Offshore wind farm plan gets blowback, UH president candidates begin statewide forums, Big Island mayor contest heats up, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
David Lassner advises next UH president to work on building relationships. Lassner, who just turned 70, has led a 10-campus system that touches Hawaii and its residents in ways unlike any other state department or agency, and he has exceeded the average career life span of typical university presidents across the country. Star-Advertiser.
Next UH president to face ‘autonomy’ with strings attached. University of Hawaii officials have to defend their annual budget requests to the state Legislature every year because tuition, donations, endowments and other revenue sources aren’t enough to keep the 10-campus system running on a budget of over $1 billion. The institution employs nearly 8,000 people while educating 46,000 students. Star-Advertiser.
Meet the two candidates for UH President at a public forum near you. The public will have the opportunity to meet the two finalists for UH President on Maui, Kauai, Big Island and Oahu starting Monday, Sept. 23. KHON2.
Convention Highlights New Prominence Of Hawaiian Leadership. This year's Native Hawaiian Convention focused on how Hawaiians have played a much bigger role in shaping policy. Civil Beat.
Native Hawaiian council seeks to develop economic opportunities. The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement already has gotten a firm foothold in tourism products, especially in Waikiki, since securing a multiyear, $27 million contract for stewardship services in 2023 from the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. Star-Advertiser.
Data consultant on how Native Hawaiians are getting priced out of paradise. The Conversation talked to data and technology consultant Matt Jachowski about his conference presentation titled “Aloha Means Goodbye": why Native Hawaiians have left the islands in droves. Hawaii Public Radio.
Investors push for better deal in Territorial merger. On Tuesday, Blue Hill and other bank investors reaffirmed their commitment to a $12-per-share cash offer for Territorial, initially announced April 29, that would allow up to 30% of current shareholders to remain invested in the state’s fifth-largest bank as it aims for a turnaround under new leadership. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
UH wave energy project with military takes shape off Kāneʻohe. The military has been looking at this wave conversion technology for some 20 years. It's far from perfect, but the possibilities are limitless. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kapi‘olani nurses plan protest before talks resume. Unionized nurses, who have been barred from work for over a week, plan to hold a demonstration today outside Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children after contract negotiations ended Sunday with no resolution. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Turtle Bay Developer’s Execs Were Part Of A Global Company With A Questionable Environmental Record. Top executives at the company behind a major residential development near Turtle Bay Resort previously were high-ranking officers with an international developer that has frequently come under fire for environmental practices and community complaints. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Roth, Alameda face off: Mayoral candidates spar while fielding questions during forum. Hawaii County’s two remaining mayoral candidates took potshots at each other in between setting out their own policy plans at a forum on Saturday. Tribune-Herald.
Top Candidates In Tight Big Island Mayor’s Race Offer A Study In Contrasts. While they agree on some issues and diverge on others, Mitch Roth and Kimo Alameda differ sharply in style and presentation. Civil Beat.
Council approves ohana regulation changes. Bill 123’s most significant change allows up to three ohana units — now called “accessory dwelling units” or ADUs — to be built on a single lot, as long as that lot is within a zoning districts that permits ohana units. Tribune-Herald.
Bid for overhaul of Hilo wastewater plant could be approved next month. Hawaii County next month could approve a bid for contractors to begin the long-awaited overhaul of the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Delays Hamper State Effort To Better Manage West Maui’s Limited Water. The Lahaina wildfire and staffing shortages stymied the state's review of new and existing water users. Civil Beat.
Maui Voters To Decide Whether To Extend Terms For Board And Commission Members. If approved, a charter amendment on the November ballot would allow citizens to serve two consecutive terms or 10 years, whichever is greater. Civil Beat.
Lahaina evacuees urged to vote in burn zone addresses. Lahaina residents whose homes were destroyed in the fire are still able to vote using their old address in the burn zone. (video only). Hawaii News Now.
Maui delegation connects with other fire-stricken counties at wildfire summit. Mayor Richard Bissen joined Maui’s state, county and community leaders at After the Fire USA’s 2024 Wildfire Leadership Summit last week in Sonoma, Calif. Together, they shared updates on Maui’s wildfire recovery efforts and gathered valuable insights from other jurisdictions affected by similar disasters. Maui Now.
Kauai
‘A huge moment’ for Kaua‘i reefs: Coral nursery coming to island with federal funding. A much-needed facility to protect coral reefs, one of the Hawaiian Islands’ most precious natural resources, will be built on Kaua‘i due to a recently awarded grant of nearly $200,000. Kauai Now.
Want to farm on the Garden Isle? AgXposure course still accepting applications on Kaua‘i. Potential farmers on the Garden Isle have until Sept. 30 to submit applications to AgXposure, a month-long course introducing participants to the ins and outs of small-scale commercial farming. Kauai Now.
Boeing makes final offer of 30% wage increase to striking workers - Boeing upped its wage proposal to thousands of striking workers today, offering a 30% general wage increase over four years in what it called its “best a...
No comments:
Post a Comment