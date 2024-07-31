Green calls for changes to process of filling vacant legislative seats, more delays for Thirty Meter Telescope, Hawaiian-Alaska Airlines merger decision stalled, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Lawmaker Posts Rare Win For Injured Workers — And Pushes For More. Following a rare win for injured workers this past legislative session, a Hawaii lawmaker is pushing for more reforms to the state’s workers’ compensation system, in an effort that has support from diverse stakeholders. Civil Beat.
Ruling on Alaska-Hawaiian merger is stalled. Consumers must wait longer to learn whether federal antitrust enforcers will approve a proposed $1.9 billion merger between competitors Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines. The airlines announced in separate current-earnings releases Monday that they had agreed to a 10-day extension for the Department of Justice’s formal review period for their proposed merger, which includes $900 million in Hawaiian debt. Star-Advertiser.
State OK’s Hawaiian Telcom’s request to provide cable TV service. The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced Tuesday it has approved Hawaiian Telcom’s request to offer TV service in Hawaii, Kauai and Maui counties, a move the company and DCCA say will benefit thousands of consumers. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
Maui wildfires dampen Hawaii summer tourism. The softness has been present in Hawaii’s visitor industry since the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires, and even in June, Maui’s 22% drop in visitor arrivals and 27% decrease in spending were dragging down the statewide tourism performance, according to preliminary statistics released Tuesday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Oahu
Green taps state House candidate to fill vacant W. Oahu Senate seat. Gov. Josh Green appointed Croccifixio “Cross” Crabbe to replace former Sen. Maile Shimabukuro, who resigned in May and was a Democrat representing the Nanakuli-Waianae-Makaha district. Star-Advertiser.
HECO: Major outage in east Honolulu not linked to power shutoff program. Hawaiian Electric crews have restored power to thousands of customers in east Honolulu following an outage on Tuesday morning. The outage impacted more than 20,000 customers from Aina Haina to Waimanalo. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
The National Science Foundation could take until the end of 2026 to complete an environmental review for a potential investment in the proposed Thirty Meter Telescope on Hawaii Island. The nation’s leading funder of science research is considering an investment of potentially $800 million or more in the planned $2.65 billion TMT project after opponents blocked construction of the telescope atop Mauna Kea in 2015 and 2019. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald.
Sides spar in case to decide whether Schweitzers deserve compensation. A hearing Tuesday to determine if Albert “Ian” Schweitzer and his brother, Shawn Schweitzer — whose convictions for abducting, raping and killing Dana Ireland on Christmas Eve 1991 were vacated last year by a judge — are “actually innocent,” turned out to be a contentious affair. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
DNA swab in Ireland case was outside recommended procedures. Hawaii County police went beyond FBI and U.S. Department of Justice procedures when a swab was taken from Dana Ireland murder suspect Albert Lauro Jr. when they already had DNA linking him directly to the crimes, according to the former FBI attorney and federal prosecutor who first identified Lauro. Star-Advertiser.
Tents For Houseless On Ponahawai Street To Be Moved To Kuawa Street. The tents on Ponahawai Street in Downtown Hilo that are serving as a temporary “respite area” for houseless individuals are being dismantled and moved to Kuawa Street. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Big Island High School Accused Of Mishandling Sexual Assault Case. The female student had to keep attending class with her attacker, despite repeated requests from her family for assistance, the lawsuit says. Civil Beat.
Maui
Short-term rental bans proposed by Maui Mayor unpopular, according to poll. Just 10% of voters support banning existing, legal short-term rentals. Maui News.
Economists explore alternatives to banning short-term rentals on Maui. Economists have suggested that Maui County should not get rid of thousands of short-term rentals but instead place higher taxes on them. Hawaii Public Radio.
Proposal to phase out short-term rentals on Maui nears final vote. A report containing those recommendations will be transmitted to the County Council within the next four months. Hawaii Public Radio.
Proposed Maui housing development draws fiery opposition over affordability, impact on resources. A plan to develop 1,000 acres of land into a new residential community in South Maui received fiery opposition Tuesday night. Hawaii News Now. KITV4
Local health care workers receive national award for service during Maui wildfires. Twenty Maui-based school nurses and health technicians received a national award for their service during the Aug. 8 wildfire. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
State continues to deny interview with man jailed for allegedly threatening councilman. The state Department of Corrections has continued to deny requests to interview Glen Gruenhagen, a local artist sentenced to a year in jail in May for an ambiguous poster aimed at Kaua’i County Councilman Billy DeCosta. Kauai Now.
Kauaʻi neighborhood's close call with a wildfire exposes its evacuation vulnerabilities. Hanapēpē Heights is a residential area nestled in Southwest Kauaʻi with acres of agricultural land on one side, and a cliff on the other. The neighborhood has one way in and one way out on Moi Road. Hawaii Public Radio.
Visitor spending in record territory on Kaua‘i. here may have been fewer tourists on the island of Kaua‘i in the first half of the year, but the people who did visit spent a record amount of money in the period. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Fed leaves rates unchanged, nods to possible September cut - WASHINGTON >> The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady today but opened the door to reducing borrowing costs as soon as its next meeting in Septemb...
No comments:
Post a Comment