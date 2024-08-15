State Climate Advisory Team begins work, Maui official oversaw $1M in contracts to family members, fake email invites homeless people to camp out at Hawaii Island mayor's house, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Recent COVID data shows the virus is not stopping. According to the Hawaii State Department of Health, weekly data showed an 11% average positivity rate and 88 daily average cases statewide. KHON2.
Can Hawaiʻi keep up with the growing demand for solar panel recycling? Michael Cooney, a professor at the Hawai‘i Natural Energy Institute, believes Hawaiʻi should enact a statewide stewardship program into law that can manage revenues, offset costs and handle the logistics of solar recycling. Hawaii Public Radio.
Criminal case against former Maui lawmaker is dismissed. Honolulu District Court judge Tuesday dismissed the 2023 criminal case against former Maui state Rep. Kaniela Ing, who pleaded no contest to not filing timely campaign spending reports. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Staffing Shortages Plus More Cases Are Causing Delays At The State Public Housing Agency. The Hawaii Public Housing Authority has reduced the amount of time it can spend meeting with Honolulu tenants in the low-income housing program. Civil Beat.
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Waianae leaves man dead, 3 seriously injured. A man has died, and three adults are in serious condition following an officer-involved shooting in Waianae Wednesday night, according to Honolulu Police officials. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Leihōkū Elementary gets new firebreak ahead of school year. A 1,000-foot firebreak has been cleared at Leihōkū Elementary in Waiʻanae to help with fire preparedness. Hawaii Public Radio.
Famous Amos cookies founder advocated for childhood literacy. Wallace “Wally” Amos, 88, founder of Famous Amos cookies, died Tuesday in his Makiki home due to complications from dementia. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Hawai‘i Island police investigate fake email inviting houseless individuals to camp out at mayor’s home. A police officer is guarding the home of Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth Wednesday after someone invited the island’s homeless community for a 5-day sleepover. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Don’t Feed The Animals At The Zoo, Hawaiʻi County Says. Items found in the animal enclosures at the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens present serious risks to the animals, officials say. Big Island Video News. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
A Maui County Appointee Oversaw Grants To Nonprofits Tied To Her Family Members. Two nonprofits with family ties to Luana Mahi, an economic development director for Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, won more than $1 million in county grants overseen by Mahi since she was appointed in 2023. Civil Beat.
Maui County Council approves Mayor Bissen appointees for recovery roles. Council voted 9-0 during its regular meeting to adopt resolutions recommending approval of Mayor Richard Bissen’s three appointees. Maui News.
Some sound off against mound of rocks they say is blocking off a Maui beach. Criticism is mounting on Maui over a mound of rocks reportedly stacked along the shore near a seaside home in Sprecklesville, with some raising concerns over public beach access in an area that is already hard to get to. KITV4.
New playground dedicated at King Kamehameha III temporary site in West Maui. The students lost their place to play last year when a wildfire destroyed their Front Street campus. Maui Now.
Kauai
New research sheds light on relationships between plants and insects in Kaua‘i forests. The study took place in 40 forests including ʻŌhiʻa-dominated native forests on both the Big Island and Kaua‘i. Kauai Now.
Kauaʻi County proclaims August 14 ‘Tatiana Weston-Webb Day’. Olympic surfer Tatiana Weston Webb was honored by the County of Kauaʻi in a ceremony at the Lihuʻe Civic Center on Wednesday morning, when Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami proclaimed Aug. 14 Tatiana Weston-Webb Day. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
