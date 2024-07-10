Green vetoes 7 bills, trims budget; Maui postpones short-term rental phase out, Army listens to Oahu concerns over future of state lands, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Governor signs nearly $24B budget that will tackle priorities such as affordable housing, health care, Maui recovery. Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday signed the state’s supplemental budget, which provides $19.1 billion in operating funds and $4.5 billion in capital improvement money throughout the state for fiscal year 2025 to tackle state priorities from affordable housing and health care needs to continued recovery efforts from last year’s deadly wildfires on Maui. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
New Hawaii laws signed for gun control, child protection. On Tuesday, Gov. Josh Green signed bills addressing public safety and crime response, including implementing stricter regulations on the sale and ownership of ammunition, and extending the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News
Hawaii Governor Says Media Operations Should Be Protected During Emergencies. Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday said he would sign a bill intended to protect First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and the press during times of crisis. Civil Beat.
Green balks at acting to replace state senator before election. Gov. Josh Green is refusing to appoint an interim member of the state Senate by a deadline set by Hawaii law to fill a seat vacated in May by then-Sen. Maile Shimabukuro representing parts of West Oahu. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Government Workers In Hawaii Get Paid Not To Work As Misconduct Investigations Drag On For Months Or Years. A system meant to protect worker rights and resolve disciplinary cases fast has turned into something much different, with taxpayers picking up the tab for employees told not to come to work. Civil Beat.
Study finds Hawaiʻi struggles the most with SAT vocabulary. The study aimed to measure the difficulty of every word listed as answer options in the most recent tests' Reading and Writing sections. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii faces shortage of Covid vaccines as demand surges. The Centers for Disease Control is scheduled to release the latest version of its vaccine later this fall. Until then, doctors advise the public to be cautious. KHON2.
Oahu
Army concedes ‘environmental justice concerns’ amid debate over future of state-leased lands. The Army is expecting passionate testimony as it kicks off a series of meetings over the future of its leased lands on Oahu. The U.S. government leases about 6,322 acres of land from the state at the Makua Military Reservation, Kahuku Training Area and Kawailoa-Poamoho Training Area near Schofield Barracks. Hawaii News Now.
3 bridges in Hawaii Kai will undergo $1.6 million rehabilitation. Three well-traveled bridges built more than 50 years ago over the man-made waterways of Hawaii Kai will undergo a $1.6 million rehabilitation, city officials say. Star-Advertiser.
Nurses picket for safer staffing ratios. Hundreds of unionized nurses Tuesday morning held signs in front of three hospitals across Oahu, eliciting honks from passing cars, as they called for safer staffing levels. Star-Advertiser.
What comes next for Aloha Stadium with 1 developer in the running? Two development teams were in the running for the project, and then, all of a sudden, one dropped out in June. Waiola Development Partners said no thanks, leaving Aloha Halawa District Partners as the last group standing. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Mayoral candidates to appear today at AARP Hawaii forum. The candidates are Kimo Alameda, Breeani Kobayashi, Mitch Roth and Jr Tupa‘i. They will answer questions from AARP Hawaii and a live audience. Tribune-Herald.
Short-Handed Kona Public Defender’s Office Won’t Accept New Drunken Driving Cases. The Kailua-Kona Public Defender’s Office has stopped accepting new drunken driving cases and the most serious felony cases because it is short-handed, and a retired Big Island judge is warning that it could affect public safety if something isn’t done. Civil Beat.
Hilo airport evacuated, bomb squad called after inert grenades found in Japanese man’s carry-on bag. Hawaii County police have arrested a 41-year-old man from Japan after two items resembling grenades were found in his carry-on bag at Hilo International Airport. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Proposal aims to create more farmers markets. A new Hawaii County bill introduced at Tuesday’s meeting of the County Council’s Policy Committee on Health, Safety and Well-Being would allow seven additional farmers markets to be set up in county parks and facilities islandwide. Tribune-Herald.
Dredging Begins At Wailoa Small Boat Harbor. The $3.1 million dredging operation at Wailoa Small Boat Harbor started on Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi DLNR reports. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Fire lawsuits settlement advances at Maui County Council. A massive settlement resolving all claims and lawsuits over the Maui wildfires could be on the table as soon as next week. A Maui County Council committee late Tuesday advanced a measure to the full council, to approve a global settlement. KHON2.
Maui Commission meeting postpones action on phasing out thousands of vacation rentals. Tuesday was supposed to be a monumental day regarding the future of thousands of short-term rentals on Maui. However, it turned into a major disappointment after an important Planning Commission meeting was unexpectedly canceled. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
‘The Most Critical Challenge We Face’: Maui Council On Track To Confirm New Housing Director. Richard Mitchell says he knows the importance of a roof over people's heads having lived in public housing as a child. Civil Beat.
Stream restoration, water supply needs prompt a closer look at Ha‘ikū streams. Maui County is planning to ask the state to amend the interim in-stream flow standards for 11 streams in Ha‘ikū, according to Department of Water Supply Director John Stufflebean. It comes amid a greater push for community control over East Maui water and the county’s search for more water sources in the face of demand and drought. Maui Now.
Illegal Fireworks Task Force releases report of enforcement. From January until the end of June, Task Force officers seized approximately 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from various sources in the community. Maui News.
Kauai
Next Kaua‘i Community College chancellor recommended to university president. Margaret Sanchez has been recommended to be the next chancellor of Kauaʻi Community College after a nationwide search. Sanchez has been serving as interim chancellor since 2023. Kauai Now.
Sprucing up historic Koloa monument. For Derwin Nohara and others on the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Engineering Department team, the two-day cleaning project of the historic Koloa monument became an educational experience at the space where the monument is located. Garden Island.
