1k increase in COVID cases in a week, Maui mulls intracounty ferry, Green signs final bill, power outages plague Kauai, Maui, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Bipartisan group of senators pushes for Hawaii’s inclusion in NATO treaty. As NATO leaders gather in Washington, D.C., for their 75th-anniversary summit this week, a bipartisan group of 12 U.S. senators is asking leaders to amend the North Atlantic Treaty, the military alliance’s founding document, to include Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green signs final bill, frames revenue picture and strategizes on Senate pick. Gov. Josh Green signed one bill Wednesday that became the last of 253 enacted into law this year, and described this year’s work with Hawaii lawmakers as collegial. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi extends statute of limitations for sexual abuse claims of minors. Senate Bill 2601, which Gov. Josh Green signed into law this week, gives survivors of sexual abuse at least 32 years after their 18th birthday to bring a civil case to court. The new law extends the deadline for civil action by more than 20 years. Hawaii Public Radio.
Green Wants More Legal Advice Before Filling Senate Vacancy. The governor says he’s in a difficult situation, as all three possible replacements are running in the primary. Civil Beat.
West Oahu House Race Is One Of The Most Competitive This Year. The open seat has attracted four Democrats and two Republicans for separate primary races. Civil Beat.
'A prostitution of our culture.' Expert rails against Delaware food company that trademarked Hawaiian word. Yet another mainland food company is in the hot seat for trying to take ownership of a Hawaiian word, a pattern trend many Native Hawaiians are fed up with. Hawaiian Bros Inc., which started in Delaware, trademarked the phrase "Aloha Spirit." KITV4.
Oahu
North Shore Landowner May Donate Her Property To Avoid Environmental Fines. The proposed deal with the state follows extensive native bee habitat destruction and the killing of a nesting albatross at Marconi Point last year. Civil Beat.
Honolulu City Council adopts city-led gambling task force plan. A plan to set up a city-led gambling task force composed of multiple city agencies including the Honolulu Police Department was formally adopted by the City Council on Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu Small Businesses Forge New Strategies To Offset The Decline In Japanese Tourism. Economic factors are changing the way Japanese visitors perceive a trip to Hawaii in the post-pandemic era — and the growth model of small businesses that cater specifically to them. Civil Beat.
Ex-teacher sentenced in child sex assault case. A former Oahu schoolteacher — initially discovered by FBI agents to be exchanging messages containing child pornography with a Philadelphia teacher — was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old former student and promoting child abuse. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
State, city investigating after company caught dumping brown water down storm drain. The city says it plans to issue a notice of violation to one of the state’s largest construction companies over an illegal dumping incident captured on camera. Hawaii News Now.
Beachgoers report seeing multiple sharks circling near Waikiki surf spot. A shiver of sharks circling Waikiki was captured on video on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred near Hilton Hawaiian Village at Kaiser’s around 6:30 p.m. Hawaii News Now.
Gun buyback program offers gift cards for guns. In an ongoing effort to protect Hawaiʻi residents from gun violence and keep communities safe, the Department of Law Enforcement will host another community gun buyback event on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at the Aloha Stadium Lower Parking lot on Oʻahu, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maui Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii County mayoral contenders spar in forum. Wastewater, Housing And Hazard Pay Are Driving The Big Island Mayor’s Race. With a month to go before the primary, Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth is facing significant challenges in his bid to retain his job as Hawaii County’s top executive for another four years. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Council recommends impact study of proposed STVR regulations. A Hawaii County Council committee has supported a proposal for a study about the economic impacts of much-debated changes to the regulations for short-term vacation rentals. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County agrees to take action on unpermitted harbor sewage flow. Hawaiʻi County says it will apply for a Clean Water Act permit because of wastewater discharges into Honokōhau Harbor. Hawaii Public Radio.
NASA awards contract to UH worth up to $85.5M. A Maunakea telescope that is used to identify asteroids and comets that might pose a threat to Earth likely will continue operating through the end of 2033. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Intracounty ferry service topic of online survey, community workshops. Community members are asked to provide input on demand, routes and other preferences for a possible intracounty ferry to connect Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi with Maui. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Fire Department, ATF officials clarify timeline and process for Lahaina wildfire cause and origin report. Officials with the Maui Fire Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded Wednesday o media inquiries about about the timeline and process for releasing information on the cause and origin of the Aug. 8, 2023 Lahaina wildfire. Maui Now.
Maui wildfire burns 300 acres, forces closure of Haleakala summit. A wildfire on the slopes of Haleakala burned about 300 acres Wednesday night, closed Crater Road and access to Haleakala National Park’s summit but is not threatening any homes, Maui County officials said. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Over 1,300 HECO customers in Kula without power. A power outage in the Kula area is affecting 1,382 Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) customers. The power went out at about 6:30 Wednesday evening. KITV4.
Kauai
About 50% of power restored on Kaua‘i after islandwide outage. With roughly 50% of its members restored at 10 p.m. Wednesday,, Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative continued working into the night. Early analysis shows a fault at the Kapaia switchyard caused all generators to trip offline. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Looking for a job? Līhuʻe Airport is hiring security officers. In July 2023, the TSA implemented a new pay system in an effort to bring the agency’s salaries in line with the rest of the federal government, which resulted in an average pay increase of 26%, with some salaries going up by 40%. Kauai Now.
