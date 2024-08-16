$1.66B contract awarded for final Honolulu rail segment, Alaska Air, Hawaiian extend merger deadline, Polynesians now lead 3 top state-funded tourism agencies, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Alaska Air, Hawaiian further extend review period of proposed deal. Alaska Air said Thursday it has agreed to further extend the review period of its proposed $1.9 billion acquisition of peer Hawaiian Holdings with the U.S. Department of Justice. The companies will extend the review period with the DOJ until 12:01 AM ET, Aug 20 (6:01 p.m. Hawaii time on Monday). Reuters.
Legislators urge DOE to fix bus driver shortage. State legislators met with the Department of Education on Thursday to address protracted concerns about ongoing public school bus driver shortages, following the DOE’s abrupt announcement of suspended routes right before the school year began. Star-Advertiser.
Polynesians lead 3 top tourism agencies. Come September, all three of Hawaii’s top state-funded tourism management and destination branding organizations, which together control more than a $128 million in state funds, will have a Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander at the helm. Star-Advertiser.
UH reports progress in presidential search. The University of Hawaii reported that its search for a new president is progressing on schedule. The university received over 90 applications for the position. KHON2.
Hemp farmers want more input on needs and recommendations to grow industry. The Hawaiʻi Hemp Task Force has packed its schedule for the rest of the month with meetings to better understand the local hemp industry.Since May, the group has met six times and is set to dissolve at the end of the month. Hawaii Public Radio.
EPA issues $234K in fines for illegal cesspools on Maui, Hawaii Island. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued property owners more than $234,000 in fines and ordered the closure of five large-capacity cesspools on Maui and Hawaii Island. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu resident diagnosed with Dengue Fever; 11th Hawaii resident diagnosed in 2024. The state Department of Health says the latest case involves a traveler who was previously abroad in a country where the virus is more common. KITV4.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Vows Tougher Approach On Homelessness. Rick Blangiardi said he’ll take 1,000 people off the streets within a year, and that he's not worried about legal challenges. Civil Beat.
Man Killed In Waianae Is The Fourth Officer-Involved Shooting Death This Year. Honolulu police chief appeals for help in wake of fatal shooting. The 60-year-old man fatally shot by a Honolulu police officer Wednesday night in Waianae fired a stolen .40-caliber handgun into a neighbor’s home after his girlfriend fled there seeking safety following an assault, HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan said Thursday afternoon during a news conference. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Honolulu named most desirable place to live 2nd year in a row. The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Livability Index analyzed 173 cities worldwide based on 30 categories of living standards. Honolulu received high marks for infrastructure, stability, education, natural beauty and weather. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘New ways to HOLO’: City encourages residents to use public transit. City officials hope people will use public transportation — that includes the Skyline, the bus, or Biki bikes. The Department of Transportation Services said they’re adding and extending some bus routes for more convenience. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Proposal to develop popular spot on Oahu’s North Shore stirs debate. A developer plans to spend about $20 million on a new food and retail center on the mauka side of Kamehameha Highway. Hawaii News Now.
Aloha Tower Observation Deck Is Closed Indefinitely For Repairs. The popular tourist attraction closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. But DOT's Harbors Division has a list of renovations to address before reopening the site. Civil Beat.
Pregnant military spouse missing more than 2 weeks. The search continues for Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, a pregnant 19-year-old Army spouse who has been missing for more than two weeks. The Army is offering a $10,000 reward for credible information that can lead authorities to Johnson. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Council OKs 3 proposed county charter amendments for November general election ballot. The council last week adopted resolutions for three proposed charter amendments that will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. They deal with vacancies on the council and in county department leadership as well as the terms for members of one of the county’s commissions. Big Island Now.
Mayor Roth the victim of online prank. Mayor Mitch Roth said Thursday he felt “a little bit of frustration” after learning an anonymous email has been circulating that invites individuals experiencing homelessness to stay at a certain address in Hilo. The address provided in the email is Roth’s home address. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. KITV4.
Farmers laud North Kohala well project. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources next month will commence a yearlong $5.7 million project to improve a well in North Kohala so it can be used for agricultural purposes once again. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Lahaina Community Land Trust secures first piece of land to steward in Lahaina hands. The Lahaina Community Land Trust has secured its first parcel of community-owned land, that will be held in Lahaina hands forever, for the benefit of the local community for generations to come. The property at 1651 Lokia Street was secured by the LCLT in partnership with The Conservation Fund, a national land conservation organization. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Sister cities delegation visits Kaua‘i. A protocol sister city courtesy visit with Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami turned into an unexpected real life learning lesson at the Mo‘ikeha Building on Thursday. Garden Island.
