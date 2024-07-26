Vacation rental occupancy drops, Honolulu trims permit backlog, prominent economist apologizes for obscene gesture during Maui rental hearing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi has a medical malpractice problem. A recent study revealed that Hawaiʻi has the fourth-highest rate of medical malpractice in the United States. KHON2.
Hawaii receives $5M in federal funding to support future teachers. Hawaii has received nearly $5 million in federal funding to support the state’s education workforce, including establishing the first statewide registered apprenticeship program for K-12 teachers. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Politicians Turn To Social Media App TikTok To Reach Next Generation Of Leaders. Millennial lawmakers see it as a more constructive way to engage with voters and encourage new voices to emerge. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting reduces permitting backlog. In a presentation to the City Council on Thursday, the department reported a reduction in its backlog from 12,000 permits in December to 9,800 this month. KHON2.
Changes Are Coming To Honolulu’s Bus Routes, And Not Everyone Is Happy. Honolulu is constantly trying to deploy buses more efficiently and to deal with changes, such as the new rail line. Civil Beat.
Actions on homeless are complaint-driven, city says. As states and municipalities across the country push forward with sweeps of encampments in the month after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling granted officials new authority to police homelessness, the city says enforcement actions conducted on Oahu should not be deemed to be the same thing. Star-Advertiser.
Community pushes back on military land lease renewals on Oʻahu. For 60 years, the U.S. Army has leased land on Oʻahu for military training for $1 a year. However, the leases at Mākua Valley, Kahuku and Poamoho are set to expire in 2029. Hawaii Public Radio.
Plan for new Aloha Stadium development heading for early approval. The state could accept a proposal for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District in Halawa as soon as mid-September, but demolition of the original Aloha Stadium won’t start until a contract is finalized nine months later. Star-Advertiser.
Bids open for Falls of Clyde’s removal. The state Department of Transportation on Thursday issued a request for proposals and is seeking bids from local, national and international outfits with the expertise and experience required to permanently remove the vessel. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
$62M expansion of Hilo Harbor entrance still in the works. The state Department of Transportation last year received $15 million to acquire several privately owned parcels on Kalanianaole Street for the project. Tribune-Herald.
Jaggar Museum nearly removed from Kīlauea Caldera edge. Jaggar Museum was the first park museum in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, sharing volcano science and Hawaiian culture with millions of visitors over many decades. Big Island Now.
Maui
Prominent Hawaii economist apologizes for obscene gesture during short-term rentals hearing. Paul Brewbaker is apologizing for an obscene gesture he made during an emotional hearing about vacation rentals. The former chairman of the state Council on Revenues is under fire for a two-second statement with his middle finger. Hawaii News Now.
Maui County’s vacation rentals at 49.3% occupancy in June, down double-digits from last year. With the largest supply of vacation rental nights available in the state, Maui County’s unit demand and occupancy rates are down in double-digits since last year and 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, according to a report for June by the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. Maui Now.
Fire crews continue work at Waiehu brush fire; containment remains at 80%. Heavy equipment was deployed to help contain a brush fire that burned about 25 acres in Waiehu mauka of Kahekili Highway near Maka’ala Drive, fire officials said in an update Thursday afternoon. Maui Now. KITV4.
Report: Growing Number Of Maui County Residents Are ‘Barely Surviving’. Nearly half of Maui residents say their financial situation has worsened since the Lahaina fire and 1 in 5 are “seriously considering” leaving the state, according to a new report that paints a troubling picture of the challenges facing fire survivors — and the county as a whole. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kauai Wildfire Shows How Other Hawaii Power Safety Shutoffs Might Work. It's a learning experience for the utilities and the communities they serve as emergency plans are developed. Civil Beat.
Nightly closures for portion of Kūhiō Highway to begin in August. A full closure is necessary for crews to install a 24-inch drain line from the top of Hanalei Hill down the face of the slope, according to Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. Kauai Now.
