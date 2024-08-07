Waikiki beach clutter spurs cease-and-desist orders, Honolulu, Big Island councils mull affordable housing, vacation rental measures, Miske witness moved after prison assaults, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Yen fluctuations impact visitor spending in Hawaii. Overall visitor numbers are down from major markets. Around a 7% decrease in US and Canadian visitors for the year. KITV4.
Victims fear $4B settlement will hide accountability as Maui wildfire investigations continue. Two major investigations into the fire and government response are still not complete, so, some victims wonder if the truth will ever come out. Hawaii News Now.
Primary Ballot Returns Lagging Behind 2022 Levels. Ballot returns across the state in advance of Saturday’s primary election are down by 14% compared to the same time in the 2022 primary. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Little-Known Candidates Challenge A Well-Funded Incumbent In Honolulu Mayor’s Race. Three challengers face Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who claims many successes in his first term. Civil Beat.
City Council to review housing-related bills. The Honolulu City Council today is poised to consider adoption of a bill meant to give private developers of affordable rental housing greater financial incentives to build on Oahu. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Oahu home sales heating up this summer. The latest Honolulu Board of Realtors report shows that July year-over-year single-family home sales spiked by 20%. KITV4.
Miske witness will be moved after third assault in custody. A man who once worked for convicted crime boss Michael J. Miske Jr. is being moved to another facility after gangs assaulted him three times in the past four months, allegedly for testifying against his former employer, according to federal court documents. Star-Advertiser.
Community Mourns Death Of Hawaiian Activist And Homeless Advocate Twinkle Borge. The 54-year-old had dedicated much of her life to creating a home for the homeless in Waianae and was one of the inspirations for the kauhale or tiny home movement in Hawaii. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Oahu officials capture nearly 2K feral chickens since 2022. The feral chicken problem on Oahu seems to be growing and never-ending. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Council bills propose changes to vacation rental rules. The most complex — and controversial — of those bills is Bill 121, which would establish several different tiers of vacation rentals, with their own conditions and standards of use, prohibit ohana units from being used as vacation rentals, and many other things. Tribune-Herald.
Mandatory water restriction for areas in North Kona due to down wells. Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply has implemented a mandatory 25% water restriction for areas in North Kona effective immediately. Big Island Now.
Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site Celebration Set For August. The site will mark its 52nd anniversary Establishment Day, “Hoʻokuikahi”, with its traditional Hawaiian Cultural Festival on August 17th and August 18th. Big Island Video News.
2024 Native Hawaiian Convention coming to Waikoloa. The 2024 Native Hawaiian Convention is set to take place at the Hilton Waikoloa from September 17 to 19. KHON2.
Maui
Tourism Is Still Way Down On Maui. And That’s Causing A Lot Of Problems Efforts to boost the industry will focus on key Southern California markets, with additional pushes targeting corporate meeting and incentive planners. Civil Beat.
The View From Above: How Far We’ve Come Since The Maui Fires. Here’s what progress has looked like from an aerial perspective over the past year in Lahaina, Upcountry and Olowalu. Civil Beat.
Maui transitional housing for fire survivors proliferating one year after disaster. It’s only a trickle at the moment, but the supply of new homes for transitional use by Maui wildfire survivors is on the cusp of surging one year after the disaster. Star-Advertiser.
$1M donation from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to help replace bunkhouse cabins at Camp Maluhia on Maui; support Scouting America, Aloha Council. Scouting America, Aloha Council has announced a landmark donation of $1 million from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Maui Now.
How Lahaina’s more than 150-year-old banyan tree is coming back to life after devastating fire. When a deadly wildfire tore through Lahaina on Maui last August, the wall of flames scorched the 151-year-old banyan tree along the historic town’s Front Street. Associated Press.
Maui Bicycling League calls for enhanced road safety amid rising traffic fatalities. In light of a worrying 17% increase in Hawai’i’s traffic fatalities compared to 2023, the Maui Bicycling League, inspired by Hawaii’s ancient Law of the Splintered Paddle, calls for increased vigilance on our roads. Maui News.
Grand Wailea Resort employees go on strike over unfair labor practices. Housekeepers, check-in personnel and food prep workers walked off the job Monday at the Grand Wailea Resort & Spa over unfair labor practices. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kauai Police Department leadership under fire: Scathing survey reveals distrust, resentment among employees. A workplace survey revealed scores of officers and civilian staff aren’t just unhappy with how the department’s being run. Hawaii News Now.
Kaua‘i Bus outreach program seeking applicants. A new program aimed to assist people who rely on public transportation has officially rolled into effect. Garden Island.
Nearly all gauges on Kaua‘i record below-average rainfall. Nearly all of the rain gauges on Kauaʻi had below-average rainfall for the month of July with two of the island’s rain gauges posting their lowest totals – for the month – on record. Kauai Now.
