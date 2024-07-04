$4B settlement reached in Maui wildfire lawsuits, Honolulu crime boss Miske found guilty of murder, racketeering, some Hawaii flights grounded in communications outage, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. KITV4. Bloomberg. Reuters.
Honolulu crime boss Miske guilty of murder, racketeering. Jury Convicts Miske Of 13 Counts, Including Murder In Aid Of Racketeering. Jurors in the federal racketeering trial of Michael Miske found him guilty Thursday of 13 of 16 counts, including racketeering conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering in connection to the 2016 killing of Johnathan Fraser. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Dozens of Hawaii flights impacted amid widespread technology outage. United, Delta and American issued system-wide ground stops due to communication issues. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
The State Of Hawaii Keeps Snatching Up Land From Former Agriculture Companies. Senate Ways And Means Chairman Donovan Dela Cruz is the driving force behind one proposed deal that just won't go away. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Supreme Court Will Review Judge’s Decision To Withhold Abused Girl’s Case File. Public First Law Center is trying to open files that would show why the state and Family Court placed Isabella Kalua with the couple accused of killing her. Civil Beat.
Alternate emergency road in Waiʻanae set to reopen spring 2025. The state Department of Transportation has committed to making upgrades to the road to form a roughly 5-mile route stretching from the Nānākuli to Waiʻanae areas. Hawaii Public Radio.
HNN News Director Scott Duff, dedicated journalist who ‘led with heart,’ dies at 59. Hawaii News Now is mourning the loss of News Director Scott Duff, who died early Wednesday following a year-long battle with cancer. He was 59. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Planning director: Bill could slow down permitting process. Bill 134 would require that every time a property owner seeks a change of zoning district, the Planning Department would have to compile a report of all buildings that are legally permitted to be built on surrounding properties within a quarter-mile radius. Tribune-Herald.
Proclamation Issued On District 1 House Seat After Death Of Rep Nakashima. The Office of Elections says that ballots already printed, the late Representative Nakashima will remain on the ballot and votes cast will be counted accordingly. Big Island Video News.
Alleged assailant of county-contracted surveyors charged. Police have charged 32-year-old Kukaua Keliihooluhi Kaupe Bright, whom they say is one of two men who allegedly assaulted a pair of county-contracted surveyors July 9 in downtown Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Goodwill Hawaii settles in to new Hilo home. Goodwill Hawaii announced in October 2023 that it would be closing its three leased properties in Hilo and would move operations to a large parcel at 17 Makaala St. to serve as the East Hawaii hub for employees, customers and clients. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Lahaina Schools To Close For Fire Anniversary. Lahaina’s four public schools will close on Aug. 8 to honor the first anniversary of the Maui wildfires, the Board of Education decided on Thursday. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Another Maui Jail Project Stalls After Underground Duct Work Is Discovered. For years, state officials have been unable to move forward with plans to build an entirely new jail at Puunene. Now, even a modest addition to the existing jail is being delayed. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Mayor Kawakami shares vision for Kaua‘i during Chamber of Commerce luncheon. At the Kaua‘i Chamber of Commerce held the 10th Annual Mayor’s Luncheon on Thursday, Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami shared his vision for the residents of the Garden Isle. Kauai Now.
Aloun Farms to acquire Kaua‘i Shrimp. Kaua‘i Shrimp currently produces over 500,000 pounds of premium Pacific White Leg shrimp every year on its 238-acre farm in Kekaha. Garden Island.
Motorcyclist is Maui County’s 10th traffic fatality this year - Maui police say a motorcyclist has died after a solo collision on Pulehu Road in Kahului Thursday afternoon.
No comments:
Post a Comment