$149M high-speed internet plan approved, federal judge denies Maui plan to take private land for Lahaina wildfire debris landfill, parts of volcano park closed due to fire risk, more news from all the Hawaiian islands

Full text of initial Hawaii broadband proposal as approved by the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment, or BEAD, program by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration. University of Hawaii.
Commission allows candidates to pay for child care with campaign funds. Lisa Dugan with the Vote Mama Foundation, an organization that advocates for caregivers to hold political office, explained that the inability to afford child care is a reason why many people wait until their children are grown to even consider running for office. Hawaii Public Radio.
Land board authorizes temporary closures of wildlife sanctuaries. In an action inspired by last month’s birth of a monk seal on Mokulua island off of O‘ahu’s windward coast, the Board of Land and Natural Resources approved the temporary closure of wildlife sanctuaries statewide when necessary to protect endangered or threatened species. Maui Now.
Can I Sue My Neighbor For Playing Pickleball? The Noise Is Tearing Hawaii Neighborhoods Apart. The sport’s popularity skyrocketed during the pandemic, but its noise is getting to some residents. Civil Beat.
Former CNN Exec Named New HPR Chief. Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Board of Directors has appointed Meredith Artley, former editor-in-chief and senior vice president of CNN Digital Worldwide, as the nonprofit media organization’s new President and CEO. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu names acting Ocean Safety director. Kurt Lager, a nearly 19-year city lifeguard veteran, was named acting director of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Department on Tuesday morning. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Residents are urged to vote by mail. Some 480,000 registered voters across Oahu should receive their primary election ballots in the mail sometime next week — which can be mailed back or dropped off by Election Day on Aug. 10 to vote for preferred candidates. Star-Advertiser.
How to vote on Oahu. Oahu voters have multiple ways to cast ballots on or before the Aug. 10 primary election. Star-Advertiser.
Jury deliberation continues in sprawling Miske trial. The jury has been deliberating since Friday afternoon after both sides presented their closing arguments. Hawaii News Now.
Chinatown Business Owners Filing Claims From June Power Outages Unsure How Much Will Be Covered. For restaurants, the outages meant lost tips and wages and spoiled food, but also damaged equipment from power surges. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Elevated Fire Risk In Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Prompts Closures. Sections of Mauna Loa Road and Hilina Pali Road has been closed to motorized vehicles, and open fires are prohibited until further notice. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Uncertain path forward for Bayfront Trails: Funding needed for next phases of the project. The Hilo Bayfront Trails project — spearheaded by the nonprofit Hilo Bayfront Trails Inc. — has built out a network of pedestrian trails throughout downtown Hilo since 2016. Tribune-Herald.
Water quality issues continue to disrupt hatcheries at Big Island's HOST Park. The state Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaiʻi Authority manages the HOST Park, located in Kailua-Kona. The facility houses about 50 aquaculture operations, renewable energy projects and other groups working with ocean-based sustainable technologies. Hawaii Public Radio.
How an illegal ATV Tour near Green Sand Beach was shut down. Vendors react to regulation. A recent Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) enforcement action on Hawaii Island's South Point was aimed at an illegal ATV tour company, operating in the Kau Forest Reserve. KITV4.
Maui
Federal Judge Rules Against Maui County Taking Private Land Soon For Lahaina Fire Debris. The ruling likely will result in the estimated 400,000 tons of fire debris and ash staying much longer than expected in the temporary dump site at Olowalu. Civil Beat.
Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting to be held in Lahaina Civic Center gym, July 17. Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Electric deploys AI video cameras for early detection of wildfire ignitions; First station is in Lahaina, Maui. Hawaiian Electric began deploying a network of high-resolution video cameras using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to provide enhanced situational awareness and early detection of ignitions in elevated fire risk areas near company infrastructure. Maui Now. KITV4.
Kauai
Hanapepe and Kaumakani fire charred an estimated 1,100 acres. A brush fire, which tore through roughly 1,100 acres in Hanapepe and Kaumakani on Monday, was 100 percent contained about 12 hours after it started, the Kaua‘i Fire Department said. No homes were destroyed and no injuries were reported. Garden Island. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Info-sessions to educate Kaua‘i residents on broadband equity and funding. The county of Kaua‘i Office of Economic Development will hold a series of informational sessions from July to September to update and train the public on the upcoming Broadband Equity, Access and Development Challenge Process. Kauai Now.
