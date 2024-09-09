New faces coming to state Legislature, Honolulu city council already set, HART CEO gets 22% raise, cell tower battles in two counties, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Commentary: The FBI Continues To Stall On Releasing Hawaii Lawmakers’ Bribery Investigations. Former state lawmakers Ty Cullen and J. Kalani English pleaded guilty more than two years ago to taking cash bribes in exchange for swaying legislation to favor Honolulu businessman Milton Choy, who owned a wastewater disposal company. Civil Beat has been trying to get the investigative files on public officials convicted of bribery for more than a year. Civil Beat.
California, Hawaii can ban guns in bars and parks, appeals court rules. Court ruling supports Hawaii gun restrictions. State Attorney General Anne Lopez hailed a ruling of a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Lopez said reinstates restrictions on where people can carry firearms in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press.
Waianae Shootings May Spur A Push To Strengthen Hawaii’s Self-Defense Laws. Some lawmakers want to amend the state law on use of deadly force for self-protection, but a key senator says that's unnecessary. Civil Beat.
Oahu
No contested Honolulu city races on general election ballot. All of the contested city races — namely, elections for mayor and City Council — were decided during the Aug. 10 primary election. Star-Advertiser.
HART OKs 22% raise for CEO Kahikina to a $336,000 annual contract. The board of directors for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation on Friday approved a new contract with a 22% raise for Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina to oversee completion of the nearly $10 billion Skyline. Star-Advertiser.
‘It Smells Like Earth’: Honolulu Shows Off Its Alternatives To Landfills. An end-of-year deadline looms for Honolulu officials to name a location for a new municipal landfill. Meanwhile, the city is working to divert waste from needing to go to the disposal site in the first place. Civil Beat.
Kapi‘olani nurses seek injunction to block lockout. The Hawaii Nurses’ Association/Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 50 is seeking an injunction to stop Kapi‘olani Medical Center from locking unionized nurses out of the hospital following a planned one-day strike, the union’s second this year. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Oahu housing market steady ahead of possible demand increase. According to data released Friday by the Honolulu Board of Realtors, sales and prices ticked up for single-family homes and down for condominiums. Star-Advertiser.
Ewa Beach to get first hotel. Alaka‘i Development has secured $135 million in financing and is on its way to delivering Ewa Beach’s first hotel: a dual-branded Hyatt Place and extended-stay Hyatt House for the Ho‘opili master-planned community. Star-Advertiser.
Turtle Bay resort expansion proceeding under new owners. Arete Collective recently hosted an “open house” in Kahuku to share its plan with community members and gather feedback on what its chief executive described as an eight- to 10-year project slated to begin later this year with 20 homes in four buildings between the beach and the 18th hole of the resort’s Arnold Palmer Golf Course. Star-Advertiser.
St. Francis Healthcare pensions face chopping block. Almost all private retirement plans are required to comply with federal pension and tax laws, according to the Pension Rights Center, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., with the exception of church pension plans. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County buys refrigerated containers to store bodies; Morgue at Hilo hospital is overcapacity. Hawaii County has purchased two 40-foot refrigerated containers and is exploring the possibility of an emergency proclamation to start using them as a temporary storage facility for the bodies of decedents whose deaths occurred somewhere other than Hilo Benioff Medical Center. Tribune-Herald.
Changes eyed for cell towers: Proposals would alter the approval process. Cell towers on the Big Island could be installed without a Hawaii County permit under a proposed new policy. Tribune-Herald.
2 Keaukaha projects rejected: Planning commission sides with area residents. The Windward Planning Commission on Thursday considered a pair of applications for special management area use permits to build housing in Keaukaha near Onekahakaha Road. Tribune-Herald.
Public advised to avoid affected waters following sewage spill at Kailua-Kona Pier. On Sunday, September 8, 2024, it was reported that a sewage spill had occurred at the Kailua Kona Pier. Officials state that an unknown amount of sewage had spilled from a restroom and onto the pier, which entered the ocean. KITV4. Big Island Video News.
NOAA research ship docks in Hilo: Okeanos Explorer to host events throughout week. The team on board — Shannon Hoy, Anna Coulson, Mark Durbin and Caitlin Ruby — just finished conducting 24-hour-a-day exploratory seafloor mapping operations of the atoll’s deep waters for 20 days before traveling to Hilo this past Saturday. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui’s toxic debris could fill 5 football fields 5 stories deep. Where will it end up? The temporary landfill in Olowalu is a former quarry on state-owned land and close to Lahaina, which made it a convenient choice for quickly storing the debris being cleared away so the town can rebuild. Associated Press.
End of an era? Lahaina fire delivers big blow to already declining commercial fishing industry. On Aug. 27, following a request for an update on the harbor work, officials from the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation said the harbor has been cleared of debris and pilings and was expected to be operational in two-plus years, but did not provide more details. Maui Now.
County of Maui acquires Kula community center land for $950,000 for ‘public use in perpetuity’. The County of Maui has acquired approximately seven acres of land beneath the Kula community center and adjacent facilities for “public use in perpetuity,” according to a press release announcing the acquisition. The county has leased the land for over six decades. Maui News.
Feds Partner With Maui Groups To Develop An Energy Plan For Lahaina. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory is working with three local organizations. Civil Beat.
AES launches state’s largest solar power facility on Maui. The Central Maui project is a key part of Hawaii’s aggressive 2045 Clean Energy Initiative goals as well as AES’ own 2040 goal of net zero carbon emissions from electricity sales. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kauai
Haʻena residents file lawsuit against proposed 5G cell tower. In a continuing effort to stop the construction of a 95-foot tall 5G cell tower in their neighborhood, two Haʻena couples have filed a lawsuit against the California-based property owner who is leasing the vacant lot to AT&T. Kauai Now.
A Stomach Bug Outbreak Brings Uncomfortable Scrutiny To One Of Hawaii’s Most Beautiful Places. Some of the campers who endured the recent norovirus outbreak at the end of Kauai’s famed Kalalau Trail hope the unusual incident, which sickened dozens of people, will lead to better state upkeep of one of the most scenic destinations in Hawaii. Civil Beat.
