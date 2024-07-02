Green signs 16 human services and education bills, teens arrested for hunting on Oprah's property, ambulance provider gets $112M contract, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Teachers Say They Want To Prioritize Civic Education — But They Need More Help. Despite major changes to education standards six years ago, not all students are getting the same level of support in developing the skills they need to become active citizens. Civil Beat.
Descendants of plaintiffs in landmark DHHL settlement anxious to receive remaining $100M in payouts. After a landmark settlement over Hawaiian Home Lands, another round of checks could start going out in the next few weeks. This money will be for the descendants of deceased plaintiffs tied to a lawsuit filed 25 years ago. Hawaii News Now.
AMR ambulance provider receives $112M contract to keep operating on Kauai, Maui. The deal requires that every ambulance has a paramedic and EMT onboard. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
HART board looks to hire PR firm to improve its image. Some of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board members say it’s time to improve the public image surrounding the nearly $10 billion Skyline project. Star-Advertiser.
At 1, city leaders say, Skyline is a toddler with lots of potential — and some growing up to do. A year after launching the first segment of Skyline, city officials are happy with its performance — even though ridership is covering a tiny fraction of the rail line’s costs. Hawaii News Now.
A new license plate could help restore Pearl Harbor to its natural state. A new license plate will be coming to the Aloha state after getting the green light from Hawaii’s governor. It will help showcase Hawaii’s beauty and restore a vital harbor with deep historical ties. Hawaii News Now.
Special trash cans installed around Waikiki. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, along with representatives from the state Department of Parks and Recreation, the Waikiki Business Improvement District and JTB Hawaii Inc., gathered Monday by the Duke Kahanamoku statue to unveil the first three of 26 specialty trash cans set to be installed around Waikiki. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Democratic Party Picnic Set For Kona On July 4th. The Hawaiʻi County Democratic Party returns to the Old Kona Airport on the 4th of July for its traditional potluck picnic. Big Island Video News.
Planning commissions support proposal for residential beekeeping. A proposal that would allow Big Island beekeepers to work closer to home remains popular among residents and policymakers alike. Tribune-Herald.
28 Acres Of Kohala Farmland Permanently Protected. Hawai‘i Land Trust and Island Harvest say they are protecting the lands through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service program. Big Island Video News.
Maui
DLNR: 2 teens arrested for hunting without license on Oprah’s property. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said enforcement officers stopped the two men after seeing them allegedly use a spotlight for hunting purposes near Thompson and Kamaole roads in Kula, Upcountry Maui. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now. Maui News. KHON2. KITV4.
Tsuhako sworn in as new Maui Director of Human Concerns; new County deputies named. Lori Tsuhako was sworn in on Monday as County of Maui Director of Human Concerns, a new department that launched July 1, 2024, Mayor Richard Bissen announced. Maui Now.
In 20-year-old legal battle, state Supreme Court issues ruling in Nā Wai ʻEhā case. A more than two decades-long court battle over water in Central Maui has come to an end with the state Supreme Court calling on the Water Commission to be more proactive in its public trust duties. Civil Beat.
Health care facilities gear up for HECO’s ‘last resort’ power shutoff plan that kicks in today. Major medical facilities on Maui are prepared to flip on their generators or close their clinics should they lose power under Hawaiian Electric Co.’s new plan that kicks in today. Maui Now.
Therapy On The Beach: Program Targets Youth Mental Health Crisis On Maui With Mobile Counseling. Access, transportation and survivor's guilt all play into the problem of providing kids with the mental health support they need. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Groups discuss disaster preparedness on Kaua‘i. Talk about disaster response was flavored by recent announcements from within the Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i on Wednesday, when the group met at the Kaua‘i Community College Fine Arts Auditorium to hammer out disaster preparedness for food access. Garden Island.
On Kaua‘i, paying homage to the last ‘akikiki in the wild. When a group of men hiked into a remote mountain valley on the Hawaiian island of Kaua‘i in April, they knew it could be the last time they saw an ‘akikiki in the wild. Kauai Now.
Diverted Air Europa passengers recount turbulence ordeal - NATAL, Brazil >> Passengers from an Air Europa flight diverted to northeastern Brazil due to severe turbulence on Monday said they feared for their lives...
No comments:
Post a Comment