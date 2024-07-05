Ammo age ban likely, German navy joins RIMPAC, Honolulu mulls fake farm bill, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2.
German navy makes its debut at RIMPAC in Hawaii. German navy makes its debut at RIMPAC. This year at the biennial Exercise Rim of the Pacific — the world’s largest naval exercise — the German navy has dispatched ships to participate for the first time as Berlin begins putting its ambitious new Pacific strategy into action. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii urged to prepare for wildfire power shutoffs. This week marks the start of Hawaiian Electric’s program of proactively shutting off power in specified areas to protect the public if and when there is a high risk of wildfires on all the islands it serves. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric launches new searchable maps for Public Safety Power Shutoff program. Hawaiian Electric customers can now use a new online search feature to determine if their address is within the high-risk wildfire areas within the company’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program. Maui News. Big Island Video News.
New law boosts funding for Hawaiian language immersion education. Hawaiian language immersion education is getting a boost in funding to create new positions for kaiapuni teachers and curriculum specialists with the state Department of Education. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu Bill To Rein In Fake Farms Threatens Real Ag Enterprises. Beekeepers, kennels and livestock owners say a proposed change to Honolulu's land use ordinance would drive them out of business. Civil Beat.
City seeks to terminate tow contractor after audit finds hundreds of drivers overcharged. All Island Wreckers, also known as All Island Automative Towing, was contracted by the city in January 2023 and city officials were made aware of the complaints about the fees during the mayor’s town hall in Mililani on April 6, 2023. Hawaii News Now.
EPA fines 2 Oahu nurseries for worker protection standard violations. According to the EPA, the state in 2021 conducted inspections at the nurseries: Olomana Orchids Inc. of Kaneohe and Mari’s Garden’s in Mililani. Both cases were referred to the EPA in 2023 for resolution. Star-Advertiser.
Popular Oahu trail to temporarily close for much-needed maintenance, upgrades. Manoa Falls Trail, one of the most popular hikes on Oahu, will temporarily close for maintenance this month. The closure will run from Monday through July 13. Hawaii News Now.
A Tale Of 12 Shopping Carts And The Man Who Retrieves Them. It's a dirty business, even in suburban Kapolei. But somebody's got to do it. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Aircraft Alert Issued For Pōhakuloa Training Area, RIMPAC. Residents around Hilo airport have already noticed an increase in military aircraft taking off and landing. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i County park returns to its original place name. A Pāhoa park sign now bears its original place name. On Wednesday, community leaders, students elected officials and local residents held a blessing for Waiakahi‘ula Beach Park, formerly known as Kahakai Park. Big Island Now.
Maui
Moratorium on disconnections of electric service for non-payment for Maui customers extended through Aug. 31. Suspension of service disconnections for all Hawaiian Electric customers on Maui has been extended through at least Aug. 31, 2024, in accordance with the extension of Gov. Josh Green’s emergency proclamation. Maui Now.
Over 30 rebuilding permits have been issued after the fire. Here’s how some Lahaina homeowners did it. A total of 31 disaster recovery permits for residential structures have been issued as of Wednesday, including 28 in Lahaina and three in Kula, according to Desilee Santiago, one of four permit technicians with 4LEAF, which received a three-year, $16 million contract to help Maui County with the permitting process following the fires. Maui Now.
Lahaina Fire Survivors Prepare To Test Maui County’s Rules On Living In The Burn Zone. With the trailer on a barge en route to Hawaii, two business partners plan to set up a makeshift home on the now-cleared property. Civil Beat.
Oahu Coral Group Gears Up To Help Maui’s Battered Reefs. Started by fishermen and firefighters, Kuleana Coral Restoration prioritizes workforce development to aid coral reefs stressed by warming oceans, urban runoff and more. Civil Beat.
Maui chef who served community during fires now fighting for his life. Riko Bartolome was recently diagnosed with leukemia. The specific form he is battling is high risk that affects his blood and bone marrow. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Fireworks determined to be cause of motel lanai fire on Kauai. Kaua'i Fire Department firefighters extinguished a structure fire on Papaloa Road in Wailua on Wednesday, July 3. KITV4.
Kaua‘i Sushi Station crowned best in nation – for the second year in a row. That’s according to popular business review website Yelp, which recently placed Kaua‘i Sushi Station at the summit of its “Top 100 Sushi Spots” of 2024. Kauai Now.
Strong start to summer travel season at Lihu‘e Airport. A busy start to the summer travel season at Lihu‘e Airport saw more passengers arriving via domestic flights and longer wait times for people leaving the island of Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
