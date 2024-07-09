Green signs bill banning seabed mining, ACLU drops homeless sweeps lawsuit, aid-in-dying prescriptions up 50%, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i Gov. Josh Green signs bill banning seabed mining in state waters. Hawai‘i Gov. Josh Green on Monday signed a state Senate bill prohibiting seabed mining in state waters – less than two weeks after 12 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to support a precautionary pause or moratorium on the new industry. Big Island Now.
DOH: Number of Hawaii patients using aid-in-dying prescriptions up by over 50%. The number of Hawaii patients using aid-in-dying prescriptions is up by over 50%, according to the state Health Department. A new DOH report shows 91 patients used the medications last year. Hawaii News Now.
Port security gets extra attention at RIMPAC. At this year’s iteration of the biennial Exercise Rim of the Pacific — the world’s largest naval exercise — port security is playing a prominent role as international conflict and competition put strains on global supply chains. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
OHA Candidates Offer Ideas For More Effective Help For Native Hawaiians. Most of the challengers want to see funds reallocated to housing and education initiatives. Civil Beat.
Oahu
ACLU Drops Homelessness Lawsuit Against Honolulu. The action comes less than two weeks after a consequential U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave local governments more leeway to ban sleeping outside. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
New law seeks middle ground (and quick solutions) in erosion conflict. After years of fighting between beachfront homeowners on Oahu’s North Shore and the state over worsening erosion, a measure signed into law Monday has offered a temporary truce — and a potential pathway to a solution. Hawaii News Now.
Government pushes back against damages sought in high-stakes Red Hill water crisis case. The U.S. government says Red Hill plaintiffs are asking for too much money in their lawsuit and insists the entire Navy waterline wasn’t even contaminated. Hawaii News Now.
Police Union Fears HPD Can’t Recruit Its Way Out Of Its Staffing Crisis. Instead, the union calls for a focus on retaining current officers. HPD has started offering a $25,000 signing bonus but says it is also taking steps to keep employees on board. Civil Beat.
Candidates To Replace Calvin Say On The Honolulu City Council Offer Contrasting Approaches. Three candidates are running — House Rep. Scott Nishimoto, nonprofit consultant Brendan Schultz and restaurant owner Bill Muneno — and they have different ideas of what a council member’s job should be. Civil Beat.
State signs 50-year lease to continue operating North Shore's Kawaihāpai Airfield. The state has signed a 50-year lease with the U.S. Army at Kawaihāpai Airfield — formerly known as Dillingham Airfield. Hawaii Public Radio.
New affordable housing high-rise could be full by end of summer. The city announced last week that the Waikīkī Vista at 2441 Kapiʻolani Blvd. has already provided emergency shelter and transitional housing for 21 families. Another 23 affordable housing units are occupied, and five more move-ins are scheduled. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
DLNR: Boat anchor suspected as cause of recent coral damage in Kewalo Basin. Though the damage at Kewalo is on a relatively smaller scale compared to some larger-scale impacts over the decades, it could still take years for the coral in this area to fully recover. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
No action on Big Isle short-term vacation rentals: Council considers proposed economic-impact study before deciding new standards. A trio of bills — and several amendments for each one — that codify new standards for short-term rentals were the subject of an hours-long County Council committee hearing that ultimately ended with the matter being punted to a future meeting with the promise of further amendments to come. Tribune-Herald.
NASA’s Asteroid Hunting Telescope On Maunakea To Continue Under UH Management. The Infrared Telescope Facility plays a key part of NASA’s planetary defense system, and the space agency's contract with the University of Hawaiʻi is valued at $85.5 million. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Planning Commission Vacancies Restrict Time Spent On Major Rental Housing Proposal. The Maui Planning Commission can only meet for an hour Tuesday to discuss what is arguably the most pressing policy debate moving through county government — Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposed phase-out of approximately 7,000 transient vacation rentals — because it won’t have enough members to keep the 9 a.m. meeting running past 10 a.m. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Maui County looking for fire lawsuit settlement options. Thousands of people affected by the deadly Maui wildfires last August could soon be offered a settlement from Maui County. KHON2.
Some Lahaina homeowners hit with foreclosure notices on their burned homes. Foreclosure status for nonpayment is illegal for owner-occupant borrowers who have been granted forbearance. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
Kauai
Travel-related dengue virus case reported on Kaua‘i. This year there have been eight travel-related dengue cases identified in the state (one on Kauaʻi, two on Maui and five on Oʻahu). Kauai Now.
Navy sailor tried to access Biden’s health records - WASHINGTON >> A U.S. Navy sailor tried to access President Joe Biden’s health records “out of curiosity” but failed, the Navy said today, adding that Bid...
No comments:
Post a Comment