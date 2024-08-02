Native Hawaiian beliefs stymie voter participation, new super PAC supports Saiki, Oahu UPW workers granted COVID hazard pay, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
New Union-Backed Super PAC Is Supporting Scott Saiki In House Race. Building a Brighter Future, which registered July 29, is funded by the Hawaii Government Employees Association, the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly and the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 675. Civil Beat.
Three picked for state House seat, governor now will choose who will replace deceased Rep. Nakashima. The Hawaii Democratic Party has submitted to Gov. Josh Green the names of three people it has selected as possible candidates to succeed the late Rep. Mark Nakashima in state House District 1: Dwight Takamine, Matthias Kusch and Kristen Alice Apruzzese. Tribune-Herald.
Native Hawaiians And Farmers Are Asking Why A Key Vacancy On State Water Board Is Going Unfilled. Gov. Green received a short list of candidates for the seat, reserved for a customary water expert, five months ago. Now, his administration says recent issues arose with some applicants. Civil Beat.
DOE Abruptly Cancels School Bus Routes For Thousands Of Hawaii Students. The department announced last-minute cancelations for the third year in a row amid an ongoing shortage of school bus divers. Nearly 2,900 Hawaii public school students will not receive bus transportation when classes begin for the new school year on Monday. Civil Beat. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Retired federal judge Alan Cooke Kay made historic Hawaii rulings. Retired U.S. District Court Judge Alan Cooke Kay, the jurist who handed down historic rulings protecting Kamehameha Schools’ admissions policy and journalism in Hawaii, died Tuesday. He was 92. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Oahu
UPW Oahu essential workers gets hazard pay for work during pandemic. Leaders at the United Public Workers union are calling it a win. An arbitrator recently ruled its essential workers will be given hazard pay for their work during the pandemic. KHON2.
Oahu dodges rolling outages after Kahe plant boost, conservation. Hawaiian Electric said the combination of customer conservation, energy storage and energy efficiency programs Wednesday night reduced demand by 40 megawatts Wednesday night, helping to avert the need for rolling outages. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Public asked for island transportation preferences. The Oahu Metropolitan Planning Organization has announced the launch of an online, interactive public survey aimed at gathering input for the update of the Oahu Regional Transportation Plan. KHON2.
New Amazon facility on Oʻahu aims to improve deliveries and the economy. The new Amazon delivery station on Oʻahu debuted Wednesday, and boasts state-of-the-art technology to speed up local deliveries and improve tracking. Hawaii Public Radio.
With plenty of help, encampment community starts building farm village in Waianae. Pu’uhonua O Wai’anae, a camp community on the edge of the Waianae Boat Harbor, is starting to build a new farm village in Waianae Valley. Roughly 200 people live at Puʻuhonua O Waiʻanae and most are Native Hawaiian. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
'One route isn't enough': As Waikōloa's population grows, so do fire safety concerns. Waikōloa Village has only one public road in and out of the community, as well as an evacuation route that is generally blocked off to public access by a locked gate. Hawaii Public Radio.
Date set for KWXX Ho‘olaule‘a: Popular downtown Hilo event will return in January. After a year’s delay, the 28th KWXX Ho‘olaule‘a will return to downtown Hilo next year on Jan. 18. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Insurance payouts for Lahaina fires exceeds $2.3 billion. More than 200 insurance companies have reported over 10,000 claims with an estimated 3.2 billion dollars estimated to be paid. Maui News.
Mayor Bissen weighs in on Kahului Airport ‘Wall of Fame’ controversy. A new “Wall of Fame” exhibit installed at Maui’s Kahului Airport has sparked a viral debate on its controversial inclusion of non-Maui native celebrities. KITV4.
Maui Vacation Rental Association releases public opinion survey on short-term rentals. A vacation rental advocacy group has released a statewide poll it says shows that Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposed ban on short-term rentals is “unpopular” with most Hawai‘i registered voters. Maui Now.
Maui County Council’s Aug. 13 meeting will be online while chamber closed to public. The Maui County Council will hold its next meeting, online, beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 13 while elections officials use the Council Chambers for primary elections work, Chair Alice Lee announced. Maui Now.
A displaced Lahaina resident's year-long journey to secure housing after the wildfire. Charles Nahale lost his home in last year's wildfire on Maui. Like so many survivors, he was shuffled in and out of hotels and condos for months. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Shaping the future of Kilauea Town. The small, charming community on North Shore, known for its history of sugar cane plantation, presented a blueprint for the beginning phases of the Kilauea Town Expansion Project, which will shape the future of Kilauea. Garden Island.
KIUC Files Updated Info on Planned Solar and Inverter Installations
