$4B Maui wildfire settlement could come next week, Oahu faces rolling blackouts, traffic fatalities climb, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KITV4. Associated Press.
German official stresses Indo-Pacific stability. Germany’s defense minister was in Honolulu this week to meet with American military leaders, as well as with German sailors and airmen who participated in the biennial Exercise Rim of the Pacific in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs 2024 election: Here's what to expect. Four seats on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees are up for election this year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii summer traffic fatalities surpassed last year’s. State officials have tallied 59 traffic-related deaths in roughly the first seven months of 2024, 10 more than the same time in 2023, according to preliminary statistics from the Hawaii Department of Transportation. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Oahu power generation drop prompts rolling blackout warnings. The possibility of forced outages rotating around parts of the island was announced by the company at about 2 p.m. based on supply and demand estimates after an unexpected shutdown of the largest independently owned power plant on the island, a 208-megawatt facility operated by Kalaeloa Partners. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
HPD Releases Body Camera Footage In Only A Fraction Of Deadly Encounters. Body cameras are supposed to help hold police accountable, but many officers involved in critical incidents are part of specialized units that are exempt from wearing the devices. Civil Beat.
The possibility of offshore windfarms in Kaiwi channel waters gets major pushback. The state set a goal of generating 100% of its energy from renewable sources by 2045. But just the concept of using offshore wind turbines to generate some of that energy got major blowback in a Waimanalo town hall meeting with federal officials. Hawaii News Now.
Pacific Palisades residents fear single road, broken siren hinder fire evacuation. The neighborhood is nestled in Waimano Valley in Central Oʻahu. According to the federal Wildfire Risk to Communities map, it is classified as a “more likely” area to experience wildfires. Hawaii Public Radio.
A Fallen Tree Has Been Blocking Tantalus Drive For A Month. Why Hasn’t The City Cleared It? Residents say that the closure of Tantalus Drive leaves them in a dangerous situation, blocking their emergency access. Civil Beat.
Amazon vans are ready to roll from new distribution station. The world’s largest online retailer is about to open its own ground transportation operation for package delivery on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
10 employees affected as City Mill closes warehouse. The 10 affected warehouse employees will retire or transition to “other employers.” KHON2.
Hawaii Island
County homeless camp relocated: Former site in Hilo has been restored. The county dismantled the Ponahawai shelter and relocated its 15 remaining occupants to a new shelter on Kuawa Street — a short road connecting Manono Street and Mamalahoa Highway just mauka of Kamehameha Avenue. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Final Draft Of Hawaiʻi County General Plan 2045 Released. The comprehensive policy document will guide the physical, economic, environmental, and sociocultural development of Hawaiʻi County over the next 25 years. Big Island Video News.
Health Department issues high bacteria count notification at Kolekole Gulch; retesting site. Levels of 1652 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring – but the Department of Health is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample. Big Island Now.
Maui
There Are So Few Doctors In Maui County That Even Medical Workers Struggle To Get Care. More than two-thirds of Maui County residents experienced delays accessing health care last year, according to a new report. Civil Beat.
Lahainaluna graduates awarded financial support to further studies. In the outpouring of support after the 2023 wildfire, Lahainaluna’s 215 seniors were all offered full scholarships to attend the University of Hawaii. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KITV4.
Lāna‘i residents face a question: Should a private company or Maui County run their ferry? About 35 Pineapple Isle residents attended the first public meeting on the Maui County Ferry Feasibility Study, a Maui County Council-initiated report that is being conducted by the county Department of Transportation as it considers whether to develop a government-run intracounty ferry service from Maui to Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i. Maui Now.
Kauai
First installment of Kaua‘i real property taxes coming due. Payments can be made online at https://kauairpt.ehawaii.gov, by mail, in person, or at the drop box located outside the Kapulē Building at the Līhu‘e Civic Center. Kauai Now.
Proposed O`ahu Floating Wind Farm Faces Significant Opposition - Posted on August 1, 2024, by Henry Curtis Early Hawai`i wind projects met little resistance. They were built in Kahuku on O`ahu; Hawi, Kohala and elsewh...
No comments:
Post a Comment