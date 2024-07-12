Nakashima dead at 61, 1 dead, 2 missing in Kauai tour helicopter crash, federal prosecutor details vast 'criminal underworld' as Miske trial closes, Maui wildfire rekindles trauma, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Young Voters Want To Make Themselves Heard In Hawaii — But They Don’t Always Know How. Events like Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement have boosted Generation Z's political awareness, but more needs to be done to engage the state's youngest voters. Civil Beat.
Funding for landmark biosecurity bill slashed in half. Gov. Josh Green has cut what was once a $20 million biosecurity bill in half, raising some concerns about invasive species management in the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
Gov. Green signs bill extending conservation fee on ocean tourism industry. Gov. Josh Green has signed off on an extension to a fee levied on the ocean tourism industry to support marine conservation efforts. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Prosecutors Describe Vast ‘Criminal Underworld’ Controlled By Michael Miske During Closing Arguments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Inciong told jurors alleged racketeering boss Miske operated a criminal enterprise for nearly 20 years that engaged in violent assaults, kidnapping and murder. Civil Beat. KHON2. KITV4.
New PR Firm To Sell Honolulu Rail? Some HART Board Members Say No. HART is already paying a public relations firm $8,000 to $9,000 per month through another arrangement with a rail consultant. Civil Beat.
TSA: New tech promises enhanced security (and faster lines) at Honolulu’s airport. TSA officers at Honolulu’s Airport have screened over 5 million travelers so far this year.Now, they’re debuting new technology that could bolster security — and speed up lines. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Sam Shomaker lays out his priorities as JABSOM's sixth dean. Dr. Thomas Samuel “Sam” Shomaker started his new role on July 1 as the sixth dean of the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Mayoral hopefuls take stage. AARP Hawaii invited Mayor Mitch Roth and three challengers — Kimo Alameda, Breeani Kobayashi and Seaula “Junior” Tupa‘i — to discuss the issues facing Hawaii County. Tribune-Herald.
Chancellor chosen for Hawaii Community College. Susan Kazama has been named the next Hawaii Community College chancellor, effective July 19. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Upgrading tradition: Drones aid restoration, resilience of Native Hawaiian fishponds. Researchers from the University of Hawai‘i and fishpond stewards in Hilo are using these unmanned aerial vehicles to support integrated coastal zone management, including at cultural heritage sites. Big Island Now.
Maui
Fire On Haleakala Tests Maui’s Improvements in Emergency Management. The county's leadership on Thursday detailed actions its taken to deal with a fast-moving blaze, a stark contrast to what occurred on Aug. 8. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now. KITV4.
No injuries after Hawaiian Air flight overshoots Kahului runway. A runway at the Kahului Airport was briefly closed Thursday afternoon after a Hawaiian Airlines flight carrying 173 passengers was towed to the gate after experiencing problems with its brakes on landing. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KHON2.
Kauai
1 Dead, 2 Missing In Tour Helicopter Crash Off Na Pali Coast. A helicopter crashed into the ocean off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday, leaving one person dead and two others missing, the Kauai Police Department said. Associated Press. Star-Advertiser. Garden Island. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Kaua‘i sees below average rain in June as dry season intensifies. Rainfall totals for Kaua‘i were near to below average at most of the gauges, according to the monthly precipitation summary from the National Weather Service. Kauai Now.
Falcon 9 failure grounds SpaceX; Starlink mission doomed - WASHINGTON >> SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket was grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today after one broke apart in space and ...
No comments:
Post a Comment