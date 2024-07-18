New teacher apprentice program strives to address shortage, HPD officers who handcuffed 10-year-old could face excessive force lawsuits, Lahaina after-action report vendor disqualified, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
NATO protection for Hawaii is not clear-cut. A senior State Department official said the agency believes that U.S. allies likely would respond if Hawaii was attacked, but that any chance of explicitly amending the treaty to include it or other U.S. Pacific territories is not likely. Star-Advertiser.
COVID activity in Hawaii has peaked, but is still at high levels. The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported a statewide average positivity rate of 16.3%, up from 14.7% the previous week. The positivity rate — the percentage of all reported tests that are positive — was at 16.1% two weeks ago. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Bill protection is ending for HECO's Shift and Save program. Utilities charge higher rates for electricity during the evening and overnight, and lower rates during the day. For the first six months of the program, HECO placed a $10 cap on any increases in enrolled customers' electricity bills, which insulated participants as they adjusted to the new rate structure. Hawaii Public Radio.
DOE employees can donate sick leave to Maui wildfire impacted teachers. Hawaii Department of Education teachers across the islands can now share up to 10 sick days with other salaried D.O.E. employees impacted by the Maui wildfires. KITV4.
Oahu
More tiny home ‘kauhale’ to open across Oahu. A flatbed truck on Wednesday carried two more newly built 100-square-foot tiny homes to a new “kauhale” going up at Kalihi’s Cedar Church as the state, counties and a hui of builders and developers work together to create more communities for low-income and homeless people on Oahu by the end of the year. Star-Advertiser.
HPD Officers Who Handcuffed 10-Year-Old Can Be Sued For Using Excessive Force, Judges Rule. Judges in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rule three Honolulu police officers who arrested an elementary school student in 2020 are not entitled to qualified immunity on an excessive force claim. Civil Beat.
After years of waiting, Waianae coast residents may get their highway bypass next year. Paakea Road in the Maili area is part of the emergency access route for the Waianae Coast. However, parts of it are sealed off by rarely opened gates. Hawaii News Now.
HPD launches internal review of escapee incident at Kapolei Police Station. Law Enforcement sources say David Montoya scaled a 15-foot security fence and a retaining wall Sunday morning. This was after an employee unlocked a secured door for the 31-year-old because they thought he was an officer. Hawaii News Now.
Financial help for struggling rail businesses still months away. The City’s Rail Transit Mitigation Fund went into effect at the beginning of the month, but it will still take some time for businesses to see the money. KHON2.
Opossum captured in Downtown Honolulu. The animal was found near S. King Street and Alakea Street just after 7 a.m. So far it is unknown where the animal originated. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Police commissioner sues HPD and assistant chief. The complaint alleges Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho violated Police Commissioner Anthony Sur's right to privacy by disclosing to the county Board of Ethics in a 2023 complaint against Sur that he carries a concealed firearm. Tribune-Herald.
Kamehameha Schools Faces Pushback On Plan To Build ‘Low-Impact’ Resort On Big Island. Hawaii’s largest private landowner is asking the public to weigh in on its proposal to build 150 units of bungalow-style lodging at Keauhou Bay, about six miles south of Kailua-Kona on the Big Island’s leeward coast. Civil Beat.
High Bacteria Advisory Posted For Richardson Ocean Center In Keaukaha. Health officials say enterococci levels of 364 per 100 mL have been detected at Richardson Ocean Center during routine beach monitoring. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Vendor disqualification delays Maui fire report. The lone vendor selected to perform an after-action report of the Maui Emergency Management Agency’s response to the fatal Aug. 8 fires that killed 102 people and destroyed the heart of historic Lahaina town is non-compliant with state policies and unable to perform the work. Star-Advertiser.
Maui County considering 2 proposals that could impact Lahaina rebuilding. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen is proposing to allow destroyed buildings in Lahaina to be rebuilt, even if they don’t meet current zoning rules. Hawaii News Now.
Lahaina wildfire final debris site hits snag. U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Mansfield denied a motion by Maui County to immediately use 20 acres of privately owned property in Central Maui to expand the county’s adjacent landfill to accommodate fire waste and municipal refuse in advance of a trial to condemn the site and pay the owner a fair value. Star-Advertiser.
EPA completes drinking water and wastewater mission in Lahaina. The US Environmental Protection Agency recently completed its Drinking Water and Wastewater mission in Lahaina as part of a multi-agency emergency response to the 2023 Maui wildfires. Maui Now.
This Lahaina Family Finally Finds A House To Call Home — At Least For A While. In the span of a week, the Dadez family moved from a resort condo to a pair of studio hotel rooms and then, finally, into a five-bedroom home in Napili. Civil Beat.
Scouting America, Aloha Council receives funding to replace cabins at Camp Maluhia. Whittier Trust has donated $100,000 to the Scouting America, Aloha Council to replace five Pop Hutton cabins at Camp Maluhia. Maui Now.
Kauai
Median home price on Kaua‘i highest of four major islands in first half of year. The median price of a single-family home jumped nearly 29 percent on the back of stronger sales in the first half of the year, in turn making Kaua‘i the most expensive housing market of the four major islands in Hawai‘i. Garden Island.
Water conservation request continues for customers in ‘Ōmao and Kōloa. Kaua‘i County’s Department of Water reminds customers located in ‘Ōmao and Kōloa to continue water conservation efforts until further notice. Kauai Now.
