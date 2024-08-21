Hurricane Gilma expected to bring Hawaii weekend storms, Kauai councilman on unpaid leave from teaching job after 'inappropriately' messaging student, Green asks wildfire lawyers to reduce fees, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. National Hurricane Center. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Green leads Hawaii delegation in nominating Kamala Harris. Hawaii delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago donned light-blue, long-sleeved aloha shirts and dresses and wore green “Hawaii for Harris” buttons Tuesday as Gov. Josh Green pledged Hawaii’s support for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the next president of the United States. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Facing Potential $1 Billion Payday, Wildfire Lawyers Advertise For More Clients. Gov. Josh Green calls on lawyers to reduce fees to help the victims, but the settlement still is not final. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Failed To Change The Way It Builds After Earlier Disasters. Will Lahaina Spur Reform? Lahaina will likely be more resilient when it’s rebuilt. But will the rest of Hawaii’s vulnerable communities agree to tougher building codes to defend themselves? Civil Beat.
HIDOE announces finals for 2025 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year. The finalists consist of 15 complex area teachers of the year and one charter school teacher which were announced on Tuesday, Aug. 20. KITV4.
Oahu
Why officials are grappling with the decision of where to put Oʻahu's next landfill. It’s been almost five years since the state Land Use Commission ordered the city to close Waimānalo Gulch Landfill, located in West Oʻahu, by 2028. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘Frat House’ Culture | HPD faces lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, discrimination. Allegations have been leveled against the Honolulu Police Department and high-ranking officers, claiming sexual harassment, discrimination, and whistle-blower discrimination. KITV4.
HPD arrest State Deputy Sheriff on suspicion of terroristic threatening. Dibiano Bontog, 35, Bontog is accused of pointing what looked like a firearm at some people he believed were illegally fishing, after videotaping them and getting into a confrontation. KITV4. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Wilcox Medical Center awarded $10.6M grant. The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has awarded Hawaii a $10.6 million grant to provide Wilcox Medical Center with state-of-the-art diagnostic and radiology equipment. Spectrum News.
How A Human Bone Collection in Honolulu Aids Forensic Anthropology in Asia. Taking advantage of Hawaii's diverse population, scientists have built the state's first known-identity human osteological lab. Civil Beat.
Second opossum in over one month captured in Honolulu. A live opossum was captured in Honolulu on Monday afternoon, according to Department of Agriculture officials. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Nighttime runway work at Hilo International Airport rescheduled. Nighttime runway work at the Hilo International Airport originally scheduled to start Monday has been rescheduled to Aug. 27 to 30. Big Island Now.
3 Big Island educators named among finalists for Hawai‘i State Teacher of the Year. A total of 15 complex area teachers were named finalists by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education. Big Island Now.
Maui
County sewage service to be available for first time to Fleming Road lots in Lahaina. For the first time, 29 lots on Fleming Road in Lahaina will have the opportunity to access Maui County sewer service, but there are some requirements for property owners, according to an announcement. Maui Now.
HIDOE names two Maui educators finalists for the 2025 Hawai‘i State Teacher of the Year. The Hawai’i State Department of Education on Tuesday named two Maui educators as finalists among the 15 total state complex area teachers of the year candidates. Maui News. Maui Now.
Removal of trees at popular Maui park spurs disagreement between county, community members. For decades, South Maui resident Keoki Mokiao and several others have took it upon themselves to tend to the popular Cove Beach Park in Kihei. KITV4.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Councilman ‘inappropriately’ messaged student on social media, school investigation reveals. Kaua’i County Councilman Billy DeCosta was put on unpaid leave from his teaching job at Kapaʻa High School earlier this year due to inappropriately messaging a student on social media, according to a June 20 letter sent to DeCosta from the state Department of Education. Kauai Now.
DHHL apartment purchase plan draws demonstrators on Kauai. A contentious plan by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to buy a Kauai apartment complex for homesteading attracted demonstrators Monday and Tuesday outside a Hawaiian Homes Commission meeting in Wailua. Star-Advertiser.
Kaua‘i Community College gets $1.19 million grant. Kaua‘i Community College announced on Tuesday that it was awarded $1,194,119 by the U.S. Department of Education/Native Hawaiian Education Program. Garden Island.
HECO Will Receive Federal Funds for Grid Hardening - Posted on August 21, 2024, by Henry Curtis The U.S. Department of Energy approved one and rejected one application this month that impact the HECO Compa...
