Tulsi Gabbard on terrorist watch list, insurance companies seek first cut of $4B Lahaina fire settlement as Hawaiian Electric stocks drop, real estate commissions to change, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaiian Electric stocks fall after report of massive quarterly loss. Hawaiian Electric Industries is reporting a loss of about $1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2024. The fall is related to the costs of ongoing litigation with Maui wildfire victims and their families. Hawaii Public Radio.
Will Insurance Companies Get First Crack At $4 Billion Lahaina Fire Settlement? A last obstacle to a proposed $4.04 billion global settlement between thousands of victims of the Lahaina wildfire and defendants including the state of Hawaii, Maui County, Hawaiian Electric Co., Kamehameha Schools and Hawaiian Telcom is scheduled to be addressed Tuesday by Maui Circuit Court Judge Peter Cahill. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
How a major settlement could impact Hawaiʻi real estate commissions. On Aug. 17, a settlement agreement takes effect that will impact the real estate industry. It stems from a lawsuit filed against the National Association of Realtors over its practice of setting commissions. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
‘Above normal significant fire potential’ for Hawaii expected through October. As drought continues to expand and intensify, Hawaii can expect more wildfires to occur across the isles the rest of this summer. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Awards to fund University of Hawaii research soar by $100 million. UH snagged $616 million in the 2024 fiscal year, up 19% from $516 million a year earlier, which followed only a 2% gain from $505 million in the 2022 fiscal year, according to university officials. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Hawaii Joins Military Program To Recruit Government Workers. The state of Hawaii is hoping the U.S. Department of Defense can help fill some of the thousands of state job vacancies through a program that connects military members nearing the end of their service with employers looking for workers. Civil Beat.
After surprise primary upset, Democrats hope to flip seats in the general election. Republicans did not have their unity breakfast this year. Instead, they will be hosting candidate forums leading up to the general election on Nov. 5. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Chemical Plume Found In Closed Aiea Drinking Wells May Come From Red Hill. It's the first time so-called PAH's have been detected at the shuttered wells, although regulators disagree about whether the chemicals stem from the Navy's fuel spill. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Violent crime report shows rise in 2 disturbing categories for Honolulu. There were 16 murders reported, compared to 15 during the same time period in 2023. Reported rapes jumped. There were 164 in the first half of this year, compared to 136 in the first half of last year. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
With ‘zero fatalities’ top of mind, city unveils 16-year plan to improve Oahu’s roads. The city released its ambitious 16-year plan to eliminate traffic fatalities on Oahu’s roads that come with changes to the island’s most dangerous streets. It could cost up to $755 million. Hawaii News Now.
Rental, utility assistance enrollment to open for new applicants in Makiki. The City’s Rental and Utility Relief Program (RURP) will hold an enrollment event for new applicants on Friday, August 23. KHON2.
Sources: Corrections officer, sergeant suspended after alleged assault of prison inmate. An adult corrections officer and a sergeant were reportedly suspended after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed inmate at the Halawa Prison earlier this month. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi Island Dairy Faces Lawsuit For Dumping Milk, Animal Waste. Meadow Gold and Cloverleaf Dairy have been put on legal notice for allegedly polluting local waters on the Big Island. Big Island Video News.
Public feedback sought for solar project. The Ke‘amuku Solar + Storage project is a proposed solar farm that would be built on a pair of parcels just south of the intersection between Mamalahoa Highway and Waikoloa Road. Tribune-Herald.
State increasing no-passing zones on DKI Highway. The state Department of Transportation advises motorists that sections of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, formerly Saddle Road, will become no-passing zones effective upon installation of signs and pavement markings. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui police arrest Kahului suspect in Pukalani IEDs explosion. The Maui Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Kahului man Saturday in connection with the discovery of a series of improvised explosive devices, one of which detonated and sidelined a sport utility Opens in a new tab vehicle in Pukalani on Thursday. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Maui resort agrees to dim lights to protect native seabirds. Conservation groups sued the Grand Wailea Resort on Maui in February 2022, and again in May, claiming that the hotel's outdoor lights harmed the native seabirds. Hawaii Public Radio.
Precinct results: In razor-thin primary, Cook takes Central Maui; King backed in South and East Maui. First-term Maui County Council Member Tom Cook finished 145 votes ahead of former Council Member Kelly Takaya King in Saturday’s primary election by winning all Central Maui precincts and splitting votes with his rival Upcountry and in West Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Fire Department urges public to be vigilant as risk for fire weather increases. There is an above normal significant fire potential through October, until the wet season gets underway in November. Kauai Now.
Water conservation request issued for some residents in Princeville. In an effort to avoid a water outage due to dry weather, Kaua‘i County officials have issued a water conservation request for customers along the North Shore. Kauai Now.
Wildland fire closes Kualakai Parkway - Honolulu firefighters this morning are battling a brushfire that has resulted in the closure of Kualakai Parkway in both directions — from Kapolei Parkwa...
No comments:
Post a Comment