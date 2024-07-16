Money flows to incumbents in state races, DOE fails to spend farm-to-school grant, Kauai fire contained as 200 evacuated, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s bold tax cuts and its impact on residents. Hawaii recently enacted the most significant tax cuts in its history, which promise to impact residents positively. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii DOE Still Doesn’t Have A Plan For How To Spend Farm-To-School Funds. The Hawaii Department of Education is responsible for spending the bulk of a federal grant that would support local farmers, but it has yet to touch the funding. Civil Beat.
DOA reopens applications for popular micro-grant program. This year, the department received about $3.5 million from the federal government for the program under the 2018 Farm Bill. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Ag Agency Won’t Get All The Money Slated For Pest Management After All. Money to manage feral chickens and educate the public are among the items zeroed out of the budget. Millions of dollars have been cut from other programs for pest management. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News.
Disaster response training at RIMPAC in Hawaii grows. A task force of nine countries, led by the Japan Self-Defense Forces, has been conducting operations across the Hawaiian Islands practicing search-and-rescue operations, evacuations and medical treatment in partnership with local Hawaii hospitals, emergency agencies and volunteer organizations. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
More video monitoring on Skyline sought. According to Council staff, Bill 37 ensures that the public would be made aware of the presence of cameras and any video monitoring in or around the city rail system, and the use of data collection. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Merchants have mixed views about county homeless camp. Some downtown Hilo business owners are conflicted about a temporary shelter erected on Ponahawai Street to house the area’s homeless population. Tribune-Herald.
Funds Provided For Fentanyl Task Force, Big Island Substance Abuse Council. $478,400 in National Opioid Settlement Funds are being invested to directly address the growing opioid crisis on Hawaiʻi Island. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Lessons From Lahaina: Upcountry Maui Residents Prepare To Flee As Crater Road Fire Burns. While stronger interagency coordination and better public communication are cited, some residents say they're relying on themselves, neighbors and past experience to stay safe. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Maui Crater Road fire remains 80% contained. The Maui Crater Road fire remained 80% contained as of 7 p.m. Monday with 574 acres burned and no fire growth, according to the Maui Fire Department. Star-Advertiser.
UH to conduct $3.8 million study of Lahaina wildfires. A five-year, $3.8 million study by a team of UH Manoa’s researchers will look at the government’s response and its impact to the residents affected by the Lahaina wildfires that occurred in August 2023. KHON2. KITV4.
Kauai
200 Residents Evacuate As Fast-Moving Wildfire Rips Through West Kauai. One structure has been destroyed, 1,000 acres have burned and KIUC has de-energized its transmission lines as a safety precaution. Civil Beat. Kauai Now.
Kauai tour helicopter crash victims’ family wants search to resume. Family members of the victims of Friday’s Kauai tour helicopter crash are urging the public to contact Kauai officials if they find any wreckage following the suspension of search and rescue operations for two of the three victims. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
More than 2,100 backpacks given out to school children at Kukui Grove Center on Saturday. For the 10th year, the Kukui Grove Center partnered with the Department of Education to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies to students preparing to return to the classrooms at the 10th annual Back to School Bash on Saturday. Garden Island.
Noelia Bermudez shines in goal as Costa Rica, USWNT draw - Noelia Bermudez made 12 saves for Costa Rica in a historic 0-0 tie with the U.S. women’s national team tonight in Washington.
No comments:
Post a Comment