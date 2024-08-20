Hawaiian-Alaska Airlines merger moves forward, insurance board to meet following $60M emergency funding, Honolulu Police whistleblower files discrimination lawsuit, more news from all he Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4. Associated Press.
Hawaii Democrats shower Biden with appreciation. Former Hawaii Govs. Neil Abercrombie, Ben Cayetano and John Waihee were among early Democrats who called on Biden to step aside following Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27, which dried up campaign donations and led to panic throughout the party. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
AANHPI Officials Say Their Voters Are The Key To Democrats Winning In 2024. Political leaders locally and on the mainland argue that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are already a core constituency. Civil Beat.
Elite forces focus on protecting the region. The Indo-Pacific Irregular Warfare Symposium, organized by the Global SOF Foundation, brought participants from 26 countries to the Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Tapa Tower from Tuesday through Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Board overseeing Hawaiʻi hurricane insurance fund to meet. The Hawaiʻi Hurricane Relief Fund board will meet next week to discuss strategies for stabilizing the hurricane insurance market, following an emergency proclamation freeing up to $60 million for relief. Hawaii Public Radio.
An Overlooked Factor In Hawaii Wildfires: They’re Fed By The Houses In Their Paths. Disasters like the one in Lahaina last year are often thought of as wildfires. In fact, experts say, they are urban fires whose spread depends on the way houses and neighborhoods are built. Civil Beat.
$3.9M grant to support Native Hawaiian student health, wellbeing, more. A $3.9 million grant aimed to improve the academic success alongside the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of Native Hawaiian keiki has been awarded to a pair of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Education professors. Big Island Now.
Oahu
BWS talks new chemicals in ʻAiea well ahead of Red Hill-related meetings. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says it is worried about contaminants detected in an ʻAiea well that the agency shut down as a precaution immediately following the 2021 Red Hill fuel spill. Hawaii Public Radio.
Which Oahu communities lack fire hydrants and the practices in place for their protection. According to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, several communities across Oahu either lack or are without fire hydrants. Hawaii News Now.
HPD whistleblower alleges sexual discrimination. A Honolulu police officer filed a lawsuit against the department Friday alleging whistleblower retaliation after she reported male training academy staff who allegedly discriminated against female recruits and engaged in sexual relations with others. Star-Advertiser.
Husband in custody as search continues for missing Army wife. The Army announced Monday that it has detained the husband of a missing pregnant Army spouse in connection with her disappearance. Star-Advertiser.
‘I felt like this was my last moment’: ‘Ewa woman after being attacked by over 15 dogs. An ‘Ewa woman is speaking out after she said more than a dozen dogs attacked her while she was running on a trail near her home on Sunday. KHON2.
Overdoses Kill More People Than Ever. Advocates Want To Be There For Those Who Survive. Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center is pursuing a formal partnership with Honolulu EMS that would allow its outreach workers to reach more patients. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Proposed measure would increase cell tower construction regulations. In response to community concerns about telecommunications antennas and towers being constructed near or within their communities, Kohala Councilwoman Cindy Evans will introduce a measure today that will require more material from telecom companies in order to get their building permits approved. Tribune-Herald.
County bill would establish permit system for roadside vendors. Roadside vendors will need a permit to hawk their wares on county roads under a measure being considered by a Hawaii County Council committee today. Tribune-Herald.
EPA Orders Closure Of Cesspool In Puna. Retreat Village at Kalani Kai, LLC, was identified as having an illegal Large Capacity Cesspool, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui farmers say fires caused financial hardship — and future remains uncertain. It's been over a year since a destructive wildfire swept through Maui and farmers are still struggling to recuperate their losses. Hawaii Public Radio.
Artificial intelligence fire sensors deployed on Maui. The County says its N5 shield program will monitor air conditions and send real-time alerts to the Maui Fire Department when it detects any changes that may indicate flames are spreading. Hawaii News Now.
Hui O Ka Wai Ola says measures taken after fire helped protect Lahaina ocean water quality. A report summarizes changes–both improvements and declines–in water quality over eight years of data collection and confirms that measurements at sites in the Lahaina area remain within normal ranges. Maui News.
Mokulele gets Lanai subsidies, grounds planes. Southern Airways Express LLC, doing business as Mokulele Airlines, began grounding a portion of its fleet to inspect and address findings of a routine maintenance check on Saturday — a day after the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded it roughly $4 million per year for two years in federal subsidies to provide essential air service to Lanai. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Kaua‘i homeowners may receive up to $20K for cesspool conversion; grant program opens Aug. 28. The Residential Cesspool Conversion Grant Program will provide selected qualified homeowners with up to $20,000 to reimburse the cost of upgrading existing cesspools to individual wastewater systems approved by the Hawai‘i State Department of Health-Wastewater Branch. Kauai Now.
Kaua‘i Fire, county officials bless new engine for Kalāheo station. The Kaua‘i Fire Department held a blessing at the Kalāheo Fire Station for a new fire truck, replacing its 16-year-old front-line emergency response engine. Kauai Now.
