Hawaii Dems hope Harris ties benefit the state, storms intensify as they near Hawaii, Maui economic development director on leave pending investigation into government grants to family members, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Tropical trouble near Hawaii, including Category 3 Hurricane Gilma. A flair of tropical activity over the eastern Pacific Ocean has Hawaii on alert with at least two systems heading in the direction of the islands. The depression was located about 1,000 miles to the southeast of Hilo, Hawaii. Accuweather.
Gilma now a major hurricane, while a new tropical cyclone still expected Thursday. As of the 11 p.m. report, the National Hurricane Center said Gilma is a major Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour. It was 2,060 miles east-southeast of Hilo and was moving toward the west-northwest at 6 miles per hour. Hawaii News Now.
Tropical rainstorm approaches Hawaii as wildfire risk looms. Hawaii residents are urged to prepare for gusty wind that potentially could spark wildfires as a tropical rainstorm is expected to approach the islands this weekend. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Has Done Little To Shore Up Neighborhoods Against Fire. Some Are Doing It Themselves. Residents aware of the dangers can take some steps to protect their communities, but they’re still looking to government to enforce stricter codes for all. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu police chief scores high in evaluation. Two years into his tenure as Honolulu’s 12th police chief, Arthur “Joe” Logan is exceeding expectations as a leader, innovator and a cost saver while needing to improve internal and external communications, according to his second annual review by the Honolulu Police Commission. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Honolulu City Council considers additional property tax exemptions for homeowners. The Honolulu City Council is considering a measure that would increase the property tax exemptions for those who own and live in their home. Hawaii Public Radio.
Why Do Efforts To Impose Higher Taxes On Empty Homes In Honolulu Keep Stalling? Supporters say the measure would help combat the affordable housing crisis. But questions remain about who should be exempt and how it would be implemented. Civil Beat.
Makakilo rock quarry gets 15-year extension. The state Land Use Commission voted unanimously to extend a special operating permit by 15 years, to 2047 from 2032, for the roughly 200-acre hillside quarry in Makakilo owned by Grace Pacific LLC. Star-Advertiser.
Skyline sees low rail ridership, high monthly costs during first year. It's been just over a year since Honolulu Skyline started up, and it has been slow going for rail when it comes to ridership. KITV4.
Trash truck shortage causes collection delay on Oʻahu. An ongoing shortage of available refuse collection trucks resulted in several routes on Oʻahu being missed this week. Hawaii Public Radio.
20 additional school bus routes restored on O‘ahu, starting Monday, Aug. 26. Service is being restored for approximately 604 student riders enrolled at seven schools. Maui Now.
HPD looks to build citizen ‘army’ to help reduce crime in Waikiki. The Honolulu Police Department is relaunching its Waikiki Citizen Patrols this Saturday in hopes of getting more residents and businesses engaged in public safety. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers aim to simplify new short-term rental laws. As the council overhauls Hawaiʻi Island's STR regulations through Bill 121, it has made a series of amendments in response to concerns from homeowners, local officials, and other stakeholders. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill permitting street vendors debated, but unresolved. A Hawaii County Council proposal to issue permits to vendors allowing them to sell on county roads generated debate, but wasn’t resolved on Tuesday. Tribune-Herald.
4.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii Island amid busy week of seismic activity. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Hawaii Island early Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Authorities confirmed there was no tsunami threat. Hawaii News Now.
Kilauea Visitor Center to close for next 2 years. The expansion of the visitor center is considered phase two of the greater park improvement project, with phase one of the already underway. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Economic Development Director Placed On Paid Leave Pending Ethics Investigation. There's an ongoing review of grants administered by the Office of Economic Development under director Luana Mahi. Civil Beat.
Maui officials move forward with securing night chopper for first responders. This week, the county closed off the bidding process for offers from firms to provide the helicopter, and now must decide who will be awarded the contract. KITV4.
Blessing commemorates acquisition of Pōhākea Watershed in Māʻalaea for conservation. A blessing held Wednesday morning commemorated the acquisition of the 257-acre Pōhākea Watershed parcel that was recently purchased for conservation and preservation in Māʻalaea. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative activates emergency preparedness plan due to Hurricane Gilma. The Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative is monitoring the progress of Hurricane Gilma along with other storm activity in the Pacific and has activated its emergency preparedness plan. Kauai Now.
Hotel performance report: In July, Kaua‘i led counties in revenue per available room. Kaua‘i hotels led the counties in July 2024 revenue per available room at $358 (+7.4% vs. 2023, +55.0% vs. 2019), with average daily rate at $453 (-0.1% vs. 2023, +50.5% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 79.0% (+5.5 percentage points vs. 2023, +2.3 percentage points vs. 2019). Kauai Now.
