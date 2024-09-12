Two finalists named in University of Hawaii system president search, Hawaii soldier charged with assault in 2021 Capitol riot, proliferation of cesspools a stinky environmental problem, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Cesspools: Too Environmentally Harmful To Keep, Too Expensive To Get Rid Of. A state mandate that all of the tens of thousands of cesspools in the islands must be converted to septic tanks — or connected to sewer systems — by 2050 is causing financial concerns for residents and logistical challenges for state and local lawmakers. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi soldier charged with assaulting police officer during Capitol riot. A U.S. Army soldier has been arrested in Hawaiʻi on charges that he repeatedly struck a police officer with a flagpole during a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol more than three years ago, according to court records unsealed on Wednesday. Associated Press.
Hawaii loses Georgette Deemer, tireless film industry promoter, advocate. Georgette Deemer — whose 16 years as Hawaii film commissioner launched the islands’ international film and television industry — died Sept. 1 in Honolulu after a long battle with cancer. She was 71. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Council backs HPD reimbursement plan. In spite of the city’s objections, a plan to reimburse Honolulu Police Department officers for the cost of purchasing uniforms, extra firearms and other on-the-job policing equipment was recently advanced by the City Council. Star-Advertiser.
It’s Not Just You: City Knows Its New Half-Million-Dollar Beach Shower Isn’t Working Right. The trickling water irks many at Kaimana Beach. It's the first of 11 showers across Waikiki that are being relocated to comply with stormwater rules. Civil Beat.
Local unions for hotel workers join forces amid contract negotiations. Workers from ILWU Local 142 and UNITE HERE! Local 5 held an afternoon rally Tuesday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort as contract negotiations continued between UNITE HERE! and several hotels. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Multi-agency exercise will simulate a search and rescue mission for missing mariners off Hawai‘i Island. A multi-agency search and rescue exercise is scheduled Thursday in waters off Kawaihae Harbor with the Coast Guard, Hawai’i Fire Department, Hawai‘i Ocean Safety, and the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources. The partnering agencies will work together in a simulated exercise to rescue missing mariners. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Maui
3 West Maui child care programs open to address wildfire education losses. Three new classrooms have opened with support from Maui County through the West Maui Early Childhood Collective. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui residents are invited to give feedback on marine resource management. A management proposal has been developed by a community-nominated Maui Navigation Team in partnership with the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources. Hawaii Public Radio.
Four injured when commercial catamaran runs aground on Kāʻanapali Beach. Personnel arrived to find the catamaran aground with 49 passengers and four crew members still aboard. Maui Now.
Building deterioration prompts relocation of mail services for a Maui community. Extensive deterioration of an old structure has prompted the US Postal Service to relocate mail operations for customers in Puunene, Maui. Hawaii News Now. Maui Now.
Kauai
Aerial war targets avian malaria-spreading mosquitoes. The honeycreeper, also known as akikiki, has long been under threat from avian malaria-spreading mosquitoes. Garden Island.
Kauai norovirus outbreak survey launched to identify illness hotspots. Anyone who hiked the Kalalau Trail between between July 1 and September 4, 2024 is urged to take a survey launched Wednesday by the Department of Health and Department of Land and Natural Resources. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kauai newspaper debuts AI-generated newscast. Kauai residents are getting up to date on their current events in a new way with one of the nation’s first fully artificial intelligence newscasts. And that’s raising some questions on the future of AI and journalism. Hawaii News Now.
