State House leadership hangs in balance as Saiki faces primary battle, Dems rally around Harris, OHA says state has no say in ethics violations, Maui fire victims sue as settlement misses Friday deadline, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Historic moment might energize Hawaii voters in local elections. Most Hawaii political leaders welcomed President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and swiftly expressed support for his replacement pick of Vice President Kamala Harris, but it’s still unclear whether these historic events will energize Hawaii voters enough to affect local elections. Star-Advertiser.
Top Hawaii Democrats Praise Biden’s Decision To Drop Out Of Race. Major leaders in the Democratic Party of Hawaii on Sunday hailed President Joe Biden’s decision to exit the 2024 election, and three members of the state’s congressional delegation are already throwing their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Maui Now. KITV4.
Most delegates pledged to Biden’s pick as replacement choice looms. Dozens of delegates representing Hawaii are heading to Chicago next month for the DNC. According to party rules, right now the pick is Kamala Harris, with committed votes signed sealed and as good as delivered from state-by-state caucuses and primaries earlier this year that pledged to a Biden-Harris ticket. KHON2.
Court Ruling Could Have Major Impact On State Oversight Of The Office Of Hawaiian Affairs. Lawyers for OHA say the state does not have the authority to fine trustees for ethics violations. The Attorney General’s Office disagrees. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Gave Up Funding For Marine Mammal Protection Because Of Cumbersome Paperwork. Dropping out of the federal program has not hampered efforts to protect the islands' marine species, including monk seals, state and federal agents say. Civil Beat.
National Nonprofit Is Spending Millions To Support Hawaii’s Effort To Jail Fewer Teens. Teens need mental health services and mentorship instead of imprisonment, advocates say — strategies that a $20 million grant is bolstering in the state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Red Hill community group is told it won’t be disbanded. The Red Hill Community Representation Initiative received an email Friday from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirming that the organization will not be disbanded, despite being notified in June about its potential dissolution in response to Navy complaints. Star-Advertiser.
Trio vies for Council District 5 seat. In the Aug. 10 primary election, William “Bill” Muneno, Brendan Schultz and Scott Y. Nishimoto will respectively face off to fill the Council District 5 seat, which spans St. Louis Heights, Manoa, Moiliili, McCully, Ala Moana, Makiki and portions of Kakaako, after current Council member Calvin Say recently declared he will not run for reelection due to ongoing health concerns. Star-Advertiser.
Kia‘aina faces contenders for Windward Council seat. Since 2021, Esther Kia‘aina has represented Council District 3, which includes Ahuimanu, Heeia, Haiku, Kaneohe, Maunawili, Kailua, Olomana, Enchanted Lake and Waimanalo. Star-Advertiser.
Residents Say Indefinite Closure Of Park Leading To Haiku Stairs Is Unfair. The controversy over the Haiku Stairs hiking trail has spilled over to the other side of the Koolau Range, where Moanalua residents are asking why their entire neighborhood park has to be closed just to block access to a trail that leads to the same summit. Civil Beat.
New development projects for Kalaeloa in West Oʻahu. On Oʻahu, more than 500 acres of Kalaeloa Town are currently under redevelopment. There are nearly 4,000 acres of land that the Navy once used as Naval Air Station Berbers Point. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Is Growing Your Own Food Considered Agriculture? Hawaii County Says No. Subsistence farmers on the Big Island say recent changes to county agricultural laws threaten their ability to keep farming. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald.
Final draft of Hawai’i County General Plan 2045 to be released by end of July. The general plan will serve as a 25-year blueprint for the long-term growth and sustainable development of Hawaiʻi Island. The document establishes the vision, policies, and actions necessary to enhance the overall quality of life for residents. Big Island Now.
Ed Olson dies at 93. Edmund “Ed” Olson, Big Island businessman and philanthropist, died Monday afternoon at Hilo Benioff Medical Center. The Edmund C. Olson Trust II owns more than 15,000 acres of land, most of which is dedicated to sustainable agriculture, with some also set aside for conservation. Tribune-Herald.
New Online Map Tracks Hawaiʻi Island Affordable Housing Projects. Studies show Hawaiʻi County needs to add 10,796 affordable housing units by 2025 to meet the community’s needs. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Fire Victims Sue Insurers To Make Sure They Get Fully Paid In Any Settlement. The lawsuit comes after parties failed to meet a Friday deadline for a mediated settlement. A group of Maui wildfire victims has sued several of Hawaii’s largest insurance carriers, alleging the insurers are wrongly seeking compensation from a limited litigation settlement fund before the fire victims are fully compensated for their damages. Civil Beat.
Maui County says second West Maui TDS report shows compliance with environmental regulations. The West Maui Temporary Debris Storage site environmental monitoring quarterly report for the second 90-day operational period shows the findings from sampling and monitoring comply with county, state and federal environmental regulations, the county said in a press release Friday. Maui News.
Costly road damage from fire cleanup leaves Kula residents searching for answers. Huge potholes. Torn-up concrete. Hardly any road left. That’s how some Kula residents described their roads after the fire debris cleanup process wrapped up. Hawaii Public Radio.
EPA: Maui County Must Pay $193K Fine And Shut Down 7 Illegal Cesspools. The cesspools, which hold untreated human waste, are on a parcel of land that includes the Hana police station, the Hana Motor Vehicle and Licensing office and the Public Works vehicle maintenance shop, according to the 30-page settlement. They are also located at the Makawao Baseyard, Maui Veterans Cemetery and the Molokai Veterans Cemetery. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Koke‘e brush fire scorches 1,600 acres; remains 85% contained. The Koke‘e fire remains at 85% contained as of Sunday evening, following efforts to address numerous hot spots throughout the day. Fire officials estimate approximately 1,600 acres have been burned since Thursday. Kauai Now. KITV4.
County mayor announces goal to eliminate traffic fatalities on Kaua‘i by 2040. A Vision Zero advisory group will be formed to advise the Mayor’s Office and County Council on safe transportation laws and policies. Kaua‘i County will also continue investing in programs that make roadways safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and more. Kauai Now.
