kaua‘i County Council members gathered last week for an election event where they delivered one-minute speeches to constituents. Kauai Now.
Land blessing held at Namahana School site. The land blessing by Namahana School and its officials on Sunday marked the start of a one-year countdown before the charter school in Kilauea receives its first students. Garden Island.
DOH: Travel-related case of dengue reported in Hana, Maui - The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed another travel-related dengue case — this time, in Hana, Maui — bringing the total so far this year to 10.
