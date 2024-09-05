Lahaina hosts congressional hearing on federal wildfire response, Honolulu council seeks more water testing, Hawaii Gas asked to release emissions reports, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KITV4. Civil Beat.
DARPA sheds light on peculiar drone spotted off Hawaii. Officials with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have confirmed that the unmanned drone spotted off Waikiki on Friday, Aug. 30 is designed for energy-harvesting. KHON2.
Local environmental group calls on Hawaiʻi Gas to release emissions data. Life of the Land has intervened in Hawaiʻi Gas' rate case before the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission. Hawaii Public Radio.
New report: ‘Power Pivot — Transitioning Hawaiʻi Gasoline Superusers to Electric Vehicles’. Released by Ulupono Initiative and Coltura, the paper focuses on these superusers, which account for approximately 65,000, or 6.8%, of the state’s drivers. The superusers have extensive and costly driving habits, often exceeding 40,000 miles annually, compared to the non-superusers average of 8,500 miles annually. Collectively, these superusers consume nearly 26% of Hawaiʻi’s gasoline. Maui Now.
Hawaiʻi chief economist shares insights from decades of data collection. Hawaiʻi Chief Economist Eugene Tian gave us the context of the 1,187-page Data Book, which the state has been compiling every year for about 60 years. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Council OKs resolution for more water testing. The Honolulu City Council adopted a resolution Wednesday urging the Navy and Department of Defense to immediately implement weekly testing of monitoring wells related to past fuel spills at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
HART Scrambles To Free Up Cash For Rail’s Push Into The City Center. Other work may be delayed because a $1.66 billion bid was $300 million more than the rail authority had budgeted. Civil Beat.
Kapi‘olani threatens lockout of union nurses. Management at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children on Wednesday said after receiving a second strike notice from the nurses union, it is prepared to impose a lockout. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Waianae attacker threatened to shoot his victims’ family twice before, an attorney says. The 59-year-old man fatally shot Saturday night after he rammed his neighbor’s home with a front loader and shot and killed three women had threatened gun violence against his victims’ family twice before, an attorney representing a family member says. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Authorities seize 42 gambling machines in suspected game room raid in Makiki. Officers seized 42 gambling machines and thousands of dollars in cash in a game room raid in Makiki Wednesday evening, according to Honolulu police officials. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Ohana housing bill advances: Council bill would create more options for ‘accessory dwelling units’. Bill 123 is one of several measures discussed by the council this year aimed at updating rules regarding short-term vacation rentals. Tribune-Herald.
4 Big Island men charged with illegally taking lobsters. The men, all divers, were cited for misdemeanor violations with the taking of female lobsters and eggs — which are known as roe — after DLNR officers conducted an inspection on the vessel Law and Disorder III upon its return to its slip at Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
UH Maui Wildfire Study gets $2.3M to build comprehensive survivor registry. The University of Hawaiʻi’s Maui Wildfire Exposure Study has received a boost of funding from the state. The additional $2.3 million will allow the study to increase its participant base to 2,000 individuals, focusing on children and first responders. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui News.
Kula Community Association to host Candidate Forum, Sept. 11. This event will feature candidates running for Senate, House, and Maui County Council offices covering nine races. The event offers a platform for candidates to present their views and respond to questions. Maui Now.
60 refurbished computers distributed by MEO at no cost to recipients. For some, the refurbished laptop given to them at no cost was their first computer. For others, the laptops replaced ones burned in the wildfires. Maui Now.
Kauai
Dozens of campers fall ill to suspected norovirus, Kalalau Valley closed. Kalalau Valley is a popular camping destination off the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park on Kaua‘i. At full capacity, the campsite accommodates up to 80 people. With the nearest restrooms being closed to the public, campers said available restrooms were about a quarter mile down the beach. KHON2.
‘A guiding light for our keiki:’ Youth development program Kaua‘i Sea Scouts celebrates 15 years. The Kaua‘i Sea Scouts is a youth development program founded in 2009 by father-and-son team Larry and Max Richardson. Kauai Now.
