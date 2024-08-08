Green declares emergency over condo insurance fees, Honolulu pandemic hazard pay set at $30M or more, state commemorates anniversary of deadly Maui fires, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
More Details On Maui Fire Settlement: Kamehameha Schools Pledges $872.5 Million. Kamehameha Schools announced it would contribute $872.5 million to a proposed settlement fund for Maui wildfire claims, answering more of the question about how much various defendants will pay under the $4.037 billion tentative agreement. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
5 ways Hawaii is trying to prevent the next deadly fire. A year ago, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century took 102 lives on the island of Maui, leaving the historic town of Lahaina in ashes and spurring a series of investigations into what could have been done to better prepare for such a disaster. New York Times.
Flags ordered to half-staff in memory of lives lost in deadly Maui wildfires 1 year ago. On Aug. 8, 2023, one of the deadliest fires in U.S. history razed Maui’s old Hawaiian fishing of Lāhainā to the ground. Big Island Now. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii food safety site still not up to par after 8 months. Restaurant inspection reports have not been viewable through the Food and Safety Branch website since January, but restaurateurs said they are still being conducted. KHON2.
UH partners with lawmakers pushing for environmental legislation. The University of Hawaiʻi has agreed to act as a resource for the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators, which has 1,200 members across all 50 states and U.S. territories. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Latest Hazard Pay Decision For Public Workers Likely Will Cost Honolulu $30 Million Or More. A new arbitration decision awarding hazard pay to unionized government workers will likely require Honolulu to pay an extra $30 million to $40 million to about 2,500 city employees for their work during the pandemic, according to city Managing Director Michael Formby. Civil Beat.
Waikiki hotel workers take strike vote today. About 5,000 Unite Here Local 5 hotel workers are expected to take a strike vote today. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu City Council votes on restricting Waikiki events. They say everyone loves a parade, but in reality not everyone in Waikiki does. KITV4.
Kailua residents frustrated over Kalapawai roundabout construction. Kailua residents working and living near the Kalapawai roundabout have a lot to say about the construction that’s been ongoing for the past two years. KHON2.
Dozens of CRB larvae discovered in garden soil sold at Oahu store. A Pearl Harbor man said he discovered 50 invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae inside a bag of Miracle Grow garden soil when he opened it on Sunday. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Council votes to offer tax relief to those who rent out part of their home for at least six months. Bill 175, which the council voted to pass on first reading Wednesday, allows residential properties that are rented out for six months or more to be eligible for the county’s “homeowner” tax classification, and therefore receive that classification’s tax benefits. Tribune-Herald.
Council votes to override mayor’s veto: Bill on access to transfer stations becomes law. The council on July 10 voted to approve Bill 140, which required that all county solid waste facilities be open to the public at least two days per week. Tribune-Herald.
Researchers to look at how residential sewage systems impact Kahalu‘u Bay waters. From Aug. 9-12, researchers from University of Hawai‘i at Hilo will be dropping a small amount of the dye, fluorescein, into sewage disposal systems of residences upstream to see where sewage water travels and if it’s entering the bay. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Retired HPD assistant chief allowed deferred plea. Mitchell Kanehailua, 58, pleaded no contest on May 21 to violating a protective order and attempted third-degree assault, both misdemeanors. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii County Seeks To Delay Release Of Records in Dana Ireland Case. Hilo Judge Peter Kubota questioned why police need to protect records pertaining to a suspect who is now dead. Civil Beat. KHON2. KITV4.
Maui
One year later, no cause or origin for Lahaina fire available. The Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety does not have a timetable for releasing its formal report on the origin and cause for Aug. 8 wildfires in Upcountry Maui and Lahaina, but said when the final report is ready a news conference will be called and the findings will be made public. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Maui wildfires one year later: $1.4M grant boosts Maui Wildfire Exposure Study research. Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the devastating Maui wildfires, the most comprehensive study focused on understanding and mitigating the health and social impacts of the fires, has received a $1.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue its groundbreaking work. Maui Now.
Maui Remembers: Small businesses desperate for help a year after devastating fire. A year after the devastating Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfire destroyed a large portion of the west side of Maui in a matter of hours, local business owners are reflecting on their own experiences, and what can be done to help in the aftermath of tragedy. Maui News.
Maui wildfires one year later: UH research continues to assess impacts, support recovery. Within days of the worst natural disaster in state history, University of Hawaiʻi researchers began providing assistance and support on multiple fronts, including providing direct support and assessing the environmental impact and the long-term health outcomes of residents. Maui Now.
‘Bittersweet’: Lahaina wildfire anniversary, start of new school year stirs mixed emotions. Thursday marks a full year since the deadly fire that broke out in Lahaina, claiming more than 100 lives and almost completely destroying the town. Public school students in Lahaina have been given that day off to reflect on what they have been through and mourn together. Hawaii News Now.
Lahaina’s Historic Elementary School Was A Source Of Community Pride. Now The Town Is Divided On Its Future. Rebuilding King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was destroyed in last year’s fire, could help bring families back to Lahaina. But residents are torn over where the school should be located. Civil Beat.
Their Senior Center Burned And Their Friends Died. But These Kupuna Are Moving Forward. More than two-thirds of Maui’s fire victims were over the age of 60. Kupuna are also facing additional challenges in the aftermath of the disaster. Civil Beat.
Marine scientists work to understand long-term effects of contaminants from the fires. Scientists have been concerned about the marine environment due to the nearly 100 burned vessels and the potential hazardous runoff from the devastated neighborhoods. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Domestic passenger count heats up in July at Lihu‘e Airport. The domestic passenger count climbed to its highest monthly total of the year in July, as Lihu‘e Airport welcomed more than 87,000 people to the island of Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Internal network upgrades made by Kaua‘i Police Department. Internal network upgrades to the Kaua‘i Police Department’s dispatch line and its services continued on Tuesday evening. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i County reminds public to report sightings of invasive rose-ringed parakeets. More than 170 responses have been received to a Kaua‘i County survey reporting sightings of the invasive rose-ringed parakeets since the beginning of the year. Kauai Now.
Emotional tribute as lei drapes 102 crosses in Lahaina
