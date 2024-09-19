UPW state director accused of mishandling funds, golden parachutes, some job cuts after Hawaiian Airlines sale, Kauai mayor seeks to replace Kouchi in 2026, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Green Fills Hawaii State Ethics Commission Vacancy. Roderick Becker replaces Harry McCarthy on the five-member panel. The agency responsible for administering and enforcing the state ethics code and lobbyist law has a new commissioner. Civil Beat.
‘Golden parachutes’ deployed for top Hawaiian Airlines execs. A few top Hawaiian Airlines executives are out of a job now that Alaska Airlines has acquired Hawaii’s largest air carrier, but they are being well compensated with “golden parachute” benefits totaling close to $25 million. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines Takeover: Acquisition By Alaska Will Mean Loss Of Some Non-Union Jobs. Union jobs including flight attendants, pilots and mechanics, will be protected. Civil Beat.
Gun Violence Data In Hawaii Is Incomplete – And Unreliable. Data collection and sharing is so limited that the Attorney General's Office says researching ways to prevent firearm violence is "virtually impossible." Civil Beat.
HIDOE restores 14 more school bus routes statewide. The Hawaii State Department of Education announced that 14 suspended school bus routes on Central Oahu, Upcountry Maui and East Hawaii Island will be reinstated on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. KITV4.
Oahu
Report backs empty-homes tax to address housing crisis on Oahu. The Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law &Economic Justice is recommending that the Honolulu City Council impose a 3-5% empty-homes tax, citing a worsening housing crisis on Oahu where more than 8 in 10 renters now spend at least 30% of their income on housing costs. Star-Advertiser.
Residents protest plans for housing development at former Saint Francis School. Residents of Manoa gathered Wednesday to protest plans by the Avalon Group to convert the old Saint Francis School campus into a housing development. KHON2.
AES Hawaiʻi reports successful bat deterrent system at Oʻahu wind farm. Birds and bats colliding into large wind turbines were a big concern when the renewable energy projects began appearing across the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
Shooter who ended Waianae rampage won’t be charged. The 42-year-old man who shot and killed the neighbor who rammed his house and shot and killed three women at the home on Waianae Valley Road will not be charged in the incident. Star-Advertiser.
Pickleballers vs. tennis players: Battle for court space heats up at Ala Moana Beach Park. It’s pickleballers versus tennis players vying for court space, and they both say there are long waits to play. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi Island councilmembers expand number of allowable ADUs. The Hawaiʻi County Council narrowly passed a bill allowing for more accessory dwelling units on residential properties. Bill 123 would allow property owners to build up to three ADUs, each of which can serve as residential housing units. Hawaii Public Radio.
Discovery of burial site halts work on HPP mailbox project. The discovery of a Native Hawaiian burial site in Hawaiian Paradise Park has some residents concerned. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Radiologic Associates shut down by ‘security incident’. Hawaii Radiologic Associates has canceled all patient appointments for medical imaging services since late August due to what it called “a security incident that affected some of our systems.” Tribune-Herald.
Kilauea Eruption Changes Prompt New Closures, While Chain Of Craters Reopens. The eruption near Nāpau Crater in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park continues, as the State DLNR announced the closure of the Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Judge approves agreement that stops cutting of live trees on wetlands parcel in Kīhei. After more than five hours of talks on Friday, 2nd Circuit Court Chief Judge Peter Cahill approved an agreement Tuesday between the two sides of a dispute over the clearing of a 7.2-acre wetlands parcel in Kīhei. Maui Now.
Maui council to consider rent cap to control skyrocketing prices. As Maui grapples with a housing crisis made even worse by last year’s wildfires, the county council is now considering rent control. Hawaii News Now.
Meeting for Kula homeowners impacted by wildfires to be held Sept. 24. The County of Maui Office of Recovery and the Office of Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura will be hosting a meeting for Kula homeowners impacted by the August 2023 wildfires on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani. Maui Now.
NTSB releases final report into fatal air ambulance crash off Maui. National Transportation Safety Board investigators found that inadequate pilot training and performance tracking played a factor in the crash, which happened on Dec. 15, 2022. KITV4.
Kauai
Kawakami’s campaign office confirms Kauaʻi mayor plans to run for Kouchi’s Senate seat in 2026. The campaign office for Kauaʻi Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami has confirmed the mayor intends to run for Hawaiʻi Senate District 8 in 2026, with the support of the current seat holder, Senate President Ron Kouchi. Kauai Now.
State closes Kalalau trail indefinitely after around 50 hikers became ill with norovirus. Instead of reopening Thursday, the state now says Kauai’s Kalalau Trail will remain closed indefinitely. Hawaii News Now.
Land conservation nonprofit hires Annalise “Anna” Kindstedt as Kaua‘i ‘āina steward and educator. Hawai‘i Land Trust, a statewide land conservation nonprofit, has a new ‘āina steward and educator on Kaua‘i. Kauai Now.
