Hawaii's homeless elders double, Maui Planning Commission approves short-term rental phaseout, government contractor influence persists in local politics, arson suspected in Kauai wildfire, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Contractors Are Still Big Contributors To Political Campaigns, Thanks To Loopholes In State Law. Executive officers and employees of government contractors along with their family members donated more than $170,000 to local campaigns between January and the end of June, a Civil Beat review of campaign finance data found. Civil Beat.
Candidates pledge not to accept donations from corporate interests, developers. Forty-eight political candidates have signed onto the Our Hawaiʻi Pledge, a commitment to turn down campaign donations of over $100 from sources such as corporate lobbyists to developers, and hotels to military contractors. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Has More Money For Preschool Subsidies Than It Has Been Able To Give Out. The state will start accepting applications year-round in an effort to increase the number of families seeking help paying for preschool. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Hawaiʻi-based climate projects receive $5.5M from USDA. The University of Hawaiʻi received the largest grant, totaling over $2 million. The USDA awarded the money for the testing and research of the use of AI-enhanced irrigation systems at 14 farms. More than $1 million will go to E kūpaku ka ʻāina to improve the diversity of two culturally significant staple crops — kalo and ʻuala. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
The Bids Are Finally In For Honolulu Rail Through The City Center. No information is being released yet about whether the bids fit HART's budget, but the rail authority plans to award the major contract in August. Civil Beat.
Local 5 workers picket Waikiki hotels, plan strike vote as bargaining grows tense. Nearly 1,000 Unite Here Local 5 union workers picketed in front of major Waikiki hotels Tuesday demanding new contracts that provide “living wages, fair workloads, and proper staffing that ensures quality service.” Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
City Reopens Moanalua Park After Residents Questioned The Need To Close It. The city had closed the park more than a month ago to prevent hikers from accessing a trail leading to the site where the Haiku Stairs are being dismantled. Civil Beat.
New lifeguard towers coming to Oahu beaches. The replacement towers in question, which cost $45,000 each, include two at the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve. Others will be placed at Kalama Beach Park, Sunset Beach, Maili Beach and at beach spots in Waimanalo, Waikiki and Ala Moana. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Volcano Alert Level raised then lowered after brief rise in earthquake activity at Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone. Earthquake and ground deformation rates in Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone decreased significantly following a “burst of intense activity” at approximately 3:30 a.m. HST on July 23, 2024. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Shaelynn Lehano-Stone: a timeline of tragedy. A 9-year-old developmentally disabled Hilo girl starved to death by her parents and grandmother eight years ago was on the radar of Child Welfare Services almost from birth. Tribune-Herald.
Hilo Youth Challenge Academy Changes Mission, Becomes Job Challenge Academy. The Hawaiʻi National Guard announced Monday that the Youth Challenge Academy in Hilo will be changing its name, who can participate, and its mission. Big Island Video News.
Construction to begin on new playground at park in North Kohala. Construction of a new playground at Kamehameha Park in Kapa‘au is slated to begin Wednesday. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Longtime UH-Hilo theater sound tech dies in accident. Rob Abe, 61, of Volcano, retired in 2022, after 30 years and 2,364 performances, as technical director of the University of Hawaii at Hilo Performing Arts Center. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Moves Closer To Phasing Out Thousands Of Short-Term Rentals To Deal With Housing Crisis. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the County Council approve the mayor's proposal, with some tweaks, despite concerns that it will wreak economic havoc. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Kamehameha Schools plans revitalization of fallow land in Lahaina. The trust, which owns about 1,160 acres of largely fallow former sugar cane plantation land in Lahaina, plans to expand agriculture and forestry on roughly 960 acres mostly above developed parts of the West Maui town, while also pursuing residential, commercial and recreational development on about 190 acres partly bordering neighborhoods destroyed by flames nearly a year ago. Star-Advertiser.
Maui wildfire survivors begin moving in to Laʻikū temporary housing
project in Lahaina. La‘ikū will provide 16 two-bedroom, one-bath units
at 560 sq. ft. each. The homes are being built on approximately two
acres of land that was previously acquired by the HDOT as part of the
Lahaina Bypass project. Maui Now.
Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting in Lahaina Civic Center gym, July 24. Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium. Maui Now.
Kauai
Officials suspect arson in Koke‘e brush fire. Authorities suspect the Koke‘e brush fire, which scorched 1,600 acres, was intentionally set, officials confirmed Tuesday. Kauai Now.
TSA aims to bolster its staff on Kaua‘i. The Transportation Security Administration is looking for a few good people to help bolster its ranks at Lihu‘e Airport, where thousands of tourists arrive every week for the start of their Kaua‘i experience. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment