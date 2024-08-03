Saturday, August 3, 2024

All Hawaii News opinion: Keeping the spotlight on the state Legislature

We won a bronze! "Sunlight: The Best Disinfectant" for All Hawaii News took 3rd place in the Editorial Opinion category at the SPJ-Hawaii annual contest. (Photo digitally enhanced to improve screen readability) #SPJ

"Sunlight: The Best Disinfectant" is a series of columns tracing the arc from optimism to realism to skepticism during a legislative session focused on ethics reforms. The editorials raised public awareness of the myriad issues involved in ethics reform and kept lawmakers on their toes with regular reminders.

https://www.allhawaiinews.com/2023/01/sunlight-is-best-disinfectant-political.html

https://www.allhawaiinews.com/2023/03/sunlight-is-best-disinfectant-same-same.html

https://www.allhawaiinews.com/2023/05/sunlight-best-disinfectant-legislative.html



Posted by All Hawaii News at 4:33 PM
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 