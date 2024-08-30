Tourist fee for climate impact likely to be revisited, Honolulu city auditor resigns, short-term rental phase-out remains in Maui Community Plan update, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Summer tourism bump going flat as fall nears. Softness has been present in Hawaii’s visitor industry since the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires, and even in July, Maui’s more than 20% drop in visitor arrivals and nearly 18% decrease in spending were dragging down the statewide tourism performance, according to preliminary statistics released Thursday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser.
UH gets $2M to join push for domestic semiconductor design and manufacturing. The semiconductor shortage during the pandemic opened the public’s eyes to the fact that those tiny chips are critical to worldwide infrastructure from cars to computers to cell phones. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu City Auditor Resigns Nearly Halfway Through Her 6-Year Term. Arushi Kumar, who was appointed to a six-year term in October 2021, said she is moving back to Seattle, citing “changing personal circumstances and family commitments.” Civil Beat.
Audit Calls Honolulu Police Commission’s Oversight ‘Inconsistent And Ineffective’. The Honolulu Police Commission doesn’t fully address public concerns about accountability and transparency in HPD and did not follow up consistently with the department about recurring issues surrounding officers’ activation of body cameras, according to the city auditor. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
HART’s $1.66 billion contract might delay related rail work, CEO says. Although it’s not been disclosed which projects might be postponed, HART plans that the City Center Guideway and Stations, or CCGS, contract will include design and construction of six rail stations and miles of elevated rail guideway beginning east of the Middle Street Transit Center station. Star-Advertiser.
Gun Violence On Oahu’s West Side Has Parents And Teachers Worried About School Safety. Some community members want to see retired police officers stationed on high school campuses, while others say after-school activities and mental health support would be more effective. Civil Beat.
Iwilei is getting more kauhale for the homeless. But residents say it’s unsafe and unfair. The state and City of Honolulu are working to get about 300 people off the streets by having three kauhale in Iwilei. But residents say it’s unsafe and unfair. Hawaii News Now.
Developer outlines plan for new residential units at Oahu's Turtle Bay. Arete Collective purchased 65 acres of land from the Turtle Bay Resort in April. It said it has already begun work on the first phase of its project, four low-rise buildings with 20 residential units. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Registration pending for plane that crashed, records show. The Federal Aviation Administration’s records show that ownership registration was pending for the Cessna that crash-landed Wednesday close to the Upolu Airport near Hawi on Hawaii island’s North Kohala coast. Star-Advertiser.
Gilma Dissipates Less Than 200 Miles East Northeast Of Hilo. The remnants of Gilma – once a major hurricane – are moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and forecasters say this motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Short-term rental phase-out remains in South Maui Community Plan update. Maui Planning Commission members breezed by a proposed policy statement in the draft South Maui Community Plan update Tuesday evening, agreeing by consensus that the plan would aim to increase long-term residential housing by phasing-out short-term rentals from Māʻalaea to Kanaio. Maui Now.
Former Maui homeless shelter resident says it’s safer and cleaner to live out on the streets. Drugs, overdoses, and deaths are just a few of the complaints emerging from a homeless shelter on Maui. Hawaii News Now.
Visitation to Maui at highest level last month since August of 2023. Maui has seen an increase in visitors for the month of July, compared to July 2023, and an increase in visitor spending. Maui News.
9 month road closure of Kekaulike Ave. near Mile 8.2 begins Sept. 3. Goodfellow Bros. will begin performing road work on Kekaulike Ave. at Mile 8.2 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. A Full road closure will be in effect for this construction area for the next nine months. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi County considers bill to add $200 surcharge for illegal highway parking. Kauaʻi could soon start giving police money to enforce illegal parking or stopping on state highways. The Kauaʻi County Council has introduced a bill to tap into the State Highway Enforcement Program Surcharge Fund, which was established in 2019. Hawaii Public Radio.
Most surf sites test clean in August. A monthly analysis of streams, rivers and surf spots around the island found high concentrations of enterococcus bacterium — a federally recognized indicator of fecal presence in water — at a number of locations. Garden Island.
‘The canoe will never leave you:’ Hōkūleʻa sets sail after two-week stay on Kaua‘i. Hōkūleʻa is now headed to Haleʻiwa on the North Shore of O‘ahu. Kauai Now.
