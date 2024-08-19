Convention center boasts best year yet, new law nixed recounts in 2 races, Hawaii Dems at convention to push for end to civilian killings in Gaza, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
New law prevented recounts in 2 tight races. Before, recounts had to be automatically conducted in races where the difference was 100 votes or fewer — or the percentage of victory was less than one-quarter of 1%, whichever was “greater,” according to the old law. House Bill 129 changed the word “greater” to “lesser.” Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Democrats Ready To Make Their Voices Heard In Chicago. Of the 31 voting delegates from Hawaii, at least six remain “uncommitted” to Harris over the Biden-Harris administration’s continuing support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Civil Beat.
Trump recruits Tulsi Gabbard for debate prep. Former President Donald Trump has begun preparing for his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris and has brought in former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to help sharpen his attacks in a recent practice session at his private club and home, Mar-a-Lago, according to two people with knowledge of Trump’s schedule. New York Times.
Insurers object to order preventing lawsuits following Maui fires. Attorneys for more than 160 insurance companies claim that a Maui judge’s decision barring them from suing any party thought to be responsible for last year’s Maui wildfires has no precedent around the country. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Spent Millions Responding To The Maui Wildfires. Here’s Who Got Paid. State government agencies in Hawaii have spent more than $410 million in the aftermath of the wildfires on Maui, with the majority of those funds paying for hotel and lodging for wildfire survivors through a contract with the American Red Cross. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian homestead spending plans still in flux. Two years into a three-year plan for the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to use $600 million primarily for developing homestead lots for beneficiaries, the agency’s plan is still very much in flux. Star-Advertiser.
‘They Have To Have Known’: Hawaii Scrambles For Solutions To School Bus Driver Shortage. About 2,900 students who rely on bus service didn't have it when the school year began. Many still don't. Frustrated families and lawmakers are now demanding accountability from DOE and its contractor, Ground Transport Inc., which started the year unable to fill 147 of its routes. Civil Beat.
Japan market sluggish, despite short-lived boosts for Hawaii tourism. Japan returned more than a year ago to its position as Hawaii’s top source of international tourists, but the market isn’t expected to attain its pre-COVID-19 level of more than 1.5 million visitor arrivals until 2026 or 2027. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric Company to deploy 100 AI-powered wildfire detection cameras by end of year. HECO is paying $14 million for the project. About half of the cost will be covered by federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawai‘i set to receive funding to help recover native plants. Approximately $4 million from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, out of the Inflation Reduction Act, will be used to identify translocation sites for 425 Hawaiian plants and improve their resiliency to climate change. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Council seeks to revitalize downtown malls. Downtown Honolulu is being readied for an economic revival. That proposed comeback follows plans for new residential and redevelopment projects near and around Fort Street Mall as well as Union Mall. Star-Advertiser.
Case Against Honolulu Attorney Exposes Inner Workings Of Illicit Marshallese Adoption Business. Honolulu lawyer Laurie Loomis, who was one of a handful of U.S. attorneys involved in illicit adoptions of Marshall Islands babies is now facing discipline by the Hawaii board that polices attorneys. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Clean Energy Think Tank Blue Planet Foundation Closes As Part Of Restructuring. The Honolulu-based clean energy nonprofit Blue Planet Foundation is being phased out after some 17 years of pushing for renewable energy reforms in Hawaii, according to its founder and chairman, Henk Rogers. Civil Beat.
Oahu home sales spiked in July to near 2-year-high. Single-family home sales soared 20.1% in July to their highest level in nearly two years, and the median price hit its fourth-highest point ever, according to recent data from the Honolulu Board of Realtors. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County seeks proposals for homelessness and housing solutions. The county has $10.5 million in grants available to fund services and programs to help people who need housing. Hawaii Public Radio.
Nonprofit accuses Meadow Gold, Cloverleaf of violating Clean Water Act. An environmental lawyer representing a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization says it intends to sue Meadow Gold Dairies Hawaii and its president, Bahman Sadeghi, and Cloverleaf Dairy and its president, Edward Boteilho Jr., for alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act. Tribune-Herald.
Water haulers seek more sources. With summer bringing increasingly dry weather the past couple of months, business has picked up for water haulers. Tribune-Herald.
Ho‘olako Agricultural Innovation Park plans move forward. The Food Basket began clearing the 24.5-acre parcel, located by Homelani Cemetery off Ponahawai Street, over a year ago for its long-planned Ho‘olako Agricultural Innovation Park and Food System Campus. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County’s July unemployment up 58% to 4.1%, compared with pre-disaster jobless rate. While the vast majority of Maui County residents remain employed, the county’s unemployment rate has gone up 58% in July, compared with the same month last year before the Maui wildfires, according a monthly report from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Maui Now.
Maui Rotary clubs and friends sponsor ‘Teardrop of Lahaina’ sculpture. A new sculpture in Lahaina is providing a space for peaceful remembrance. Maui Now.
Mokulele Airlines grounds portion of its fleet, scrambles to help passengers. On Saturday, Mokulele Airlines said that during routine maintenance procedures, it identified potential discrepancies in the documentation of a recent landing gear servicing on one of its aircraft. As a precautionary step, a portion of its fleet was grounded while additional inspections are done. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Hanalei turns out to welcome Hōkūleʻa on first stop of Pae ‘Āina Statewide Sail. A fanfare of 100-plus people lined Hanalei Pier to greet legendary voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa as the traditional Polynesian double-hulled vessel and its crew arrived at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday after a 21-hour sail from Sand Island, Oʻahu. Kauai Now.
Hawaiian-Alaska airlines proposed merger clears main regulatory hurdle - A proposed $1.9 billion merger between competitors Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines just cleared its most significant regulatory hurdle after federa...
No comments:
Post a Comment