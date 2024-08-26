Maui hotel booking decline could cost state $40M in taxes, insurance industry wants Hawaii Supreme Court to step in over wildfire payment dispute, Hone sweeps past state after dumping needed rain, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Insurance Industry Insists It Has Right To Recoup Billions In Paid Wildfire Claims. Victims’ lawyers want the Hawaii Supreme Court to step in. They have asked Maui Judge Peter Cahill to let the high court determine the question central to his ruling, and want the insurance industry to join in on their request as a way to resolve the issue. Civil Beat.
Hawaii automobile sales plunge as owners hang on to vehicles. The dismal outlook comes after new-vehicle registrations plunged 11.8% in the second quarter to bring the midyear decline to 7%. By contrast, national auto sales were up 3.4% through the first six months. Star-Advertiser.
UHERO report spotlights rural health care needs. Rural area residents reported having more health challenges and limitations than their urban counterparts, according to the study produced by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. Overall, they rated their health as poorer. Star-Advertiser.
Hone weakens to tropical storm and sweeps past Hawaii, dumping enough rain to ease wildfire fears. Hone passed south of Hawaii and weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Sunday, dumping so much rain that the National Weather Service called off its red flag warnings that strong winds could lead to wildfires on the drier sides of the islands. Associated Press. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines adding Hilo flights Monday after cancellations due to Hone. Hawaiian Airlines has announced it will resume flights to and from Hilo and operate two additional flights between Honolulu and Hilo after several flights were canceled due to Hone. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Impending Legislature leadership change could do same for Kakaako landscape. Kakaako will have a new state House representative in January and new potential for residential high-rise development on poorly utilized land makai of Ala Moana Boulevard owned by the state Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Star-Advertiser.
New Year’s Day shooting drives rise in attempts to harm police. There have been 21 cases of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer on Oahu so far this year compared to only three last year, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s data dashboard. Star-Advertiser.
Over 500 firearms collected at Oahu gun buyback event. Officials say they collected more than 500 firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition at the buyback at Aloha Stadium’s lower parking lot on Saturday. The guns and ammo were swapped for $100 and $200 dollar gift cards to Foodland. Hawaii News Now.
Many East Honolulu communities are at high fire risk. Due to its high density, topography and frequent human-caused ignitions, East Honolulu is considered at moderate to high risk of wildfire, according to the recently published East Honolulu Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hurricane Hone brings heavy rain but no major damage. Hurricane Hone passed within 60 miles of Hawaii Island early Sunday, bringing heavy rain, knocking out power to thousands of customers and snapping native ohia trees like twigs. New York Times.
2 Big Island schools closed Monday due to hazardous road conditions. Ka‘u High & Paaala Elementary School and Na‘alehu Elementary School will be closed to students and staff Monday due to hazardous road conditions. Highway 11 has been shut down by emergency crews, making both campuses inaccessible to families and staff. Star-Advertiser.
Aquarium fishing proposal stalls: DAR seeks to start permit process for commercial fishers. At Friday’s meeting of the Board of Land and Natural Resources, the state Division of Aquatic Resources submitted a request to establish a process to grant permits to commercial aquarium fishers to operate in West Hawaii, something that hasn’t been allowed since 2017. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County Faces $1.2 Billion In Unmet Needs For Wildfire Recovery Efforts. No specifics have been released, but the amount would help pay for costs that FEMA isn't authorized to cover. Civil Beat.
This Buddhist Temple Is Collapsing Into The Sea Off Maui. With nearby graves already swallowed by the ocean, sea level rise and coastal erosion are now threatening to destroy an iconic Zen mission and cemetery. Civil Beat.
Hotels on Maui woo back leisure travelers. While many Maui hotels, especially in West Maui, are transitioning back to a leisure travel and group business focus, the transition is more involved for the Royal Lahaina resort, which was all in until its contractual obligations ended at the end of June. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Lane closure scheduled on Kaua‘i highway to replace 3 culverts. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will be closing a single lane on Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) in the vicinity of Kīkīaola Boat Harbor next week to allow crews to permanently replace three 54-inch culverts. Kauai Now.
The Kaua‘i County Housing Agency’s Section 8 office will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 4, to accommodate a staff training. Normal operation and hours will resume from 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m., that day. Kauai Now.
