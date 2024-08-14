Insurance companies lose first dibs on $4B Maui fire settlement, Justice Department mulls Hawaiian-Alaska Airlines merger plans, final segment of Skyline rail considered, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
DOJ ramps up scrutiny in Hawaiian-Alaska merger. Mixed signals are coming as an extended deadline for federal antitrust enforcers to review the proposed $1.9 billion merger between competitors Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines draws to a close. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi DOE introduces free online mental health services for families. The DOE has partnered with the national nonprofit Cook Center for Human Connection to provide 24/7 access online. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
HART’s third-segment contract under consideration. The remaining 3-mile portion of Skyline — the estimated $482.4 million City Center Guideway and Stations project — would begin at Middle Street and end at Halekauwila Street. Star-Advertiser.
Overnight camping suspended at Oahu park over reckless behavior. State officials said starting Aug. 23, they are suspending camping at the Sand Island State Recreation Area due to reckless nighttime behavior. Star-Advertiser.
‘It’s not solving the problem’: Mixed reaction after city sells community mini-park. A small public park in the middle of the city won’t belong to the public much longer. Hawaii News Now.
Amid erosion concerns, city to begin repairs for Kaneohe Dam. The city is set to begin repairing a portion of the Kaneohe Dam at the Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden. Hawaii News Now.
‘Alarming’: Kapilina Beach Homes residents raise concern over days-long watermain leak. Residents who live in Kapilina Beach Homes in Ewa Beach said a water leak has been running for days — and a timeline for when it will be fixed is still up in the air. Hawaii News Now.
Generations Of Immigrants Have Forged A Unique Asian Tattoo Culture In Hawaii. The state's tattoo industry is thriving as Asian Americans seek a reconnection with their ancestral heritage through this skin-deep art form. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Kona Airport Runway Project To Get $64.7 Million In Federal Grants. Two Federal Aviation Administration grants will be used to rehabilitate the runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Overnight runway work scheduled at Hilo International Airport. The primary runway, 8/26, will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22. Big Island Now.
Study: Water quality will continue to decline. The water quality of Hilo Bay will only get worse as climate change intensifies, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers. Tribune-Herald.
Drought conditions ‘could be coming’. For the second consecutive month, much of the Big Island had abnormally dry weather. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Property Owners Are Pushing Tenants Out to House Wildfire Survivors for More Money. High prices offered by emergency housing programs have encouraged property owners to chase the money. Civil Beat.
Kapalua Village opens with 50 temporary modular homes for wildfire impacted employees. The new development features 50 temporary modular homes supplied by Daiwa House Group—a Japanese company and pioneer in prefab housing—to offer incoming residents at Kapalua Village comfort, functionality and a sense of community. Maui Now. KHON2.
Maui Wildfires Smoldered Underground, Threatening Water For Agriculture. While the harm to homes and tourism drew the most attention, agriculture was also heavily affected across the island, and the harm did not stop once the flames were out. Civil Beat.
Suspect Used Batteries, Shrapnel And A Pipe To Make Explosives Found On Maui, Investigators Say. Authorities arrested 47-year-old Robert Dumaran after multiple homemade bombs detonated on Maui roads. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Kauai
Mayor, employer unions sign agreement on free health care premiums on Kaua‘i. Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami met with union officials on Monday to finalize the joint agreement on Kaua‘i County’s proposed free health care premium coverage for Fiscal Year Kauai Now. KHON2.
County of Kauaʻi wants public to report invasive rose-ringed parakeets. The county has an online survey that the public can access to report sightings of the invasive bird. Hawaii Public Radio.
