Hawaii Supreme Court rules against short-term vacation rentals on ag land, court to decide fate of $4B wildfire settlement, Honolulu advances empty homes tax, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Supreme Court To Decide Fate Of $4 Billion Wildfire Settlement. A decision about whether insurers can pursue their own lawsuits could come by year's end. The state of Hawaii, Maui County, Hawaiian Electric Co., Hawaiian Telcom, Kamehameha Schools and other defendants have agreed to pay $4.04 billion to settle the claims of hundreds of individual fire victims. Civil Beat. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaiian Electric Industries has added to its take from selling newly issued shares of stock. The company said today that an option for stock sale underwriters to buy up to $75 million in new shares has been fully exercised. Star-Advertiser.
Transportation experts say more steps are ahead to curb rising pedestrian deaths. So far this year, there have been 71 traffic fatalities in Hawaii, according to the state Department of Transportation. Out of those, 26 were pedestrians. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Empty Homes Tax Proposal Advances. A plan to increases taxes on homes that sit empty on Oahu moved forward Wednesday when a Honolulu City Council committee agreed to send it on to the council budget committee. Bill 46 passed out of the Housing, Sustainability and Health Committee on a 3-2 vote. Civil Beat.
Honolulu City Council advances lawsuit for 2021 police-involved shooting. The Honolulu City Council's Executive Matters & Legal Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to advance the request to settle the lawsuit against the city filed by the widow of Lindani Myeni. KITV4.
Ewa community developer Haseko facing $27M judgement again after appeal. About 1,800 homeowners at Ocean Pointe and Hoakalei Resort are entitled to $27 million in damages under a 2013 class-action lawsuit against the developer of the Ewa community, according to an appellate court. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu’s west side violence a ‘public health crisis’. Waianae health care officials are launching a “comprehensive public health response” focused on addressing the deteriorating mental health of a community plagued by the high cost of living and deadly gun violence. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Pupukea home that erodes into ocean spurs legal action. The state Department of the Attorney General took legal action Wednesday against a North Shore property owner after part of a beachfront home collapsed onto state land and into the ocean. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Expansion completed at Women’s Community Correctional Center. A multi-million dollar expansion project at the Women’s Community Correctional Center, Hawaii’s only women’s prison, has officially been completed. KHON2.
DLNR to deploy drones to eradicate coqui frogs at Kuliouou. A new colony of invasive coqui frogs has been discovered in Kuliouou in East Honolulu — just about 200 meters below the summit of the Kuliouou Ridge Trail, according to Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
UH Starts Raising Marine Animals In Manoa To Grow Hawaii’s Aquaculture Industry. A new facility researches how to make sea creatures more resilient in Native Hawaiian fishponds. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
New affordable housing project slated for Waikoloa Village. Na Hale Makoa will feature 139 one-, two- and three-bedroom units serving households earning up to 140% of area median income, as well as one resident manager’s unit. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
5,000 Tires Tossed On Hawaiʻi Island. Hawaiʻi County officials say the recent "Toss Your Tires" recycling event held on September 21 was a success. Big Island Video News.
One of its greatest strengths: UH-Hilo continues to be one of most diverse universities in nation. The Hilo campus earned a diversity index score of 0.76, ranking as one of the most diverse universities in the country and coming in just behind prestigious institutions such as Stanford and Johns Hopkins. Big Island Now.
UH Hilo lab develops AI to analyze forest bird soundscapes. Biology Professor Patrick Hart and his team have been recording forest soundscapes for months at a time and uploading the files to a computer. He said they've developed ways to teach a computer, using AI, how to detect every bird's song. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Maui Fire Department receives ATF report; public release set for next week. The County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety received the Lahaina Fire Summary of Findings and Conclusions report from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Maui Now. KHON2.
Wildfire debris removed from all Lahaina homes and 64% of commercial properties. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with other organizations, have completed debris removal for all homes and for 64% of commercial properties affected by the Lahaina wildfires. KITV4.
Council resolution urges prioritized recycled wastewater use for new housing. A lack of fresh water resources has long held back housing development on Maui. And now that there’s a post-disaster housing shortage, the Maui County Council will consider Friday a resolution calling for increased production and expansion of recycled wastewater use to make more potable water available for human consumption. Maui Now.
County’s West Maui Business Center providing assistance to local businesses. The County of Maui Office of Economic Development in collaboration with local partners and nonprofits, has launched the West Maui Business Center and online business portal www.WestMauiBusinessCenter.org to aid local businesses directly and indirectly impacted by the August 2023 wildfires. Maui News.
Coral damaged by grounded yacht ready to return to Honolua Bay after recovering in nursery. In a saltwater aquarium at the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute’s facilities, a cluster of tiny corals are building up their strength for a big journey back home. Maui Now.
Brush fire near Molokai Airport 100% contained after burning 80 acres. A brush fire that sparked near Molokai Airport on Tuesday is now 100% contained, according to the latest update from the Maui Fire Department. KITV4.
Kauai
Home sales surge in August on Kauai. Single-family home sales soared 115.79 percent to 41 in August from 19 in August 2023, according to monthly data pooled from multiple sources by Hawai‘i Realtors in Honolulu. Garden Island.
Queen’s Bath on Kaua‘i closed for winter due to hazardous ocean conditions. The access gate to Queen’s Bath in Princeville is closed through winter, effective immediately. Kauai Now.
Newsmax settles defamation suit over 2020 false election claims - WILMINGTON, Delaware >> Newsmax Media said today it had reached a confidential settlement of allegations that the conservative outlet damaged Smartmatic ...
No comments:
Post a Comment