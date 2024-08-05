Council on Revenues predicts 5% income growth, HECO contributes $2B to $4B Maui wildfire settlement, officials seek solutions to school bus shortage, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Litigation is doused by settlement in an ‘unprecedented’ time. A $4 billion agreement Friday to settle every loss claim over Maui’s wildfire disaster of nearly a year ago is a monumental deal, but much work lies ahead to wrap up Hawaii’s biggest incidence ever of mass tort litigation. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii, Maui County, HECO And Others Agree To Pay $4 Billion To Wildfire Victims. The proposed settlement still needs to be approved by a judge. And insurers that have paid out billions in claims have not agreed to terms. HECO said in a statement its part of the agreement is $1.99 billion. The settlement term sheet, which was filed in Maui state court on Friday, did not disclose the amounts individual defendants would pay. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Big Island Now.
RIMPAC exercise wraps up in Hawaii. The biennial Rim of the Pacific — the world’s largest naval training exercise — wrapped up in Hawaii last week after bringing together forces from 29 nations with warships, planes, helicopters and troops practicing fighting skills both on land and at sea, as well as humanitarian disaster response. Star-Advertiser.
How A Group That Started As Libertarian Found Influence In Blue State Hawaii. The Grassroot Institute, a think tank with libertarian roots, has chalked up some big policy wins this year, which some see as evidence of a shifting political landscape in Democratic-dominated Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Gets Federal Funds To Fight Brown Tree Snake Threat. $375,000 in federal funding is coming to the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture to prevent the introduction of the brown tree snake, considered a top invasive species threat to Hawai‘i. Big Island Video News.
DLNR launches new website to reserve permits for outdoor recreation. The new website, Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i, was established in compliance with a law mandating the department to provide information on processes such as fee collection, permit and license applications, and reservations for commercial and recreational activities in the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
Professional Development Can Be Lucrative For Hawaii Teachers — And Hard To Come By. Teachers can increase their annual pay by completing certain courses, but some say it's a challenge to find classes that are accessible and affordable. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Witness In Miske Case Keeps Getting Beaten In Prison By Crime Boss’s Allies, Lawyer Says. A motion filed last week says there's no place safe in the Federal Detention Center for Jake Smith, but a judge denied releasing him on house arrest until sentencing. Civil Beat.
Oahu Condo Owners Are Debating Best Way To Limit Fire Safety Costs. After a deadly fire at the 36-story Marco Polo building in Honolulu killed four people in 2017, the city created an ordinance requiring all existing high-rise residential buildings to take steps to pass a Building and Life Safety Evaluation within seven years. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Faces Opposition Over Sale Of Public Park. The Honolulu City Council passed a resolution earlier this year approving the sale of Piikoi Mini Park, a decision that has since been criticized by community members who feel the city is offloading its responsibilities to maintain the land by simply selling it off. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Board of Water Supply seeks info about residents' water access and affordability. Honolulu, and other communities in the U.S., are exploring the issue in collaboration with The Center for Water Security and Cooperation. Hawaii Public Radio.
State takes action following complaints of aggressive dogs at Sand Island. The state says it’s now cleared a Sand Island homeless camp that was home to a pack of dangerous dogs. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Big Isle tourism down in first half of ‘24. According to data from the Hawaii Tourism Authority, 866,173 people visited the island during the first half of 2024, a decrease of 1.6% from both the first half of 2023 and the first half of 2019, the year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
DOE, county seek solutions to school bus crisis. An elementary school principal whose school is one of those impacted by what the state Department of Education says is a shortage of bus drivers said suspension of service to all public schools in the Hilo-Waiakea and Ka‘u-Keaau-Pahoa Complex Areas is “an inconvenience all the way around.” Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Hearing resumes on Schweitzers’ innocence in Dana Ireland case. A hearing to determine the innocence of the Schweitzer brothers in the murder of Dana Ireland is scheduled to resume Monday. KHON2.
Final draft of 2045 General Plan released. Hawaii County released a final draft of its plan for the island’s development over the next 25 years. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui’s Mayor Has Struggled To Lead An Island Reeling From Tragedy. But Some Say He’s Getting Better. From awkward public appearances to stonewalling the media, former judge Richard Bissen has been slow to adapt to life as an elected leader. Civil Beat.
Maui Strong Fund has paid out $109 million. The Hawaii Community Foundation has awarded over $109 million in grants over the past year to support recovery efforts from the devastating Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui. Star-Advertiser.
Restoring drinking water is latest step toward Lahaina’s recovery. Restoring safe drinking water to Lahaina is perhaps the most critical recovery milestone met in advance of Thursday’s first anniversary of the disaster. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green sees hope, progress since deadly Lahaina wildfires. As Maui prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Aug. 8 wildfires, Gov. Josh Green worries about the collective stress on the people of West Maui who continue to struggle emotionally and financially. Star-Advertiser.
A year after Maui wildfire, chronic housing shortage and pricey vacation rentals complicate recovery. Thousands on Maui have faced a year of anxious uncertainty since the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire brought apocalyptic scenes of destruction to Lahaina, the historic former capital of the Hawaiian kingdom, forcing some survivors to flee into the ocean. Associated Press.
Temporary housing projects moving ahead in Lahaina for displaced residents. The first dozen or so Ka Laʻi Ola temporary housing units are nearly ready for occupancy by wildfire survivors in pre-fab, futuristic NanoNest tiny homes with curved ends and floor-to-ceiling transparent walls that take advantage of views of the ocean and West Maui Mountains. Maui Now.
Displaced Lahaina students lose access to long-distance school bus routes for high school students. Some displaced Lahaina families say they are scrambling after the DOE’s announcement that more than 150 school bus routes will be suspended, including one that takes students to West Maui’s only public high school. Hawaii News Now.
Mental health needs rise on Maui. With small fires breaking out more frequently lately, mental health clinics on the Valley Isle under the state Department of Health can field 40 to 50 calls a day. But even when the power goes out or it’s a really windy day, the clinics see a surge of calls for help. Star-Advertiser.
Kula Residents Say They Have Built A Closer And More Resilient Community Since The Fire. A steady stream of volunteers has helped clean the land of debris and potential fuel for future fires. Civil Beat.
The Maui Wildfires Were Massive. These Numbers Help Us Comprehend Them. It’s been one year since four fires devastated the Valley Isle. Numbers were one of the earliest byproducts of the disaster — a way to measure the human, economic and environmental toll of an overwhelming event. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kauai Island Utility Cooperative continues to lead state in renewable energy, officials report. For the fifth year in a row, Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative is leading the state in renewable generation at 57.9%. Kauai Now.
Community Emergency Response Team tests equipment and trains in Princeville. Community Emergency Response Team trailers are provided in the case of an emergency during any natural disaster and first responders cannot immediately respond to such emergency. Garden Island.
Fires Have Multiple Causes Including Zombies, Birds, and Rats - Photo: Mike McMillan/USFS Posted on August 4, 2024, by Henry Curtis Most building fires and wildfires are caused by people. Most, but not all. Zomb...
No comments:
Post a Comment