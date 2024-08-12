Democrats reconcile at Unity Breakfast, House leaders plan reorganization after Speaker Saiki's defeat, lowest voter turnout since statehood, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Saw The Worst Voter Turnout Saturday Of Any Primary Since Statehood. Just 269,912 of the 839,618 people registered statewide filled out a ballot. That works out to 32.1%. Civil Beat.
Customers Won’t Pay For HECO’s $2 Billion Wildfire Settlement, CEO Says. Hawaiian Electric Industries said there is risk it cannot continue as a going concern if it can't find financing to cover wildfire liabilities. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s Teacher Shortage Is Finally Improving. Will It Last? The Hawaii Department of Education has the lowest number of teacher vacancies the state has seen since 2019, but schools may experience a surge in retirements in the coming years. Civil Beat.
Multiple Hawaii athletes medal at Paris Olympics. Hawaii’s Olympic athletes fared quite well, with multiple athletes across multiple sports earning medals. KHON2.
Oahu
Police continue search for attempted murder suspects after teen shot on city bus in Kalihi. Officials say the suspects are part of the attempted murder investigation launched after a bullet hit a 17-year-old boy. Police say it was fired by two males on a moped near School Street and Kamehameha Four Road. Hawaii News Now.
City looks to restore the historic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium. The Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium is almost 100 years old, but it’s been closed to the public for the last 45 years because of deteriorating conditions. Hawaii Public Radio.
City delays removal of Haiku Stairs segments. The city administration’s sanctioned removal of 10 to 15 steel stair modules — out of the hundreds of such modules bolted to a sheer ridgeline in Windward Oahu that comprise the “Stairway to Heaven” was not done because modules in question were not “fully” detached, as the city previously claimed. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Puainako Street Resurfacing Project Extended. The Puainako Street Resurfacing Project is being extended through September 2024. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Process of rebuilding begins in Lahaina. Overall, rebuilding in Lahaina is being challenged in many cases by daunting forces that include financial constraints of property owners and regulations governing special areas such as the town’s historic district and nearshore parcels. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Police names new deputy chief after position was vacant for 2 years. Kaua‘i Police Department’s Mark Ozaki was named the new deputy chief, effective Oct. 1, after two years of the second-in-command position being vacant. Kauai Now.
