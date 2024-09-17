State seeks way to implement 100 recommendations in Maui fire aftermath, Routh's Kaaawa neighbors shocked by alleged would-be assassin in their midst, medical respite facility for Oahu homeless unveiled, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
OHA awards $2.8M in grants to address Native Hawaiian health, culture, economy and homestead needs. Support for traditional healing practices, training for navigators involved in traditional Polynesian voyaging, business education for entrepreneurs, assistance for vulnerable populations and funding for neighborhood watch initiatives on homestead lands are just some of the projects that will be advanced thanks to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Grants Program. Kauai Now.
Hawaii Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Trump Wrote A Book Urging Iran To Assassinate The Ex-President. Ryan Wesley Routh moved to Kaaawa outside of Honolulu in 2018 to go in business with his adult son building small wooden sheds. Associated Press. Star-Advertiser.
Alleged gunman Ryan Routh shocks neighbors in Kaaawa. For the past six years, Ryan Routh has called the quiet and tranquil neighborhood of Kaaawa home. KITV4.
Oahu
City, state unveil medical respite to provide care for the homeless. In a joint effort to deal with homelessness on Oahu, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Gov. Josh Green on Monday formally unveiled the Aala Respite at the edge of downtown Honolulu. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Gov. Green says he cannot legally intervene in Kapi‘olani labor dispute. Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children management has said the lockout prohibiting HNA-represented nurses from returning to work will remain in place until the latest contract offer is unconditionally accepted. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
HPD Is Adding Dozens Of Extra Police Officers To Westside Patrols. Honolulu police are calling on reserve officers to provide more police presence to the area after a series of shootings and other violent crimes have rattled the community. Civil Beat. KHON2.
This tucked away south shore beach is becoming a “chill spot” for college kids, and some residents are not happy. The beach is right off Diamond Head Road, where vehicles coming down the hill often pick up speed before coming around a curve near the park. Hawaii News Now.
Firefighters suspend operations battling Kalihi Valley brush fire due to darkness; Fire is 75% contained. Honolulu firefighters have suspended fire operations just before 6 p.m. on Monday night due to darkness in their battle with a brush fire in Kalihi Valley. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Council members establish wishlist of legislative priorities. Changes to state regulations regarding e-cigarettes and midwives are among a wishlist of state bills the Hawaii County Council hopes to see pass next year. Tribune-Herald.
Kilauea Lava Eruption Resumes On Middle East Rift Zone. The eruption, which resumed at 6 p.m. Monday evening, is occurring within a closed and remote area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
North Kona Water Restriction Ended After Well Repair. The Kalaoa Deepwell has been repaired and returned to service, which means the required 25% water restriction for North Kona has been downgraded to a voluntary 10% water conservation. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Mayor Bissen hosting community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2026. Mayor Richard Bissen and his administration will host community budget meetings throughout Maui County starting next week for residents to share their priorities and provide input on the budget for Fiscal Year 2026, which begins July 1, 2025. Maui Now.
Maui Housing Advocates Push For Rent Control Bill To Cap Soaring Prices. A proposal aimed at stabilizing rents got its first hearing before the Housing and Land Use Committee. Civil Beat.
1-day mass permitting events to continue in West, South Maui. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will continue one-day mass permitting events for summer 2025 private-party community center permits in West and South Maui districts. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Multiple Hanamā‘ulu brush fires ʻintentionally setʻ Sunday. Several small brush fires were extinguished by firefighters in the area of Kalepa Ridge in Hanamā‘ulu on Sunday, Sept. 16, which the Kauaʻi Fire Department believes were intentionally set. Kauai Now. Spectrum News.
Wilcox nurses holding candlelight vigil for ‘unsafe staffing conditions’ . The nurses of Wilcox Medical Center are holding a candlelight vigil to stand in solidarity with the nurses of Kapi‘olani Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 16, who were recently “locked out” following a one-day strike amid contract contention. Kauai Now.
In Egypt, Blinken to discuss bilateral ties, Gaza ceasefire - CAIRO >> U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes to advance efforts to achieve a ceasefire deal in Gaza as well as strengthen bilateral ties with Ca...
No comments:
Post a Comment