HECO to compensate battery storage customers after partner withdraws, Maui abandons rent stabilization plan, Aloha Stadium set to open for 2028 football season, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Bank Proxy War Heats Up. The former chairman and chief executive of Bank of Hawaii is stepping up a bid for Honolulu’s Territorial Savings Bank, seeking to upend a pending merger with Los Angeles-based Hope Bancorp Inc. by convincing shareholders to vote against the deal next month. Civil Beat.
State encourages people to help protect young seabirds as they embark on first flight. Seabird fallout season happens every year from roughly Sept. 15 to Dec. 15. Kauai Now.
Oahu
Board anticipates stadium’s completion for 2028 season. The state will likely miss a self-imposed deadline Monday, but Stadium Authority board members said at Thursday’s monthly meeting they don’t see it affecting the overall timeline that still has a new Aloha Stadium in Halawa built in time for the 2028 football season. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Honolulu Council seeks more public input on city’s next landfill. Honolulu City Council resolution seeks both transparency and assurance over how the city’s site selection process to find the next municipal solid waste landfill on Oahu will affect the public. Star-Advertiser.
Federal mediator joins talks between Kapi‘olani and nurses. The nurses union and Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children began working with a federal mediator Thursday morning to help resolve their dispute in reaching a new three-year contract. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
In act of solidarity, Waikiki hotel workers march alongside striking Hilton employees. A show of support on Thursday for nearly 2,000 striking hotel workers from the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Workers from other Waikiki hotels, including the Royal Hawaiian and Sheraton, walked in solidarity with the hotel workers on the picket Hawaii News Now.
Officials try to ease concerns over ‘kauhale’ homeless village in Iwilei. Residents in a neighborhood that has had persistent homelessness have been raising concerns about a new kauhale, or tiny village for the homeless. The kauhale in Iwilei will be the state’s 17th. The 58 units will be operated by the Institute for Human Services. Hawaii News Now.
Crew demolishing partially collapsed North Shore home. Demolition began Thursday afternoon on the property at 59-147 Ke Nui Road by Sunset Beach that had started to erode into the ocean. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Volunteers To Help People Clear Up Minor Legal Woes ‘Without Fear Of Arrest’. A free legal clinic in Waianae offers participants a chance to resolve outstanding warrants and clear arrest records without being detained or posting bail. Civil Beat.
Pickleballers to petition to fix lights at Ke’ehi Lagoon courts. When new pickleball courts at Ke’ehi Lagoon Beach Park were announced back in March 2023, players were hoping to enjoy the game all day and into the night, but many players said they’ve been left disappointed for over a year. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
UH-Hilo to get $21M to spruce up facilities. Gov. Josh Green has released $21 million in capital improvement project funds to cover four construction and rehabilitation projects at the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
County receives large donation of animal control equipment. The Hawaii County Council approved a resolution earlier this month accepting a donation of equipment worth $144,595 for the county’s Animal Control and Protection Agency. Tribune-Herald.
More funding in the works to battle ROD. Additional federal funding to combat Rapid ‘Ohi‘a Death has strong support in Congress after a bill by Hawaii lawmakers unanimously passed the House of Representatives this week. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Pushback: Maui rent stabilization stopped before it’s started. Even before a bill’s drafted to rein in Maui’s runaway long-term rental increases, the chair of the Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee said she’s not considering any legislation that regulates rent. Maui Now.
Maui Mayor Convinces State To Back Off Long-Term Water Plan. State officials have agreed to hold off on considering a long-term license for millions of gallons of Maui water after Maui Mayor Richard Bissen stepped in and asked the state to work with the county on how water should be distributed. Civil Beat.
Property Theft Concerns Rise As Lahaina Neighborhoods Reopen. Police offer to help residents set up a neighborhood watch program, but they haven't rebuilt yet. Civil Beat.
Maui United Way dedicates additional $1M to address food insecurity through new Mā’ona Food Security Grant. Maui United Way announced the launch of its Mā’ona Food Security Grant, a new initiative aimed at addressing the growing food insecurity challenges faced by residents of Maui County. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi homeowners can apply for up to $20K to convert cesspools. The deadline for Kauaʻi residents to apply for up to $20,000 for a cesspool grant is this Friday. It's federal money from the infrastructure bill to help homeowners comply with laws to mandate conversion. Hawaii Public Radio.
Anahola nonprofit leads fire mitigation efforts on Hawaiian Homelands. Dozens of high school students and volunteers removed over 30 abandoned cars from a parcel of Hawaiian homelands in Anahola Thursday as part of a community effort to reduce the risk of wildfires in the area. Kauai Now.
Aloha Friday Photo: Sweeping view of Kauai’s Waimea Canyon - Mahalo to Carina Petz for sharing this pretty shot of Waimea Canyon for Aloha Friday Photos. In this marvelous scene, we noticed that there’s partial clo...
No comments:
Post a Comment