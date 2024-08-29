State Supreme Court clears the way for aquarium trade to ply West Hawaii coast, Green blasts insurance company for failing to settle Maui claims, FEMA awards another $7.9M in disaster relief, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Green blasts State Farm for refusing to settle Maui claims. Green called out the insurance industry’s “terrible, terrible greed” for holding up a proposed $4.037 billion “global settlement” that would resolve over 650 claims and lawsuits in the aftermath of the wildfire that killed 102 people and destroyed nearly 4,000 structures, most of them homes. Instead of addressing sea-level rise and climate change, Green now wants income from a proposed visitor impact fee to help the state provide its own insurance to victims of future disasters following the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
Advocates push for Hawaii constitutional amendment to secure marriage equality. Hawaii voters are going to be faced with some decision making come Nov. 5. It will be Ballot Question No. 1, which asks voters to approve a constitutional amendment to protect the freedom for anyone to marry in Hawaii – including same-sex marriage, which is already legal here in the state. KITV4.
United flight attendants OK strike, but feds get the final say. Union members picketed Wednesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as part of systemwide Day of Action picket called “Unleashing our Power” that took place at 19 airports. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Tropical Storms Gilma, Hector weakening. Gilma crossed into the Central Pacific and, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, was about 775 miles east of Hilo, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with locally higher gusts, and moving west at 13 mph. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Drinking water expert, residents concerned about lead detections in Navy tap. Nearly a decade ago, Elin Betanzo helped uncover the lead contamination in Flint, Michigan. She was hired by a community group called the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative, to look at the Navy’s drinking water data following its 2021 fuel spills. Hawaii News Now.
The Honolulu Police Chief Just Got A Good Job Review But Many Employees Think Otherwise. The "disconnect" between the police commission and police employees has raised concerns from the police union to the mayor. Civil Beat.
Suspended sheriff’s deputy allegedly pressured before death. A 32-year-old sheriff’s deputy found dead in his apartment Monday was allegedly being pressured about his role in an incident that led to him and four other deputies having their police powers restricted in June, according to an email sent Tuesday to the entire Department of Law Enforcement written by another of the suspended deputies. Star-Advertiser.
Blessing held for long-awaited lifeguard tower in Kailua. The new tower will be staffed with five full-time lifeguards seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., offering more coverage for the north side of the popular 2.5-mile shoreline along Kailua Bay. Star-Advertiser.
Sharks Cove parking lot reopens after emergency wall repairs. The Sharks Cove parking lot at Pupukea Beach Park reopened after an emergency project to mitigate the distressed retaining wall in the area. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Helicopter Companies Push To Reopen New Plan Restricting Air Tours Over Volcanoes Park. The air tour management plan for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is meant to address noise and environmental concerns. The industry says the new rules compromise safety. Civil Beat.
‘Hobbit House’ and others hit hard by Hone. A well-known house in Ka‘u that was once a bed-and-breakfast sustained major flood damage as Tropical Storm Hone passed to the south of the Big Island over the weekend. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
Plane Makes Emergency Landing Near Upolu Airport. A small Cessna airplane made an emergency landing south of Upolu Airport in North Kohala on Wednesday. The pilot was treated at the scene for a minor injury and released, officials say. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Economic Director’s Business Associate Got Contracts From Her County Office. Luana Mahi may have recused herself from decisions involving the contracts but she still signed off or recommended approval of contracts. Civil Beat.
FEMA awards additional $7.9M in Disaster Case Management funding to expand recovery support for Maui wildfire survivors. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded an additional $7.9 million in funding to the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services to expand the state’s Disaster Case Management Program. Maui Now.
Owner fights back after maintenance fees demanded for destroyed condo in Lahaina. A former Maui lawmaker says she is getting demand letters to pay maintenance fees for her condominium that was destroyed in the Lahaina disaster. Hawaii News Now.
Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows reopens, debuts new oceanfront restaurant and pool bar. The Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows in Kāʻanapali is open once again, following 10 months of providing refuge to Lahaina residents in need. Maui Now.
The Maui News announces leadership change. Chris Minford will step down as publisher of The Maui News Sept. 3. Minford has worked at the newspaper for 36 years, including the last four as publisher. Jenni DeFouw, a newspaper industry veteran who most recently served as the advertising sales manager for the Steamboat Pilot & Today in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, has been named as general manger and advertising director of The News. Maui News.
Kauai
Hundreds of people attend 26th annual Governor’s Luncheon on Kauai. Gov. Josh Green spoke before an audience of more than 300 people at the 26th annual Governor’s Luncheon at the Outrigger Kauai Beach Resort on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. The event was hosted by the Kauai Chamber of Commerce. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Online survey for East Kaua‘i Community and Circulation plan extended. The East Kaua‘i Community and Circulation Plan will guide the growth and development of the region over the long term and is designed to build on the County’s General Plan, focusing on the unique challenges and opportunities of the East Kaua‘i district. Kauai Now.
