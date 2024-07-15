NOAA scientists study coral reef, condo insurance a rising campaign issue, Hawaii Herald newspaper reopens as The San Times, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Kauai Now.
Alternate technology to make electricity from wind proposed for Hawaii. Small-scale wind turbines that don’t resemble the rotating fans seen on typical wind farms could start popping up around the state under an ambitious plan by a startup company. Star-Advertiser.
State law extends reporting time for child sex abuse. Gov. Josh Green signed Senate Bill 2601 into law last week, extending the reporting period for childhood sexual abuse from the previous limit of 26 years old to 50 years old. Star-Advertiser.
State works to keep H5N1 bird flu out of Hawaii. Hawaii is the only U.S. state in which H5N1, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, has not yet been detected, according to state and federal officials — not in wild birds, domestic poultry or mammals, including cattle. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Condos’ High-Rising Insurance Premiums Are A Top Issue In These Legislative Races. The plight of condo owners grabs the attention of House and Senate candidates in urban Honolulu races. Civil Beat.
It’s All About Water Quality And Housing For Windward City Council Candidates. David Kauahikaua, Kelsey Nakanelua, Christopher Curren and incumbent council member Esther Kiaaina are on the ballot. Civil Beat.
GOP Primary Opponents Square Off In Waianae, Where ‘You Can Win As A Republican’. Tiana Wilbur and Chris Muraoka are candidates for the open seat in House District 45. Civil Beat.
Accused crime boss’s case goes to the jury. Ninety-eight days after federal prosecutors tried to prove Micheal J. Miske Jr. was a notorious Hawai‘i crime lord instead of a benevolent businessmen providing essential services to homeowners, businesses and county government, Miske’s fate now rests with a jury. Star-Advertiser.
Waikiki Community Center redevelopment could support senior housing. The nonprofit, which has served the community since 1978, is discussing a collaboration with the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. to redevelop a portion of its property into a mixed-use facility that could include a preschool, offices and senior affordable housing, according to HHFDC Development Branch Chief Randy Chu. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Herald newspaper reopens as The San Times. For 43 years, the Hawaii Herald told Japanese-American stories in Hawaii. Now it's resurfacing as The San Times - as in "sansei" - the third generation of Japanese-Americans. KITV4.
Beloved Oahu surfer and lifeguard Tamayo Perry is celebrated. Tamayo, 49, died June 23 after he was bitten more than once by a shark while surfing during a break from his city life-guarding shift. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Green to appoint Nakashima’s successor, Dems to submit choices. Since the 2008 election, the residents of House District 1 have known only Mark Nakashima as their state representative. According to law, Nakashima’s successor must be a Democrat. The Hawaii Democratic Party will submit a list of three individuals to the governor, who will select one. Tribune-Herald.
In A Hilo Rematch, Senate Candidates Differ On The Economy And Tourism. Incumbent Lorraine Inouye and former legislator Laura Acasio are back on the ballot in the Democratic primary. Civil Beat.
Hospital morgue overcapacity: Hawaii County urged to build its own facility. According to state law, the chief of police in each county is the county coroner, and police officers are deputy coroners. Police, as coroners, have used the hospital’s morgue as a holding facility for bodies in coroner’s inquest cases and in criminal investigations. Tribune-Herald.
Update On Key Hawaiʻi County Park Projects. Officials say there are more than 130 projects in development through the planning section of the Department of Parks & Recreation. Big Island Video News.
June brought below average rainfall to E. Hawaii. The locations where rain fell in near- to above-average amounts were along the lower Hamakua slopes and along the Kona slopes south of Hualalai. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Long-Term Recovery Plan For Lahaina Expected By December. The county is compiling public input to help prioritize fire recovery projects and programs for disaster funding. Civil Beat.
Maui wildfire 70% contained as crews battle for fifth day. The Maui Crater Road wildfire that has burned 574 acres since Wednesday was 70% contained as of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Maui Fire Department said. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
DOH monitoring Upper Kula Brushfire for air quality and behavioral impacts. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is coordinating with state and county officials in response to the brushfire in upper Kula that started on the evening of July 10, 2024. Maui News.
Kauai
Search for pilot, passenger suspended following helicopter crash in waters off Na Pali Coast. Search and rescue operations were suspended Sunday afternoon for two people reported missing following a tour helicopter crash off Kauai’s Na Pali Coast last week. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
