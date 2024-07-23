Hawaii Dems pivot support to Harris, Maui Planning Commission continues vacation rental ban hearing today, Hawaii joins high risk COVID states, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

awaii News Now. KITV4.
Electrification of Transportation “Roadmap” Updated. The Hawaiian Electric company says significant community and industry input went into developing the plan aimed at growing the local EV market. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii joins 20 other states with ‘very high’ COVID levels in sewage. Nationally, overall viral levels in wastewater are considered “high” for the second straight week, the CDC said. Los Angeles Times.
Hawaii Looks To Improve Mosquito Testing As Dengue Cases Rise Globally. The Department of Health says it has enough staff to handle the growing threat of mosquito-borne diseases, but it is struggling to fill numerous vacancies. Civil Beat.
RIMPAC exercises continue on USS Carl Vinson. As the biennial exercise Rim of the Pacific continues off the coast of Hawaii, the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 1 has been practicing flight operations from its flagship the USS Carl Vinson. Star-Advertiser.
State delays rollout of sound detector program aimed at reducing loud noises on the road. The state is delaying the rollout of a controversial sound detector program aimed at reducing excessive noise on the roads. Hawaii News Now.
UH gets $6.5M grant for cyberinfrastructure project. The U.S. National Science Foundation awarded a $6.5 million grant to the University of Hawaii for a project that will enhance its cyberinfrastructure — the hardware, software, networks and data, along with the people operating and managing the advanced computing technology. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Blangiardi raises over $2M for mayoral reelection. In the Aug. 10 primary election, Blangiardi, a former media executive elected in 2020 to lead the city, will run against David L. Duke Bourgoin, a business owner and consultant; Karl O. Dicks, who’s variously worked as a farmer, journeyman carpenter and heavy equipment operator; and Choon James, a residential real estate broker. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Prosecutor’s Tenacious Push For A Different Kind Of Probation Has Failed To Win Over Critics — So Far. Steve Alm, running uncontested for reelection, swears by the HOPE probation model, which ensures predictable and immediate sanctions for violators, but studies have produced varying results. Civil Beat.
Country Living: Senate Candidates Offer Different Visions For Rural Oahu. Newcomer Ben Shafer is focused on the cost of living while former Sen. Clayton Hee wants to promote agriculture and tackle cesspools. Civil Beat.
In wake of violent arrest, HPD’s Crime Reduction Units sidelined as agency reviews operations. Days after a social media post showed a violent arrest of a car theft suspect, the Honolulu Police Department has paused Crime Reduction Units islandwide. Hawaii News Now.
DOT: Arrive earlier due to screening delays at Honolulu airport. The Hawaii Department of Transportation is advising travelers with flights departing from Terminal 1 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to arrive earlier to allow for more time to get through security. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Haiku Stairs: City urges public restraint, portions set for removal despite injunction. Portions of iconic Stairway to Heaven will soon be removed despite the court’s temporary injunction. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Announces Closures Due To Kīlauea Unrest. Due to a sudden increase in activity, the National Park Service has had to close areas that could put visitors and staff at risk if Kīlauea erupts. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Environmental attorney shares concerns about Keauhou Bay development plan. Kamehameha Schools' proposed Keauhou Bay Management Plan includes many upgrades and aims to reorganize some of the area's activities. But as with any proposed development or change in our islands, some disagree with the proposal. Hawaii Public Radio.
East Hawaii home sales remain flat. According to multiple listing service data, the total number of house sales this year to date is higher than last year to date — 1,003 homes were sold by the end of June, a little over 1% higher than June 2023 — while the median sales price also rose 7% to $535,000. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Planning Commission to hold continuation of June meeting today. The Maui Planning Commission will hold a meeting in Wailuku on July 23 at 9 a.m. as a continuation of their June 25 meeting. The commission listened to over seven hours of public testimony at the June 25 meeting in regards to a bill that would amend the Maui County Code, removing transient vacation rentals (TVR’s) as a permitted use within the A-1 and A-2 apartment zoning districts. Maui News.
County Council approves resolution of ‘a global settlement’ for fire litigation against county. The resolution states approximately 451 wildfire lawsuits involving a variety of claims resulting from the Lahaina and Upcountry fires have been filed in the United States District Court and the Hawai’i State Circuit courts as of July 8, 2024 (“Wildfire Litigation”) by affected parties. Maui News.
Mandatory evacuations lifted in Wailuku after brush fire. One firefighter was treated for heat distress at the scene of the brush fire Monday in Wailuku, where approximately 45 homes along Piihana Road were evacuated. The cause of the fire, which is under control, remains under investigation. Star-Advertiser.
Condition of Pioneer Mill smokestack causes concern. Maui officials have closed part of Lahainaluna Road over concerns about the structural integrity of the Pioneer Mill smokestack. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kauai
Brush fire burned about 1,600 acres in Koke‘e. A mop-up was underway on Monday at the site of a brush fire, which scorched approximately 1,600 acres before it was extinguished by air and ground attacks from personnel with local, state and federal agencies. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Ballot drop boxes ready to accept ballots. Ballot packets for the 2024 Primary Election were mailed on Wednesday, July 17, and the county’s Office of the County Clerk said voters should have either gotten their packets, or should be getting them, shortly. Garden Island.
