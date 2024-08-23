Tropical storm watch issued as Hone strengthens, Harris loses support of 6 Hawaii delegates over Gaza stance, Honolulu gets more time to find landfill site, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press.
Superintendent Says He’s Managing School Facilities Better. In his self-evaluation, Keith Hayashi says he wants to change contracting methods and use DOE lands more efficiently. Civil Beat.
Backing of Israel costs Harris support from Hawaii delegates. Objections to U.S. policy over the war in Gaza led six of Hawaii’s 31 delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to withhold their support for Vice President Kamala Harris following internal debate. Star-Advertiser.
The DNC Is A Highly Controlled Pep Rally. Hawaii Delegates Say It’s Still Important. The Democratic convention is no longer a place for hammering out party values and selecting candidates, but attendees say it still holds value — even for states with little political sway. Civil Beat.
Behind on electric bills? A spike in disconnections has the state seeking solutions. The Public Utilities Commission estimates that 6,000 households had their power cut in 2023 due to missed payments, which is about double the number of disconnections that occurred in 2019. Hawaii Public Radio.
ACLU Wants Federal Authorities To Probe Recent Murder, Violence At Arizona Prison. Hawaii is holding 1,000 prisoners at the Saguaro Correctional Center that had a murder, stabbing and fatal drug overdoses in recent months. Civil Beat.
Oahu
State grants Honolulu more time to find new landfill. The state Land Use Commission on Thursday officially granted Honolulu’s request to find Oahu’s next municipal landfill by the end of this year. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Struggles To Find A Remedy For Abandoned Homes Taken Over By Squatters. Neighborhood boards across Oahu are asking the city to seize such properties, which are prone to fire. But the city says that the foreclosure process is unwieldy and expensive. Civil Beat.
Navy talks Red Hill remediation plan amid detection of new chemicals. The Navy intends to keep its remediation schedule outlined in a Red Hill work plan approved by state and federal regulators. It comes amid calls by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply for more frequent testing of its monitoring wells. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu police sergeant’s son gets minimum 15 years for murder. Circuit Judge Shanlyn Park prefaced her sentencing of a Honolulu police sergeant’s son, convicted of murdering 18-year-old Haaheo Kolona on Round Top Drive, with empathy for Kolona’s mother, saying that as a mother she can understand. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Family confirms death of missing military spouse Mischa Johnson. The military has still not officially confirmed Johnson's death, but her family took to social media, pleading for help to get justice for Mischa. KITV4.
Ewa Beach resort developer offers hotel site for sale. The master developer of Ocean Pointe and Hoakalei Resort has listed for sale a lagoon-front piece of land for development of an initial hotel or timeshare complex at the 1,100-acre project in Ewa Beach. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Concerns over Hawaiʻi Island agriculture tax program prompt roll-out delays. A new agricultural tax program is being rolled out on Hawaiʻi Island, but some officials are trying to delay it to appease the worries of local producers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Port Condition Whiskey Set For Hawaiʻi County Seaports Due To Tropical Storm. The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port has set port condition Whiskey for the seaports of Hilo and Kailua-Kona in expectation of sustained gale force winds arriving within 72 hours. Big Island Video News.
8 East Hawai‘i school bus routes to be reinstated next week. School bus service for nearly 200 students, most of them on the Big Island, will be restored starting next week as 8 previously suspended East Hawai‘i routes are reinstated. Big Island Now.
Storm preparations underway on Hawaii Island as Hone expected to bring rain, wind and waves. With potential severe weather ahead, local, state and federal agencies are closely monitoring the forecast. Hawaii County has partially activated its Emergency Operations Center and said they’re keeping a close watch on the Hilo area. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Lahaina financial awards available for about 400 eligible DOE workers. Gov. Josh Green this week announced a new initiative — Lahaina Honoring Employees’ Resilience and Optimism, or HERO, Awards — to recognize state Department of Education employees who have played critical roles in keeping Lahaina schools open following the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
Conservationists hope millions of mosquitoes will help save Hawaiʻi's native birds. In an effort to save endangered native forest birds, the multi-agency partnership Birds, Not Mosquitoes has been releasing sterile male mosquitoes on Maui. Hawaii Public Radio.
County places embattled Economic Development Director on paid leave. Mayor Bissen enacts several measures in response to internal audit, ethics findings. The County of Maui Office of Economic Development Director Luana Mahi is now on paid leave, pending an investigation regarding her involvement in the alleged misuse of grants and public funds. Maui News. KHON2.
Public comments sought for draft Honolua to Honokōhau Management Plan. Public comments are due Sept. 9 on a draft environmental assessment for the Honolua to Honokōhau Management Plan, a project by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources State Parks Division to help with planning for the 244-acre coastline on the north shore of West Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
KFD battling brush fire in East Kauai. As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, the blaze had burned up to 15 acres of land and was only 20% contained. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Kaua‘i educator among finalists for Hawai‘i State Teacher of the Year. The Kaua‘i teacher among the finalists is Leah ʻAiwohi, who teaches Computer Science, STEM and Career Technical Education at Kaua‘i High School. Kauai Now.
Kapa‘a Bypass rehabilitation work begins. The weekday closure of the Kapa‘a Bypass Road for rehabilitation started this week. Garden Island.
Aloha Friday Photo: Welcoming the day at Lydgate Beach - Mahalo to Angelika Laslo from Germany for sharing this Aloha Friday Photo. She took this shot at sunrise in June 2023 from Lydgate Beach on the island of...
