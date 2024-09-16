Oahu business owner arrested in attempted Trump assassination, union files grievance over 500 unpaid teachers, state encourages students as construction projects top $10B, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

House Speaker Scott Saiki leaves a legacy of addressing hard issues. It will be left to history to reflect the role of outgoing House Speaker Scott Saiki in legalizing same-sex marriage, helping to steer the islands through the unprecedented COVID-19 epidemic and his response to political corruption in the Legislature. Star-Advertiser.
HSTA files step 2 grievance with DOE more than 500 teachers remain unpaid. The Hawaii State Teachers Association said 533 public and charter school teachers have yet to receive their payments, which is up from the 377 teachers that were initially reported. KHON2.
More Hawaii Schools Are Offering Computer Science — But Are All Students Benefiting? The Hawaii Department of Education is now facing a state mandate from 2021 requiring all Hawaii schools to offer at least one computer science course by the end of the 2024-25 academic year. Civil Beat.
Students encouraged to join construction industry debt-free. Construction in Hawaii is forecast to generate more than $10 billion over the next three to four years. There are currently 1,523 apprentices working in Hawaii, and 576 are between the ages of 18 to 24. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Prisons Are Getting New Scanners That Can Detect Drugs Without Opening Mail. The state agreed to purchase nine of the MailSecur machines for nearly $970,000. It plans to deploy them at eight in-state correctional facilities this fall, according to a statement from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Pearl Harbor shipyard works on 3 top-class submarines. Four dry docks for ship and submarine maintenance exist at the facility. But one, dating to 1942, is too small and shallow to service Virginia-class subs that the Navy continues to procure as replacements for older Los Angeles-class subs in an effort to modernize more of the U.S. fleet, which includes about a dozen submarines home-ported at Pearl Harbor. Star-Advertiser.
Kapiolani nurses vow to keep fighting after being ‘locked out’ post one-day strike amid contract disputes. Kapiolani Medical Center has locked out its nurses after their one-day strike concluded Saturday morning. About 600 nurses, represented by the Hawaii Nurses Association, attempted to return after the strike ended at 6:59 a.m. Hawaii News Now.
Rental housing tower for DHHL beneficiaries ready to rise. The $154 million project, dubbed Hale Moiliili, will provide 278 units for state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries. Star-Advertiser.
HFD contain 50% of Waialua brush fire. Honolulu firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Kalaeloa Sunday afternoon. The initial alarm came in just before 12:30 p.m. near Coral Sea and Ranger roads. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
‘Day of Aloha’ observed in memory of Twinkle Borge. State and city officials joined the Waianae community Sunday, which would have been Twinkle Borge’s birthday, at Pu‘uhonua o Wai‘anae Farm Village for a memorial service honoring her and dedicating the day as a “Day of Aloha.” Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kilauea Volcano Alert Level Raised To WATCH. Despite an infrasound signal typical of gas or steam venting, and seismometers recording low frequency tremor, visual evidence of eruptive activity has yet to be seen. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i’s only commercial dairy farm faces potential lawsuit for alleged milk, manure discharge into Big Island’s waterways. The law offices of Charles Tebbutt, representing the Center for Food Safety, sent a letter saying it intends to initiate a citizen’s suit in Hawaiʻi Federal District Court against Cloverleaf Dairy in Hawi, which is owned by Boteilho Hawai‘i Enterprises. Big Island Now.
Native Hawaiian convention slated this week. The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, or CNHA, is bringing its 2024 Native Hawaiian Convention to the Hilton Waikoloa Village from Tuesday through Thursday. Tribune-Herald.
Hurricane Hone ended most of the island’s drought. One effect of Hurricane Hone’s passage to the south of the Big Island late last month was to take almost all of the island out of drought conditions. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Hawaii wildfire victims made it just blocks before becoming trapped by flames, report says. Of the 102 people who lost their lives during the August 2023 wildfires in Lahaina, 80% died in the central part of the town, according to a report released Friday by the Hawaii Attorney General’s office. Associated Press.
Deadly Devastation From The Lahaina Fire Was ‘Years In The Making’. State, county and community inaction including years of ignoring the dangers posed by wildfire made the Aug. 8 fire that destroyed Lahaina worse than it should have been. That is the overwhelming message of the Hawaii Attorney General’s “Lahaina Fire Incident Analysis Report,” the second of a three-part investigation into the Lahaina fires that killed 102 people and destroyed more than 2,200 buildings last year. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio.
Fire intensifies Lahaina community’s push for bypass extension. Fire survivor Shayne Kahahane said many in the community want a finished Lahaina Bypass, and believe that its completion would have saved some of the 102 people who died during the Aug. 8, 2023, fire. Star-Advertiser.
Lahaina fire leads to disappearing tourism jobs, desperately needed construction workers. Carl Bonham, executive director of the University of Hawai‘i Economic Research Organization and professor of economics, said as of July, there are about 5,100 construction jobs on Maui, an increase of 400 or 8.9% from a year ago. Maui Now.
Maui’s housing crisis persists with building barriers worsened by the wildfires. Maui residents have been experiencing a massive housing shortage. Some might say, “Just build more houses.” However, it’s not that simple. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Navy hosts environmental assessment open house. The U.S. Navy will be hosting a meeting/open house on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kauai Veterans Center located on Veterans Memorial Highway adjacent to the Vidinha Stadium. Garden Island.
Some hikers blame ‘rancid’ toilet facilities for norovirus outbreak on Kalalau Trail on Kauaʻi. As the Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources continues with its survey to determine the cause of the norovirus outbreak that has affected at least 50 visitors on the Kalalau Trail along the Nāpali Coast on Kauaʻi, some are blaming the virus on the state’s facilities that they say are unsanitary. Kauai Now.
Monday, September 16, 2024
Oahu business owner arrested in attempted Trump assassination, union files grievance over 500 unpaid teachers, state encourages students as construction projects top $10B, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands
