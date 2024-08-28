Counties grapple with building code changes as affordable housing grants flow in, storms Gilma and Hector expected to weaken, bring weekend rain, newspaper puts the AI in Kauai, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
HECO and KIUC submit plans to strengthen infrastructure against natural disasters. Hawaiʻi's two big electricity providers have filed plans with the Public Utilities Commission about what they are doing to prepare for natural disasters. Hawaii Public Radio.
Storms Gilma and Hector to weaken, bring rain to start the holiday weekend. The latest hurricane center forecasts show that tropical cyclones Gilma and Hector are weakening as they move closer. KHON2. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
DOE contracts with Roberts Hawaii for school bus drivers to expire in October. The State made three contracts to find a solution to the school bus driver shortage. This provides school bus service to students on the Big Island, Maui and Oahu. KITV4.
Young UH-Manoa voters have little enthusiasm for the presidential race. Young voters could play a critical role in deciding who will be America’s next president, but as a new school year begins at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, there’s little enthusiasm in any big way ahead of Nov. 5. Star-Advertiser.
Trump to put Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr. on his transition team. Former President Donald Trump plans to name his former rival, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Hawaii’s Tulsi Gabbard, a one-time Democrat, as honorary co-chairs of a presidential transition team that will help him select the policies and personnel of any second Trump administration, according to a campaign senior adviser. New York Times.
Water commission leader is named following wildfire-related controversy. An attorney with complex litigation experience is positioned to be the next administrator of state water resources more than a year after controversy related to the Lahaina wildfire led to the reassignment, reinstatement and resignation of a predecessor. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lawyer: Hawaii Prisoner Who Was Stabbed Repeatedly In Arizona Must Be Moved. Myles Breiner says his client fears for his life after being stabbed dozens of times in an alleged gang attack at the Saguaro Correctional Center. Civil Beat.
Oahu
$10M in incentives available for affordable housing developers under new law. In an effort to get more affordable housing built, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 3 into law to offer more incentives for owners and developers. KHON2.
State grants contract for Oʻahuʻs 1st teacher workforce housing development. The 109-unit project will be built on the Mililani High School campus for teachers making up to 120% of the state’s annual median income. Hawaii Public Radio.
BWS Consultants: Thousands Of Navy Water Tests After The Red Fuel Leak Are Invalid. Residents who use the water system affected by that spill say the experts' findings support their concerns that there's still something in the water. Civil Beat.
UH researchers granted $4.2M to take on Hawaiʻi’s clean energy needs. A $4.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation will allow a team led by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers to tackle clean energy needs on multiple fronts, from sustainable solutions and integrating Native Hawaiian knowledge to engaging with high school students. Kauai Now.
Bikinis, surfboards and battle-axes? Hawaii loosens long-strict weapons laws after court ruling. Hawaii’s tourist hotspot of Waikiki is known for bikinis, shopping and surfboards. But resident Andrew Roberts has recently introduced a different item on evening walks through his neighborhood: a long-poled battle-axe. Associated Press.
Former homeless outreach center becomes encampment hotspot in Wahiawa. A facility in Wahiawa that was initially opened to get homeless individuals off the streets is now a hotspot for illegal encampments. Residents said ever since the nonprofit Achieve Zero closed its doors in December, it’s become a place for squatters and suspicious activity. Hawaii News Now.
3 face federal charges in game room robbery. Three men are facing federal charges after they allegedly robbed an illegal gambling operation on Kawaiahao Street at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Star-Advertiser.
Man indicted for allegedly shooting boy, 16, riding TheBus. An Oahu grand jury indicted a 19-year-old man for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 16-year-old Farrington High School student on Aug. 9 who was riding TheBus after school, according to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Schofield soldier faces 3 charges in pregnant wife’s disappearance. A 28-year-old Schofield Barracks soldier, who is the husband of a missing 19-year-old pregnant woman, is facing three charges, the U.S. Army in Hawaii announced Tuesday in a news release. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Safe Space, mobile kitchen to be unveiled Friday at Salvation Army. Funded through $1.8 million in state and county money, the Hilo Overnight Safe Space will house up to 25 homeless individuals each night at the Salvation Army’s Ponahawai Street location. Tribune-Herald.
Death of Ocean View man by dog mauling led to stronger state penalties for owners of uncontrolled vicious animals. A year after four dogs viciously attacked 71-year-old Bob Northrop while he was out for a walk, the animalsʻ owners Kalani Burgher and Keli Toyama were charged with negligent failure to control a dangerous dog and will face a judge in the case on Sept. 5 in Kona District Court. Big Island Now.
Maui
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center change of zoning gets final Council approval for redevelopment. Maui County Council members approved on second-and-final reading Tuesday land use measures to pave the way for redevelopment of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center as it struggles amid a nationwide decline in brick-and-mortar shopping malls. Bills 67 and 68 advance to Mayor Richard Bissen for final action. Maui Now.
Government Bureaucracy Complicates Maui’s Response To Sea Level Rise. Conflicting guidance from permitting agencies makes it harder for the county to save or move roads threatened by the ocean. Civil Beat.
Corps of Engineers clearing debris from final three properties in Lahaina. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with federal, state, and local partners, announced that debris removal on the last single- and multi-unit residential properties in Lahaina is currently underway. Maui News.
Maui Woman sentenced to 10 years on prison for involvement in suspicious Central Maui fire. Krystale Kaneakua of Pukalani was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Tuesday by 2nd Circuit Court Judge Peter Cahill for second degree arson in connection with a five acre brush fire along the Maui Veterans Highway two years ago. Maui Now.
Kauai
AI-generated ‘TGI Today’ to launch on Thursday, Aug. 29. Caledo’s AI platform generates captivating studio shows featuring dialogues and interviews between avatars. Caledo will help The Garden Island revolutionize how it produces and distributes news to the communities it serves on the island of Kauai. Garden Island.
Fatal Kauai Helicopter Crash Intensifies Spotlight On Air Tour Industry. A week before the crash, one federal agency criticized another for allowing risky practices and inadequate communication in the Hawaii air tour industry. Civil Beat.
Oahu Offshore Wind Proposals Face Daunting Challenge - Posted on August 28, 2024, by Henry Curtis Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) published its Integrated Resource Plan Final Report in May 2023. *“By 20...
No comments:
Post a Comment