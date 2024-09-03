Maui fire recovery, pandemic hazard pay strain state budget, Green leads delegation to Japan, Blangiardi signs bill increasing grants to developers of affordable housing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Maui judge agrees to ask state Supreme Court about barriers to $4B wildfire settlement. Judge Peter Cahill on Maui agreed Friday to ask the state high court questions about how insurance companies can go about recouping money paid to policyholders. Associated Press.
Disaster insurance drove billions in revenue for companies. Hawaii homeowners and businesses have purchased nearly $38 billion in disaster insurance over the last 20 years, generating more than $23 billion in net income for insurance companies and further driving Gov. Josh Green to insist that insurers be barred from suing the entities responsible for last year’s Maui wildfires, including the state. Star-Advertiser.
U.S. Transportation Department holds fate of Alaska-Hawaiian merger. Two weeks have passed since the proposed $1.9 billion merger between competitors Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines cleared what is traditionally considered its most significant regulatory hurdle. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Gov. Green travels to Japan to strengthen ties with sister cities. Green will also lead a delegation of local businesses for the Tokyo International Gift Show, meet with the US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, and will meet with leaders from Fukuoka, Ehime and Hiroshima prefectures. Maui Now.
In first interview since losing election, Hawaii's house speaker Scott Saiki discusses long career in politics. Video Only. Hawaii News Now.
UH developed, living coastal-protection system prepares for deployment. The University of Hawaiʻi has reached a milestone in the US Department of Defense funded project that aims to create a living breakwater system to protect coastlines from erosion and create ecosystems where resilient corals and other ocean life can grow and thrive. Maui Now.
Oahu
New Honolulu law aims to spur affordable rental construction. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 3 to increase post-construction grant amounts for privately financed rental housing projects, deemed a key incentive for developers trying to make projects financially feasible, city officials said. Star-Advertiser.
Board to review CEO’s contract on Friday, HART says. The next employment agreement for Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s executive director and CEO, Lori Kahikina, is set for possible approval later this week. Star-Advertiser.
City unveils plans to alter Oahu’s livable landscape to match population growth. Pearl City residents got to see the city’s ambitious plan to reshape their neighborhood. It includes replacing rundown buildings with new high-rises over the next 16 years. Hawaii News Now.
A Wave Of Westside Shootings Has People Saying ‘Enough Is Enough.’ But What More Can Be Done? Honolulu police promised to step up officer patrols in the area, where residents have long felt neglected by city services. Neighbors’ complaint about speeding cars set off Waianae man’s deadly rampage. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Kapi‘olani Medical Center nurses vote to go on strike again. The Hawaii Nurses’ Association, which represents 600 Kapi‘olani nurses, said Sunday night that its members voted by an overwhelming majority to give the union the green light to call for a walkout if a contract cannot be reached with Hawaii Pacific Health, which operates Kapi‘olani. Star-Advertiser.
Assets School is granted $1.25 million for tuition aid. Assets School, the only K-12 school in Hawaii specializing in educating children who are gifted, dyslexic or have other language-based learning differences, has received an anonymous $1.25 million donation to support tuition assistance. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Gov. Green Fills Hawaii House of Representatives Vacancy. Matthias Kusch will represent Hamakua, Kaumana and parts of Hilo on the Big Island. Civil Beat.
Overnight Safe Space opens in Hilo. The Hilo Overnight Safe Space is a 25-bed outdoor tent at the Salvation Army’s facility downtown on Ponahawai Street. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Conservation groups say Hawaiʻi Supreme Court aquarium fishing ruling will hurt ecosystem. The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court on Wednesday approved the legality of an environmental review to allow limited aquarium fishing around Hawaiʻi Island, leading to concerns about opening up the industry throughout the West Hawai‘i Regional Fishery Management Area. Hawaii Public Radio.
State’s high court to hear arguments over release of new evidence in Dana Ireland murder case. The Hawaii Supreme Court has set Sept. 12 as the date to hear oral arguments in the legal battle over evidence in the high profile 1991 murder of Dana Ireland. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Council refers accessory dwelling bill to Housing and Land Use Committee. Maui County Council members referred to the Housing and Land Use Committee on Tuesday a bill stemming from a new state law that requires counties to change the way accessory dwellings are permitted on residential property. Maui Now.
Maui Is Fully Reopening 2 Lahaina Neighborhoods For First Time Since The Fires. The county says Wahikuli and Mala no longer present a safety or health risk to justify restricted access. Civil Beat.
Initiative works to keep Lahaina lands in local hands. The Lahaina Community Land Trust helps local residential property owners avoid selling their Lahaina land and buys property from owners who are committed to sell and then buys the property to perpetually house local families. Star-Advertiser.
Storm rainfall brings little relief to Maui’s southside; drought conditions persist. Leslie Peterson, nursery manager of the South Maui Garden in Kihei, said the recent rainfall that hit Maui last week from storm system Gilma was nothing short of a blessing. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauai fishpond’s restoration is recognized. Scores of volunteers have been sweating and toiling in the mud the past five years to restore the Alakoko fishpond on Kauai, one of the last remaining ponds built by Native Hawaiians some 600 years ago. Star-Advertiser.
Kauaʻi County considers bill to add $200 surcharge for illegal highway parking. The Kauaʻi County Council has introduced a bill to tap into the State Highway Enforcement Program Surcharge Fund, which was established in 2019. Hawaii Public Radio.
