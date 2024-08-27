Green names new water resources chief, two more cyclones heading toward the state, more than 5k hotel workers vote to strike, Lahaina property prices spike, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Tropical cyclones coming to Hawaii at peak of season. As Tropical Storm Hone moves away from the Hawaiian Islands, two more tropical cyclones — Hurricane Gilma and Tropical Storm Hector — are approaching, though their impacts might not be as severe. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press.
Hawaii’s visitor industry faces threat of hotel, airline strikes. More than 5,000 workers have authorized a strike at the Sheraton Kauai Resort and seven Waikiki hotels: the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort; Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort &Spa; Moana Surfrider — a Westin Resort Spa; The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort; Sheraton Princess Kaiulani; Sheraton Waikiki; and the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort &Spa. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Tulsi Gabbard, who ran for 2020 Democratic nomination, endorses Trump against former foe Harris. Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump’s presidential bid, furthering her shift away from the party she sought to represent four years ago and linking herself to the GOP nominee’s critiques of Vice President Kamala Harris and the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal. Associated Press.
From surfing buddies to eco innovators: how expired life vests became ‘The Surf Bag’. What began as a quest to enjoy longer surf sessions has evolved into a groundbreaking product: The Surf Bag, crafted from expired Hawaiian Airlines life vests. KHON2.
Oahu
Low morale, poor communication among complaints by HPD officers in internal survey. HPD survey praises leadership, questions communication. The Honolulu Police Department posted 111-page-long “2024 Commander Performance Survey Results” that detail optimism and frustration about morale, equipment and operations under the leadership of Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu EMS Sued For Wrongful Death Over Kailua Ambulance Fire. Family of the 91-year-old patient who died in 2022 after the ambulance in which he was riding burst into flames accused Honolulu EMS of wrongful death and negligence. Civil Beat.
$2.5 million electric vehicle charging station breaks ground at Aloha Tower. On Monday, the Hawaii Department of Transportation announced the construction of the second electric vehicle charging station under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. KHON2.
'A mechanism for moving forward': Neglected Pearl City cemetery sees glimmer of hope. Sinking graves. Crumbling crypts. Stolen urns. These are a short list of ongoing problems facing Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
$10.5 million available for homeless programs. Since 2022, Hawaii County has set aside 75% of certain residential property tax revenues to fund programs addressing homelessness on the Big Island through the Office of Housing and Community Development’s Homelessness and Housing Fund. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i County still dealing with aftermath of Hone with prolonged power outages. With approximately 1,900 Hawaiian Electric customers experiencing prolonged power outages following Hurricane Hone, Hawai‘i County has opened two shelters. Big Island Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hone: Heavy rains, strong winds, but more hassle than harm. Tropical Storm Hone didn’t hit Hawaii Island directly, but did leave its calling card over the weekend in the form of heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Contested case delays long-awaited vote on Hawaiʻi Island aquarium fishing permits. On Friday, the Board of Land and Natural Resources was scheduled to vote on the proposed structure for a controversial West Hawai‘i Regional Fishery Management Area permit, which covers the entire western coast of the island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Maui’s New Coastal Rules Are Full Of Loopholes, Environmental Group Says. In a lawsuit, Maui Tomorrow rejects the regulations as essentially toothless, but the county says they will expedite permitting and avoid unnecessary hurdles. Civil Beat.
'Problematic': Lahaina lots listed for thousands more than pre-fire value. Members of the Lahaina Community Land Trust worry the much-resisted concern could soon become a reality as several leveled lots were recently listed for thousands of dollars higher than what they were appraised for before the tragedy. KITV4.
Milestone reached with debris removal underway on last single- and multi-unit residential properties in Lahaina. The US Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with federal, state, and local partners, announced that debris removal on the last single- and multi-unit residential properties in Lahaina is underway. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the Personal Property Debris Removal Program, as all residential properties will be cleared months ahead of the original January 2025 deadline. Maui Now.
Public invited to comment on cleanup of 700-gallon fuel spill at Haleakalā. The public can now weigh in on cleanup of a fuel spill atop Haleakalā. The 2023 fuel spill was caused by a lightning strike to an emergency generator. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kauai Community College enrollment up 11.9 percent for fall semester. Kauai Community College opened its doors to the fall semester on Monday with an opening day census of 1,277 students. Garden Island.
Kauai police ID man found unresponsive at Kalihiwai Beach - The Kauai Police Department has identified a man who died after being found unresponsive at Kalihiwai Beach last week as a resident from Tennessee.
