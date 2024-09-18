Alaska Airlines purchase of Hawaiian Airlines executed, new leader named; Honolulu nixes federal land for landfill, Native Hawaiian convention kicks off, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Associated Press. Star-Advertiser. New York Times. Hawaii News Now.
Alaska Air Group announces interim Honolulu leadership team to guide merger with Hawaiian Airlines. When the combination was announced, it was shared that Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram would step down from his role following the transaction close. Current Alaska Airlines regional president of Hawai‘i/Pacific, Joe Sprague, will be named chief executive officer of Hawaiian Airlines. Maui Now.
Alaska Airlines completes acquisition of Hawaiian; here’s what you need to know. As of Wednesday morning, the corporate merger has already been completed. The acquisition was executed in just a matter of hours after getting final federal permission to do so. Hawaii News Now.
Future Of Hawaii’s Lands Is On The Agenda For Native Hawaiian Convention. Lively discussions on land use and finding ways to insert Hawaiians and cultural practices into public policy decisions punctuated the first day of the 2024 Native Hawaiian Convention. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Media Council Hawaiʻi weighs in on artificial intelligence in journalism. The Garden Island newspaper on Kauaʻi is using artificial intelligence-generated hosts in its new, online broadcast "TGI Today." To further dive into the use of AI in journalism, HPR talked to Gerald Kato, a former real-life newscaster and retired University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa journalism professor. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
City nixes federal lands for next site to replace Waimanalo landfill. The Honolulu Planning Commission is expected today to receive the city’s latest update regarding its ongoing search to find an alternate site for Oahu’s next municipal landfill before the end of this year. Star-Advertiser.
UH Manoa setting enrollment records. The University of Hawaii’s flagship Manoa campus eliminated application fees and increased scholarships for local high school students, helping to drive a new record for freshmen enrollment this fall — and sending overall enrollment to its highest level in 12 years. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Fire Report Heightens Fears That Manoa Development Will Increase Risk There. The home builder says 93 new homes — and 360 parking stalls — will actually mean less traffic in a densely populated corner of the valley. Civil Beat.
Waiʻanae community reflects on recent shootings and offers culture-based solutions. The recent shootings on the Waiʻanae Coast have residents on high alert. Some said their community has never experienced this severity of violence. Hawaii Public Radio.
Governor, Kapiolani Medical Center respond as nurses march over lockout. Dozens of nurses from Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children marched through downtown Honolulu Tuesday, having been locked out by the hospital for a fourth day. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
HPD Corporal charged with false reporting after crash that seriously injured motorcyclist. A Honolulu police corporal has been charged with False Reporting to Law Enforcement Authorities after crashing his subsidized vehicle into the back of a motorcyclist near Aloha Stadium last September, seriously injuring the rider. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County Council considers asking state lawmakers to expand midwifery practices. The Hawaiʻi County Council is moving a measure to its top legislative priorities for the state’s 2025 session, which will be included in the Hawaiʻi State Association of Counties’ legislative package and delivered to the state Legislature. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lava erupts from Napau Crater: Fountains are reportedly as high as 30 feet. Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is erupting again in a remote part of a national park. One of the world’s most active volcanoes is erupting again in a remote part of a Hawaii national park. Eruptive activity increased early Tuesday but there is no immediate threat to homes or infrastructure, U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. Associated Press. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Hawaii’s Last Dairy Is Under Fire For Allegedly Violating Environmental Law. The Center for Food Safety says that Cloverleaf Dairy on the Big Island has been knowingly polluting the ocean with animal and milk waste for years. Civil Beat.
Work to replace Pauahi Street Bridge on schedule. Construction on the Pauahi Street Bridge is on schedule, according to the Hawaii County Department of Public Works. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
3,152 Burned Vehicles Have Been Removed From Lahaina, But More Than 350 Remain. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided an update on debris removal, which also included 141 boats. Civil Beat.
Rent stabilization considered to slow runaway post-disaster housing costs. Maui County Council members heard Monday evening from more than two dozen testifiers, most of whom favored putting brakes on runaway rental costs. Maui Now.
Maui single-family home sales rise, median prices increase in August. Maui’s housing market saw an increase in home sales in August of 2024, with single-family homes experiencing both a rise in sales and an increase in median prices, according to the latest data from the Realtors Association of Maui. Maui News.
Kauai
Structure fire causes $1.2 million in damages. An evening structure fire on Kauai’s Eastside prompted the partial closure of Ulu Street on Tuesday. Garden Island. Kauai Now. KHON2.
40 years ago, Kauai’s Mokihana Festival was a kane-only hula contest. Now, it’s much more. Kauai’s Mokihana Festival is set for Sept. 22 to Sept. 28 with various events scattered around the islands. Ka Makahiki O Na Mea Ho’okani, or year of instruments & implements, is the theme for this year’s celebration. Hawaii News Now.
Teamsters make ‘no endorsement’ in presidential race - WASHINGTON >> The Teamsters union executive board said today that the union will not endorse any U.S. presidential candidate despite polling that showed ...
No comments:
Post a Comment