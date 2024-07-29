820 more pre-K seats to open statewide, Maui judge grapples with wildfire settlement standoff, runoff predicted in Hawaii County mayoral race, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Maui Judge Tries To Clear The Path To A Settlement Of Billion-Dollar Wildfire Cases. Judge Peter Cahill issued an order Friday requiring all sides to talk next month after defendant Hawaiian Electric Industries joined plaintiffs in asking him to step in. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Electric details power shutoff program. A top Hawaiian Electric Co. official says the company’s wildfire notification and mitigation efforts are moving forward on several fronts “to give people as much notice as we can.” Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. KHON2.
The Miske Criminal Enterprise May Be Gone But Other Powerful Crime Networks Remain. Federal prosecutors say the community is safer because of Michael Miske's racketeering conviction, but other groups are still at work in Hawaii's criminal underworld. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Military forces practice coastal combat at Bellows during RIMPAC. At this year’s iteration of exercise Rim of the Pacific, service members from countries in Asia, the Pacific islands and Latin America have joined American Marines in training around Bellows Beach, practicing amphibious fighting tactics. Star-Advertiser.
More initiatives for improvements around Waikiki. Over $11 million allocated for sand replenishment and other improvements to the Waikiki Beach area lapsed June 30, but the Legislature plans to reappropriate the funds in 2025. Star-Advertiser.
Amazon delivery station on Oʻahu set to open in August. There is a new business opening on Oʻahu that is getting a lot of attention. It's taking up more than half a million square feet— and providing hundreds of jobs. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Mayoral spending tops $277K: UH political scientist predicts runoff between Roth, Alameda. Colin Moore, a University of Hawaii political scientist, thinks the top two vote-getters in the seven-person race on Election Day, Saturday, Aug. 10, will be Mayor Mitch Roth and first-time candidate Kimo Alameda. Tribune-Herald.
County to study economics of short-term rental industry on Big Island, but likely won’t delay proposed new regulations. A June report for The Travel Technology Association states nearly 44% of all Big Island visitors stayed in short-term rentals in 2023, contributing about $1.3 billion to the local economy and resulting in more than $17.7 million in transient accommodations tax revenue and $7.1 million-plus in general excise tax revenue. Big Island Now.
Authorities Believe They Finally Figured Out Who Murdered Dana Ireland 30 Years Ago. Then He Killed Himself. A Puna man recently identified as a new suspect in the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland on the Big Island killed himself last week, just days after Hawaii County police took a cheek swab for DNA testing purposes, attorneys in the case say. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Approval Of New Moorings Off Mauna Lani Postponed By Land Board. A decision on a request to install two new offshore moorings in Makaiwa Bay offshore the Mauna Lani Resort on Hawaiʻi island was deferred by the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday, after the community spoke out in opposition. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Lahaina’s Front Street Property Owners Are Eager To Rebuild, But It’s Complicated. Sea level rise, permitting and a push for restoration of a buried historic site and wetlands make it challenging. Civil Beat.
Ward calls for the release of ATF’s Cause and Origin Report for the Lahaina wildfire. Representative Gene Ward (R-18 Hawaii Kai – Kalama Valley) expressed his strong dismay at the stalled release of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives report regarding the cause and origin of the Lahaina wildfires, according to a Friday press release. Maui News.
Emotions running high as Lahaina fire anniversary nears. The need for staples including bottled water, toilet paper, diapers and food has only increased since the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires, and so have the emotions and uncertainty as the island prepares to mark the one-year anniversary since a wind-whipped firestorm tore across Lahaina, killing at least 102 people and leaving two still missing in the nation’s deadliest inferno of its kind in over a century. Star-Advertiser.
Six new public preschools opening this August. More Child Care Is On Its Way To Lahaina Families. Some early learning programs are reopening after their centers were destroyed last summer, but providers say more resources are needed. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
$33 million beachfront estate in Wailea-Mākena to auction. It is currently for sale by Tina Moss and Edward White as Trustees of the Jerome S. Moss Living Trust. The late Jerry Moss was the co-founder of A&M Records. This property is expected to garner starting bids between $15 million and $20 million. Maui Now.
Kauai
Surfrider Kauaʻi continues focus on marine debris following release of annual report. The Surfrider Kauaʻi chapter removed 39,581 pounds of marine debris from beaches around the island, and 10,200 pounds of land-based trash, for a total of 49,788 pounds in 2023. Kauai Now.
Japan edges out China in gymnastics men’s team final to win gold - PARIS >> Daiki Hashimoto turned heartache into unimaginable joy as he overcame a fall from the pommel horse to power Japan to the gold medal, edging Chin...
No comments:
Post a Comment